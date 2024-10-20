2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters money: Purse, winner's share, updated DP World Tour prize money payout
October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money payout is from the $3.25 million purse, with 69 professional players who complete four rounds at Real Golf Club de Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain, earning DP World Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize pool is at $552,500, with the second-place finisher taking home $357,500. The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 17 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each DP World Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field is headed by Jon Rahm, Angel Hidalgo, Thriston Lawrence and more.

This tournament started with 126 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters from the correct 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, meaning all qualifying players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money payout is only true after the DP World Tour cut is made, with the DP World Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the DP World Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, players are subject to the DP World Tour's secondary cut if more than 78 players make the cut.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 835 DP World Tour points, as this is considered an official event on the DP World Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 23.6 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the DP World Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the DP World Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $552,500
2 $357,500
3 $203,450
4 $162,500
5 $137,800
6 $113,750
7 $97,500
8 $81,250
9 $72,800
10 $65,000
11 $59,800
12 $55,900
13 $52,325
14 $49,725
15 $47,775
16 $45,825
17 $43,875
18 $41,925
19 $40,300
20 $39,000
21 $37,700
22 $36,725
23 $35,750
24 $34,775
25 $33,800
26 $32,825
27 $31,850
28 $30,875
29 $29,900
30 $28,925
31 $27,950
32 $26,975
33 $26,000
34 $25,025
35 $24,050
36 $23,075
37 $22,425
38 $21,775
39 $21,125
40 $20,475
41 $19,825
42 $19,175
43 $18,525
44 $17,875
45 $17,225
46 $16,575
47 $15,925
48 $15,275
49 $14,625
50 $13,975
51 $13,325
52 $12,675
53 $12,025
54 $11,375
55 $11,050
56 $10,725
57 $10,400
58 $10,075
59 $9,750
60 $9,425
61 $9,100
62 $8,775
63 $8,450
64 $8,125
65 $7,800

