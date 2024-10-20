2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players advancing to Simmons Bank Championship
Champions Tour CMC

2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players advancing to Simmons Bank Championship

October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Ernie Els


The PGA Tour Champions's 2024 Charles Schwab Cup playoffs continue with the second stage, the Simmons Bank Championship, played at Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Simmons Bank Championship field has the top 54 players in Charles Schwab Cup points through the regular season and the Dominion Energy Charity Classic, the first of three playoff events.

With the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by two, with each dollar earned equaling two points. At the end of the Simmons Bank Championship, the top 36 players in total points, adding in the Dominion Energy Charity Classic and the Simmons Bank Championship, qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

Three players -- Tim O'Neal, David Bransdon and Paul Goydos -- played their way into the top 54 in this event.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

2024 Charles Schwab Cup standings: 54 PGA Tour Champions players who qualified for the 2024 Simmons Bank Championship

POS PLAYER POINTS PREV
1 Ernie Els 2270385 1
2 Steven Alker 2138353 2
3 Stephen Ames 2049865 3
4 Richard Green 1860339 4
5 K.J. Choi 1576247 6
6 Steve Stricker 1561570 5
7 Y.E. Yang 1540619 7
8 Paul Broadhurst 1447113 8
9 Ricardo Gonzalez 1382844 12
10 Jerry Kelly 1334512 9
11 Padraig Harrington 1316543 10
12 Stewart Cink 1098806 14
13 Tim O'Neal 1079865 55
14 Doug Barron 1062815 11
15 Darren Clarke 968912 13
16 Ken Tanigawa 956486 15
17 Rocco Mediate 929932 16
18 Alex Cejka 918031 17
19 Bernhard Langer 917325 19
20 Bob Estes 911716 22
21 Retief Goosen 910564 18
22 Thomas Bjørn 880413 28
23 Ken Duke 873638 29
24 Joe Durant 870572 20
25 Tim Petrovic 848371 36
26 Greg Chalmers 841550 21
27 Thongchai Jaidee 829512 23
28 Shane Bertsch 824653 26
29 Mark Hensby 824066 24
30 Mike Weir 783690 25
31 Stuart Appleby 777397 27
32 Miguel Angel Jiménez 762865 30
33 Rod Pampling 724199 38
34 Vijay Singh 716717 32
35 David Bransdon 689174 56
36 Scott Dunlap 636173 31
37 Charlie Wi 630751 33
38 Steve Allan 606713 34
39 David Toms 601507 35
40 Cameron Percy 595939 39
41 Paul Stankowski 577277 37
42 Steve Flesch 569138 44
43 Kenny Perry 564094 52
44 Brian Gay 547352 40
45 Kevin Sutherland 544830 41
46 Billy Andrade 503395 43
47 Robert Karlsson 497090 42
48 Paul Goydos 496029 59
49 Justin Leonard 491080 50
50 Matt Gogel 487396 47
51 Hiroyuki Fujita 478000 45
52 Mario Tiziani 467528 46
53 Jason Caron 465866 49
54 Michael Wright 463408 48

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.