2024 Maybank Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

2024 Maybank Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 27, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Ruoning Yin


The 2024 Maybank Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ruoning Yin, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Yin won for the third time in this LPGA Tour season, closing with 7-under 65 to win for the second time in three events. Her 23-under 265 total was good enough to beat Jenno Thitikul by a shot.

Haeran Ryu finished alone in third place on 21-under total, with Bailey Tardy and Maja Stark in joint fourth place, five shots back of Ryu.

Yin won the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Maybank Championship recap notes

Yin picks up the win in the 31st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time in the fall Asian Swing.

By winning the event, Yin earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 76 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Toto Japan Classic.

2024 Maybank Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ruoning Yin -23 67 67 66 65 265 $450,000
2 Jeeno Thitikul -22 67 69 64 66 266 $274,433
3 Haeran Ryu -21 64 69 67 67 267 $199,082
T4 Bailey Tardy -16 69 70 68 65 272 $138,981
T4 Maja Stark -16 66 66 70 70 272 $138,981
T6 Hannah Green -15 71 69 68 65 273 $81,887
T6 Hye-Jin Choi -15 68 66 73 66 273 $81,887
T6 Wei-Ling Hsu -15 65 68 72 68 273 $81,887
T6 Marina Alex -15 69 64 71 69 273 $81,887
T10 Brooke Henderson -13 69 73 66 67 275 $58,597
T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn -13 69 70 69 67 275 $58,597
T12 Charley Hull -12 72 70 69 65 276 $46,577
T12 Linn Grant -12 71 69 69 67 276 $46,577
T12 Lucy Li -12 69 70 69 68 276 $46,577
T12 Nataliya Guseva -12 67 70 71 68 276 $46,577
T12 Mirabel Ting -12 67 75 64 70 276 $0
T12 Celine Boutier -12 67 69 68 72 276 $46,577
T18 Yuka Saso -11 66 75 68 68 277 $36,661
T18 Amy Yang -11 66 71 70 70 277 $36,661
T18 Bianca Pagdanganan -11 70 66 71 70 277 $36,661
T18 Gabriela Ruffels -11 69 66 71 71 277 $36,661
T22 Arpichaya Yubol -10 72 71 68 67 278 $29,337
T22 Sarah Schmelzel -10 69 70 72 67 278 $29,337
T22 Peiyun Chien -10 70 73 67 68 278 $29,337
T22 Allisen Corpuz -10 70 69 70 69 278 $29,337
T22 Ariya Jutanugarn -10 69 68 72 69 278 $29,337
T22 Ashley Lau -10 73 68 66 71 278 $29,337
T22 Narin An -10 66 67 74 71 278 $29,337
T22 Ruixin Liu -10 65 72 68 73 278 $29,337
T30 Jin Hee Hee -9 73 73 65 68 279 $22,688
T30 Yealimi Noh -9 71 69 70 69 279 $22,688
T30 Ayaka Furue -9 69 71 69 70 279 $22,688
T30 Jennifer Kupcho -9 67 73 69 70 279 $22,688
T30 Mao Saigo -9 63 74 70 72 279 $22,688
T35 Angel Yin -8 71 74 70 65 280 $18,857
T35 Patty Tavatanakit -8 72 70 68 70 280 $18,857
T35 Leona Maguire -8 73 68 68 71 280 $18,857
T35 Kristen Gillman -8 66 70 72 72 280 $18,857
T39 Paula Reto -7 67 75 73 66 281 $15,046
T39 Georgia Hall -7 69 72 73 67 281 $15,046
T39 A Lim Lim -7 72 72 69 68 281 $15,046
T39 Ashleigh Buhai -7 72 71 70 68 281 $15,046
T39 Esther Henseleit -7 72 73 66 70 281 $15,046
T39 Yuna Nishimura -7 71 73 67 70 281 $15,046
T39 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -7 72 69 68 72 281 $15,046
T46 Chanettee Wannasaen -6 67 70 78 67 282 $11,869
T46 Grace Kim -6 67 73 73 69 282 $11,869
T46 Minami Katsu -6 66 74 73 69 282 $11,869
T46 Madelene Sagstrom -6 68 72 71 71 282 $11,869
T46 Jasmine Suwannapura -6 69 71 70 72 282 $11,869
T51 Ssu-Chia Cheng -5 72 71 71 69 283 $9,916
T51 Yu Jin Sung -5 69 73 72 69 283 $9,916
T51 Hira Naveed -5 70 75 68 70 283 $9,916
T51 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 69 71 71 72 283 $9,916
T51 Wichanee Meechai -5 67 71 67 78 283 $9,916
T56 Carlota Ciganda -4 74 72 69 69 284 $8,414
T56 Xiyu Lin -4 69 74 70 71 284 $8,414
T56 Gaby Lopez -4 68 72 72 72 284 $8,414
T56 Moriya Jutanugarn -4 68 69 74 73 284 $8,414
T56 Megan Khang -4 69 71 70 74 284 $8,414
T61 Linnea Strom -3 71 72 71 71 285 $7,438
T61 Gemma Dryburgh -3 67 71 76 71 285 $7,438
T63 Nasa Hataoka -2 71 72 75 68 286 $6,986
T63 Albane Valenzuela -2 71 73 72 70 286 $6,986
T63 Somi Lee -2 74 70 70 72 286 $6,986
T63 Lilia Vu -2 74 68 69 75 286 $6,986
67 Jin Young Ko E 70 78 72 68 288 $6,611
T68 Ryann O'Toole 4 76 73 70 73 292 $6,386
T68 Chayanit Wangmahaporn 4 72 70 73 77 292 $6,386
T70 Auston Kim 5 72 75 76 70 293 $6,085
T70 Anna Nordqvist 5 72 73 75 73 293 $6,085
72 Alexa Pano 8 69 74 79 74 296 $5,936
73 Kristina Yoko 10 77 76 72 73 298 $5,859
74 Liyana Durisic 17 79 81 76 69 305 $5,784
75 Ida Ayu Melati 20 75 79 74 80 308 $5,709
76 Durriyah Damian 21 78 79 76 76 309 $5,641

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.