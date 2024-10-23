2024 Maybank Championship purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Maybank Championship purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout

October 23, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko


The 2024 Zozo Championship purse is set for $3 million, with the winner's share coming in at $450,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Zozo Championship field is headed by Jeeno Thitikul, Hannah Green, Jin Young Ko and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, with the LPGA moving to Malaysia for the third event of the fall Asian swing. This is a 72-hole event with no cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. There are 78 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO

FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Zozo Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $273,806
3 $198,627
4 $153,654
5 $123,674
6 $101,187
7 $84,698
8 $74,205
9 $66,710
10 $60,712
11 $56,214
12 $52,466
13 $49,168
14 $46,171
15 $43,472
16 $41,074
17 $38,976
18 $37,177
19 $35,679
20 $34,478
21 $33,280
22 $32,080
23 $30,882
24 $29,681
25 $28,633
26 $27,584
27 $26,532
28 $25,484
29 $24,435
30 $23,535
31 $22,636
32 $21,736
33 $20,836
34 $19,937
35 $19,189
36 $18,438
37 $17,690
38 $16,940
39 $16,189
40 $15,590
41 $14,991
42 $14,392
43 $13,791
44 $13,192
45 $12,742
46 $12,292
47 $11,842
48 $11,392
49 $10,942
50 $10,493
51 $10,195
52 $9,894
53 $9,593
54 $9,295
55 $8,994
56 $8,693
57 $8,395
58 $8,094
59 $7,796
60 $7,496
61 $7,347
62 $7,195
63 $7,046
64 $6,897
65 $6,745
66 $6,596
67 $6,447
68 $6,295
69 $6,146
70 $5,997
71 $5,923
72 $5,845
73 $5,771
74 $5,696
75 $5,628
76 $5,556
77 $5,486
78 $5,416

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.