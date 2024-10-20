2024 Maybank Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Maybank Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Oct. 24-27, 2024.

The Maybank Championship field is headlined by the likes of Hannah Green, Jin Youn Ko, Lilia Vu and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the latest event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Malaysia for the continuation of the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Morgane Metraux and Xiaowen Yin.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Maybank Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Ssu Chia Cheng Peiyun Chien Hye Jin Choi Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Durriyah Damian Gemma Dryburgh Liyana Durisic Ayaka Furue Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Hannah Green Nataliya Guseva Georgia Hall Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Wei Ling Hsu Charley Hull Jin Hee Im Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Minami Katsu Megan Khang A Lim Kim Auston Kim Grace Kim Jin Young Ko Jennifer Kupcho Ashley Lau Alison Lee Somi Lee Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Ruixin Liu Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Wichanee Meechai Ida Ayu Melati Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Jenny Shin Maja Stark Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Jeeno Thitikul Mirabel Ting Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Chayanit Wangmahaporn Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Yang Angel Yin Ruoning Yin Kristina Yoko Arpichaya Yubol

Top 50 players in 2024 Maybank Championship field