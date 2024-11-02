2024 Toto Japan Classic money: Purse, winner's share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout
November 2, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JULY 14: Ayaka Furue of Japan plays tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 14, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)


The 2024 Toto Japan Classic prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete three rounds at Seta Golf Course in Japan, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Toto Japan Classic prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $182,537. The Toto Japan Classic prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headed by Mao Saigo, Linn Grant, Ayaka Furue and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the field is paid for the week.

The event was shortened from 72 holes to 54 holes after a tropical storm canceled play on Saturday.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Toto Japan Classic from the correct 2024 Toto Japan Classic full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Toto Japan Classic prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $182,537
3 $132,418
4 $102,435
5 $82,449
6 $67,458
7 $56,465
8 $49,470
9 $44,473
10 $40,475
11 $37,475
12 $34,977
13 $32,778
14 $30,781
15 $28,982
16 $27,383
17 $25,984
18 $24,785
19 $23,785
20 $22,985
21 $22,186
22 $21,386
23 $20,589
24 $19,787
25 $19,088
26 $18,390
27 $17,688
28 $16,990
29 $16,290
30 $15,690
31 $15,090
32 $14,490
33 $13,891
34 $13,291
35 $12,792
36 $12,293
37 $11,793
38 $11,293
39 $10,792
40 $10,393
41 $9,994
42 $9,595
43 $9,193
44 $8,794
45 $8,495
46 $8,194
47 $7,895
48 $7,595
49 $7,295
50 $6,995
51 $6,797
52 $6,595
53 $6,395
54 $6,197
55 $5,997
56 $5,795
57 $5,597
58 $5,397
59 $5,198
60 $4,997
61 $4,898
62 $4,797
63 $4,697
64 $4,598
65 $4,496
66 $4,398
67 $4,298
68 $4,197
69 $4,097
70 $3,998
71 $3,949
72 $3,897
73 $3,847
74 $3,798
75 $3,752
76 $3,704
77 $3,657
78 $3,610

