2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Julien Guerrier, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.
Guerrier won on the DP World Tour for the first time in his career, needing a nine-hole, sudden-death playoff against Jorge Campillo to do it. On the ninth playoff hole, Guerrier finally prevailed with a par to earn the breakthrough win.
Both players finished regulation tied on 19-under 267, with Guerrier making a 16-footer on the 72nd hole just to force what turned out to be a marathon playoff.
Daniel Brown finished alone in third place, two shots out of the playoff.
Guerrier won the €509,516.60 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.
Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters recap notes
Guerrier earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 23.8 Official World Golf Ranking points.
There was a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 126 starting players finishing the event in the 41st completed event of the season.
The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Championship.
2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Julien Guerrier
|-21
|62
|72
|63
|70
|267
|€509,516.60
|2
|Jorge Campillo
|-21
|64
|65
|68
|70
|267
|€329,687.22
|3
|Daniel Brown
|-19
|63
|70
|67
|69
|269
|€188,820.86
|T4
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-18
|67
|71
|65
|67
|270
|€138,468.63
|T4
|Jordan Smith
|-18
|67
|67
|67
|69
|270
|€138,468.63
|6
|Jon Rahm
|-17
|70
|66
|68
|67
|271
|€104,900.48
|T7
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|-14
|70
|68
|67
|69
|274
|€69,414.14
|T7
|Romain Langasque
|-14
|66
|71
|69
|68
|274
|€69,414.14
|T7
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-14
|68
|72
|67
|67
|274
|€69,414.14
|T7
|Paul Waring
|-14
|68
|71
|68
|67
|274
|€69,414.14
|T7
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-14
|67
|69
|69
|69
|274
|€69,414.14
|T12
|David Puig
|-13
|69
|72
|67
|67
|275
|€49,902.66
|T12
|Marcel Schneider
|-13
|69
|70
|67
|69
|275
|€49,902.66
|T14
|Andy Sullivan
|-12
|69
|68
|67
|72
|276
|€44,058.20
|T14
|Johannes Veerman
|-12
|65
|72
|68
|71
|276
|€44,058.20
|T14
|Andrew Wilson
|-12
|70
|71
|70
|65
|276
|€44,058.20
|T17
|Matteo Manassero
|-11
|72
|69
|70
|66
|277
|€38,763.22
|T17
|Jayden Schaper
|-11
|70
|66
|70
|71
|277
|€38,763.22
|T17
|Brandon Stone
|-11
|69
|70
|72
|66
|277
|€38,763.22
|T20
|Dan Bradbury
|-10
|70
|71
|68
|69
|278
|€32,556.61
|T20
|Angel Hidalgo
|-10
|70
|66
|72
|70
|278
|€32,556.61
|T20
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-10
|73
|69
|67
|69
|278
|€32,556.61
|T20
|Francesco Laporta
|-10
|69
|69
|72
|68
|278
|€32,556.61
|T20
|John Parry
|-10
|69
|70
|72
|67
|278
|€32,556.61
|T20
|Richie Ramsay
|-10
|69
|72
|69
|68
|278
|€32,556.61
|T20
|Matt Wallace
|-10
|70
|69
|73
|66
|278
|€32,556.61
|T20
|Ashun Wu
|-10
|73
|69
|68
|68
|278
|€32,556.61
|T28
|Eugenio Chacarra
|-9
|68
|71
|68
|72
|279
|€25,325.97
|T28
|Ross Fisher
|-9
|69
|72
|68
|70
|279
|€25,325.97
|T28
|Calum Hill
|-9
|72
|69
|70
|68
|279
|€25,325.97
|T28
|David Law
|-9
|74
|67
|70
|68
|279
|€25,325.97
|T28
|Niklas Norgaard
|-9
|66
|71
|73
|69
|279
|€25,325.97
|T28
|Adrian Otaegui
|-9
|72
|67
|69
|71
|279
|€25,325.97
|T28
|Marco Penge
|-9
|68
|69
|71
|71
|279
|€25,325.97
|T28
|Freddy Schott
|-9
|68
|71
|72
|68
|279
|€25,325.97
|T36
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-8
|70
|70
|68
|72
|280
|€19,481.52
|T36
|Scott Jamieson
|-8
|68
|66
|73
|73
|280
|€19,481.52
|T36
|Casey Jarvis
|-8
|69
|72
|71
|68
|280
|€19,481.52
|T36
|Thriston Lawrence
|-8
|69
|70
|75
|66
|280
|€19,481.52
|T36
|Joost Luiten
|-8
|72
|69
|70
|69
|280
|€19,481.52
|T36
|Victor Perez
|-8
|68
|70
|74
|68
|280
|€19,481.52
|T36
|Matthias Schwab
|-8
|70
|71
|70
|69
|280
|€19,481.52
|T43
|Thomas Aiken
|-7
|72
|69
|68
|72
|281
|€15,285.50
|T43
|Sam Bairstow
|-7
|72
|68
|71
|70
|281
|€15,285.50
|T43
|Laurie Canter
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|72
|281
|€15,285.50
|T43
|Aaron Cockerill
|-7
|71
|69
|71
|70
|281
|€15,285.50
|T43
|Daniel Hillier
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|72
|281
|€15,285.50
|T43
|Tom Mckibbin
|-7
|67
|73
|69
|72
|281
|€15,285.50
|T43
|Antoine Rozner
|-7
|73
|69
|72
|67
|281
|€15,285.50
|T50
|Sean Crocker
|-6
|70
|68
|68
|76
|282
|€11,688.91
|T50
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-6
|71
|71
|69
|71
|282
|€11,688.91
|T50
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|-6
|72
|69
|76
|65
|282
|€11,688.91
|T50
|Jesper Svensson
|-6
|68
|74
|71
|69
|282
|€11,688.91
|T50
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-6
|69
|67
|73
|73
|282
|€11,688.91
|T55
|Daan Huizing
|-5
|68
|73
|70
|72
|283
|€10,040.47
|T55
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-5
|71
|69
|69
|74
|283
|€10,040.47
|T57
|Adri Arnaus
|-4
|71
|71
|71
|71
|284
|€9,141.33
|T57
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-4
|73
|66
|77
|68
|284
|€9,141.33
|T57
|Callum Shinkwin
|-4
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|€9,141.33
|T57
|Jeff Winther
|-4
|70
|67
|74
|73
|284
|€9,141.33
|T61
|Matthis Besard
|-3
|69
|71
|76
|69
|285
|€8,242.18
|T61
|Grant Forrest
|-3
|73
|69
|69
|74
|285
|€8,242.18
|T63
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-2
|71
|69
|75
|71
|286
|€7,343.03
|T63
|Justin Harding
|-2
|73
|67
|66
|80
|286
|€7,343.03
|T63
|Marcus Kinhult
|-2
|72
|70
|67
|77
|286
|€7,343.03
|T63
|Tom Vaillant
|-2
|68
|73
|68
|77
|286
|€7,343.03
|67
|Alejandro Del Rey
|E
|69
|73
|71
|75
|288
|€6,593.74
|68
|Daniel Gavins
|4
|71
|68
|77
|76
|292
|€6,294.03
|69
|Sebastian Garcia
|5
|70
|72
|74
|77
|293
|€5,994.31