2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
SAN ROQUE, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Julien Guerrier of France poses with the trophy on the 18th green, following victory in a nine hole play-off, during day four of the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters 2024 at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande on October 20, 2024 in San Roque, Spain. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)


The 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard is headed by winner Julien Guerrier, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

Guerrier won on the DP World Tour for the first time in his career, needing a nine-hole, sudden-death playoff against Jorge Campillo to do it. On the ninth playoff hole, Guerrier finally prevailed with a par to earn the breakthrough win.

Both players finished regulation tied on 19-under 267, with Guerrier making a 16-footer on the 72nd hole just to force what turned out to be a marathon playoff.

Daniel Brown finished alone in third place, two shots out of the playoff.

Guerrier won the €509,516.60 winner's share of the $3,250,000 purse.

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters recap notes

Guerrier earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 23.8 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 69 of 126 starting players finishing the event in the 41st completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Genesis Championship.

2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Julien Guerrier -21 62 72 63 70 267 €509,516.60
2 Jorge Campillo -21 64 65 68 70 267 €329,687.22
3 Daniel Brown -19 63 70 67 69 269 €188,820.86
T4 Rasmus Højgaard -18 67 71 65 67 270 €138,468.63
T4 Jordan Smith -18 67 67 67 69 270 €138,468.63
6 Jon Rahm -17 70 66 68 67 271 €104,900.48
T7 Jacques Kruyswijk -14 70 68 67 69 274 €69,414.14
T7 Romain Langasque -14 66 71 69 68 274 €69,414.14
T7 Thorbjørn Olesen -14 68 72 67 67 274 €69,414.14
T7 Paul Waring -14 68 71 68 67 274 €69,414.14
T7 Fabrizio Zanotti -14 67 69 69 69 274 €69,414.14
T12 David Puig -13 69 72 67 67 275 €49,902.66
T12 Marcel Schneider -13 69 70 67 69 275 €49,902.66
T14 Andy Sullivan -12 69 68 67 72 276 €44,058.20
T14 Johannes Veerman -12 65 72 68 71 276 €44,058.20
T14 Andrew Wilson -12 70 71 70 65 276 €44,058.20
T17 Matteo Manassero -11 72 69 70 66 277 €38,763.22
T17 Jayden Schaper -11 70 66 70 71 277 €38,763.22
T17 Brandon Stone -11 69 70 72 66 277 €38,763.22
T20 Dan Bradbury -10 70 71 68 69 278 €32,556.61
T20 Angel Hidalgo -10 70 66 72 70 278 €32,556.61
T20 Nicolai Højgaard -10 73 69 67 69 278 €32,556.61
T20 Francesco Laporta -10 69 69 72 68 278 €32,556.61
T20 John Parry -10 69 70 72 67 278 €32,556.61
T20 Richie Ramsay -10 69 72 69 68 278 €32,556.61
T20 Matt Wallace -10 70 69 73 66 278 €32,556.61
T20 Ashun Wu -10 73 69 68 68 278 €32,556.61
T28 Eugenio Chacarra -9 68 71 68 72 279 €25,325.97
T28 Ross Fisher -9 69 72 68 70 279 €25,325.97
T28 Calum Hill -9 72 69 70 68 279 €25,325.97
T28 David Law -9 74 67 70 68 279 €25,325.97
T28 Niklas Norgaard -9 66 71 73 69 279 €25,325.97
T28 Adrian Otaegui -9 72 67 69 71 279 €25,325.97
T28 Marco Penge -9 68 69 71 71 279 €25,325.97
T28 Freddy Schott -9 68 71 72 68 279 €25,325.97
T36 Ricardo Gouveia -8 70 70 68 72 280 €19,481.52
T36 Scott Jamieson -8 68 66 73 73 280 €19,481.52
T36 Casey Jarvis -8 69 72 71 68 280 €19,481.52
T36 Thriston Lawrence -8 69 70 75 66 280 €19,481.52
T36 Joost Luiten -8 72 69 70 69 280 €19,481.52
T36 Victor Perez -8 68 70 74 68 280 €19,481.52
T36 Matthias Schwab -8 70 71 70 69 280 €19,481.52
T43 Thomas Aiken -7 72 69 68 72 281 €15,285.50
T43 Sam Bairstow -7 72 68 71 70 281 €15,285.50
T43 Laurie Canter -7 72 67 70 72 281 €15,285.50
T43 Aaron Cockerill -7 71 69 71 70 281 €15,285.50
T43 Daniel Hillier -7 68 69 72 72 281 €15,285.50
T43 Tom Mckibbin -7 67 73 69 72 281 €15,285.50
T43 Antoine Rozner -7 73 69 72 67 281 €15,285.50
T50 Sean Crocker -6 70 68 68 76 282 €11,688.91
T50 Rikuya Hoshino -6 71 71 69 71 282 €11,688.91
T50 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -6 72 69 76 65 282 €11,688.91
T50 Jesper Svensson -6 68 74 71 69 282 €11,688.91
T50 Bernd Wiesberger -6 69 67 73 73 282 €11,688.91
T55 Daan Huizing -5 68 73 70 72 283 €10,040.47
T55 Maximilian Kieffer -5 71 69 69 74 283 €10,040.47
T57 Adri Arnaus -4 71 71 71 71 284 €9,141.33
T57 Pablo Larrazábal -4 73 66 77 68 284 €9,141.33
T57 Callum Shinkwin -4 70 72 72 70 284 €9,141.33
T57 Jeff Winther -4 70 67 74 73 284 €9,141.33
T61 Matthis Besard -3 69 71 76 69 285 €8,242.18
T61 Grant Forrest -3 73 69 69 74 285 €8,242.18
T63 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -2 71 69 75 71 286 €7,343.03
T63 Justin Harding -2 73 67 66 80 286 €7,343.03
T63 Marcus Kinhult -2 72 70 67 77 286 €7,343.03
T63 Tom Vaillant -2 68 73 68 77 286 €7,343.03
67 Alejandro Del Rey E 69 73 71 75 288 €6,593.74
68 Daniel Gavins 4 71 68 77 76 292 €6,294.03
69 Sebastian Garcia 5 70 72 74 77 293 €5,994.31

