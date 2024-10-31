2024 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout
2024 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

October 31, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JULY 14: Ayaka Furue of Japan plays tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 14, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)


The 2024 Toto Japan Classic purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headed by Ayaka Furue, Jiyai Shin, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, with the LPGA moving to Japan for the final event of the fall Asian swing. This is a 72-hole event with no cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. There are 78 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Seta Golf Course in Japan.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Toto Japan Classic purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $182,537
3 $132,418
4 $102,435
5 $82,449
6 $67,458
7 $56,465
8 $49,470
9 $44,473
10 $40,475
11 $37,475
12 $34,977
13 $32,778
14 $30,781
15 $28,982
16 $27,383
17 $25,984
18 $24,785
19 $23,785
20 $22,985
21 $22,186
22 $21,386
23 $20,589
24 $19,787
25 $19,088
26 $18,390
27 $17,688
28 $16,990
29 $16,290
30 $15,690
31 $15,090
32 $14,490
33 $13,891
34 $13,291
35 $12,792
36 $12,293
37 $11,793
38 $11,293
39 $10,792
40 $10,393
41 $9,994
42 $9,595
43 $9,193
44 $8,794
45 $8,495
46 $8,194
47 $7,895
48 $7,595
49 $7,295
50 $6,995
51 $6,797
52 $6,595
53 $6,395
54 $6,197
55 $5,997
56 $5,795
57 $5,597
58 $5,397
59 $5,198
60 $4,997
61 $4,898
62 $4,797
63 $4,697
64 $4,598
65 $4,496
66 $4,398
67 $4,298
68 $4,197
69 $4,097
70 $3,998
71 $3,949
72 $3,897
73 $3,847
74 $3,798
75 $3,752
76 $3,704
77 $3,657
78 $3,610

