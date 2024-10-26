2024 Maybank Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Maybank Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout

October 26, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US


The 2024 Maybank Championship prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete three rounds at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Maybank Championship prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $273,806. The Maybank Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Maybank Championship field is headed by Jeeno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu, Ruoning Yin, Maja Stark and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the field is paid for the week.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Maybank Championship from the correct 2024 Maybank Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Maybank Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $273,806
3 $198,627
4 $153,654
5 $123,674
6 $101,187
7 $84,698
8 $74,205
9 $66,710
10 $60,712
11 $56,214
12 $52,466
13 $49,168
14 $46,171
15 $43,472
16 $41,074
17 $38,976
18 $37,177
19 $35,679
20 $34,478
21 $33,280
22 $32,080
23 $30,882
24 $29,681
25 $28,633
26 $27,584
27 $26,532
28 $25,484
29 $24,435
30 $23,535
31 $22,636
32 $21,736
33 $20,836
34 $19,937
35 $19,189
36 $18,438
37 $17,690
38 $16,940
39 $16,189
40 $15,590
41 $14,991
42 $14,392
43 $13,791
44 $13,192
45 $12,742
46 $12,292
47 $11,842
48 $11,392
49 $10,942
50 $10,493
51 $10,195
52 $9,894
53 $9,593
54 $9,295
55 $8,994
56 $8,693
57 $8,395
58 $8,094
59 $7,796
60 $7,496
61 $7,347
62 $7,195
63 $7,046
64 $6,897
65 $6,745
66 $6,596
67 $6,447
68 $6,295
69 $6,146
70 $5,997
71 $5,923
72 $5,845
73 $5,771
74 $5,696
75 $5,628
76 $5,556
77 $5,486
78 $5,416

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.