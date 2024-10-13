2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field: DP World Tour players, rankings
October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm


The 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Thriston Lawrence, Matteo Manassero and more.

This is set to be a 126-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. This is a long-running event on the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Stuart Manley and Rasmus Neergaar-Petersen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field

Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Jonas Blixt
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Ivan Cantero
Eugenio Chacarra
Kevin Chappell
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
M Daffue
Jens Dantorp
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Matthew Jordan
Sung Kang
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Hurly Long
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Richard Mansell
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
Niklas Norgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
David Puig
Alvaro Quiros
Jon Rahm
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Matthias Schwab
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Tom Vaillant
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Matt Wallace
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field

  • 13. Jon Rahm
  • 46. Thriston Lawrence

