2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim O'Neal, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

O'Neal won this event, the first one of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs, by two shots over Ricardo Gonzalez on 13-under 203.

David Bransdon finished alone in third place, three shots back of the champion, while Tim Petrovic finished alone in fourth place at 8-under total.

O'Neal won the $350,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

O'Neal wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the first time.

The money O'Neal -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas.

2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

