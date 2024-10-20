2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Julien Guerrier, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

Guerrier won on the DP World Tour for the first time in his career, needing a nine-hole, sudden-death playoff against Jorge Campillo to do it. On the ninth playoff hole, Guerrier finally prevailed with a par to earn the breakthrough win.

Both players finished regulation tied on 19-under 267, with Guerrier making a 16-footer on the 72nd hole just to force what turned out to be a marathon playoff.

Daniel Brown finished alone in third place, two shots out of the playoff.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

Guerrier won the €509,516.60 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters recap notes

Guerrier earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 23.8 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 126 starting players finishing the event in the 41st completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Championship.

2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details