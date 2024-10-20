2024 Maybank Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
2024 Maybank Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu


The 2024 Maybank Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from Oct. 24-27, 2024.

The Maybank Championship field is headlined by the likes of Hannah Green, Jin Youn Ko, Lilia Vu and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the latest event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Malaysia for the continuation of the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed. The first two alternates are Morgane Metraux and Xiaowen Yin.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 30 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Maybank Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Ssu Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Hye Jin Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Durriyah Damian
Gemma Dryburgh
Liyana Durisic
Ayaka Furue
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Nataliya Guseva
Georgia Hall
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Wei Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Jin Hee Im
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Minami Katsu
Megan Khang
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Grace Kim
Jin Young Ko
Jennifer Kupcho
Ashley Lau
Alison Lee
Somi Lee
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Ruixin Liu
Gaby Lopez
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Wichanee Meechai
Ida Ayu Melati
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Jenny Shin
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Jeeno Thitikul
Mirabel Ting
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Chayanit Wangmahaporn
Chanettee Wannasaen
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Ruoning Yin
Kristina Yoko
Arpichaya Yubol

Top 50 players in 2024 Maybank Championship field

RANK PLAYER
2 Lilia Vu
4 Ruoning Yin
5 Jin Young Ko
6 Ayaka Furue
7 Amy Yang
8 Hannah Green
9 Haeran Ryu
10 Celine Boutier
11 Jeeno Thitikul
14 Charley Hull
16 Yuka Saso
19 Xiyu Lin
21 Megan Khang
22 Brooke Henderson
23 Patty Tavatanakit
24 Maja Stark
27 Linn Grant
29 Alison Lee
30 Allisen Corpuz
31 Esther Henseleit
33 Angel Yin
34 Nasa Hataoka
35 Mao Saigo
37 Carlota Ciganda
40 Leona Maguire
41 Jin Hee Im
43 Gabriela Ruffels
45 Ariya Jutanugarn
48 Madelene Sagstrom
49 Jennifer Kupcho

