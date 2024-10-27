2024 Maybank Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Maybank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruoning Yin, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Yin won for the third time in this LPGA Tour season, closing with 7-under 65 to win for the second time in three events. Her 23-under 265 total was good enough to beat Jenno Thitikul by a shot.

Haeran Ryu finished alone in third place on 21-under total, with Bailey Tardy and Maja Stark in joint fourth place, five shots back of Ryu.

Yin won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Maybank Championship recap notes

Yin picks up the win in the 31st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time in the fall Asian Swing.

By winning the event, Yin earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 76 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Toto Japan Classic.

2024 Maybank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

