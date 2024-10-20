2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players advancing to Simmons Bank Championship

The PGA Tour Champions's 2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the Simmons Bank Championship, played at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Simmons Bank Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Simmons Bank Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Simmons Bank Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Three players -- Tim O'Neal, David Bransdon and Paul Goydos -- played their way into the top 54 in this event.

2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2024 Simmons Bank Championship