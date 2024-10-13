2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Real Club de Golf Sotogrande in San Roque, Spain.

The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Thriston Lawrence, Matteo Manassero and more.

This is set to be a 126-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. This is a long-running event on the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Stuart Manley and Rasmus Neergaar-Petersen are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Jonas Blixt Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Laurie Canter Ivan Cantero Eugenio Chacarra Kevin Chappell Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker M Daffue Jens Dantorp Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Ross Fisher Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Chase Hanna Justin Harding Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Matthew Jordan Sung Kang Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Thriston Lawrence Hurly Long Joost Luiten Matteo Manassero Richard Mansell Tom Mckibbin David Micheluzzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison Lukas Nemecz Niklas Norgaard Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez David Puig Alvaro Quiros Jon Rahm Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Matthias Schwab Callum Shinkwin Marcel Siem Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Andy Sullivan Jesper Svensson Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Tom Vaillant Darius Van Driel Johannes Veerman Matt Wallace Paul Waring Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters field