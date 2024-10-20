2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim O'Neal, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.
O'Neal won this event, the first one of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs, by two shots over Ricardo Gonzalez on 13-under 203.
David Bransdon finished alone in third place, three shots back of the champion, while Tim Petrovic finished alone in fourth place at 8-under total.
O'Neal won the $350,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.
Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes
O'Neal wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the first time.
The money O'Neal -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas.
2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tim O'Neal
|-13
|71
|67
|65
|203
|$350,000
|2
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-11
|69
|67
|69
|205
|$205,000
|3
|David Bransdon
|-10
|70
|69
|67
|206
|$165,000
|4
|Tim Petrovic
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|208
|$138,500
|T5
|Thomas Bjørn
|-7
|75
|68
|66
|209
|$80,650
|T5
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|74
|67
|68
|209
|$80,650
|T5
|Kenny Perry
|-7
|72
|67
|70
|209
|$80,650
|T5
|Paul Goydos
|-7
|67
|72
|70
|209
|$80,650
|T5
|Stewart Cink
|-7
|67
|71
|71
|209
|$80,650
|T5
|Ken Duke
|-7
|69
|66
|74
|209
|$80,650
|T11
|Vijay Singh
|-6
|73
|68
|69
|210
|$47,360
|T11
|Heath Slocum
|-6
|67
|74
|69
|210
|$47,360
|T11
|Bob Estes
|-6
|69
|71
|70
|210
|$47,360
|T11
|Padraig Harrington
|-6
|72
|66
|72
|210
|$47,360
|T11
|Steve Flesch
|-6
|67
|70
|73
|210
|$47,360
|T16
|Brett Quigley
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$35,700
|T16
|Shane Bertsch
|-5
|69
|73
|69
|211
|$35,700
|T16
|Justin Leonard
|-5
|72
|69
|70
|211
|$35,700
|T16
|Boo Weekley
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$35,700
|T20
|Mark Hensby
|-4
|72
|73
|67
|212
|$26,333
|T20
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-4
|73
|71
|68
|212
|$26,333
|T20
|Bernhard Langer
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$26,333
|T20
|Ernie Els
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$26,333
|T20
|Dicky Pride
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$26,333
|T20
|Lee Janzen
|-4
|71
|67
|74
|212
|$26,333
|T26
|Cameron Percy
|-3
|71
|75
|67
|213
|$19,123
|T26
|Woody Austin
|-3
|74
|71
|68
|213
|$19,123
|T26
|Stuart Appleby
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$19,123
|T26
|Scott Parel
|-3
|74
|67
|72
|213
|$19,123
|T26
|Jason Caron
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$19,123
|T26
|Ken Tanigawa
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$19,123
|T26
|Retief Goosen
|-3
|66
|71
|76
|213
|$19,123
|T33
|Darren Clarke
|-2
|72
|76
|66
|214
|$14,835
|T33
|Glen Day
|-2
|76
|70
|68
|214
|$14,835
|T33
|Charlie Wi
|-2
|73
|69
|72
|214
|$14,835
|T33
|Matt Gogel
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|214
|$14,835
|T37
|Steven Alker
|-1
|71
|75
|69
|215
|$12,190
|T37
|Chris DiMarco
|-1
|75
|70
|70
|215
|$12,190
|T37
|K.J. Choi
|-1
|72
|73
|70
|215
|$12,190
|T37
|Doug Barron
|-1
|75
|69
|71
|215
|$12,190
|T37
|Greg Chalmers
|-1
|67
|72
|76
|215
|$12,190
|42
|Gene Sauers
|E
|70
|71
|75
|216
|$10,810
|T43
|Stephen Ames
|1
|76
|75
|66
|217
|$8,740
|T43
|Mike Weir
|1
|79
|69
|69
|217
|$8,740
|T43
|Kirk Triplett
|1
|77
|71
|69
|217
|$8,740
|T43
|Billy Andrade
|1
|74
|72
|71
|217
|$8,740
|T43
|Thongchai Jaidee
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$8,740
|T43
|Rocco Mediate
|1
|70
|75
|72
|217
|$8,740
|T43
|Hiroyuki Fujita
|1
|74
|70
|73
|217
|$8,740
|T43
|Kevin Sutherland
|1
|71
|73
|73
|217
|$8,740
|T51
|Scott McCarron
|2
|76
|73
|69
|218
|$6,210
|T51
|Richard Green
|2
|73
|76
|69
|218
|$6,210
|T51
|Alex Cejka
|2
|73
|72
|73
|218
|$6,210
|T54
|Paul Stankowski
|3
|77
|70
|72
|219
|$5,290
|T54
|Joe Durant
|3
|73
|73
|73
|219
|$5,290
|T54
|John Senden
|3
|72
|74
|73
|219
|$5,290
|T57
|Brian Gay
|4
|75
|74
|71
|220
|$4,485
|T57
|Scott Dunlap
|4
|73
|75
|72
|220
|$4,485
|T57
|Billy Mayfair
|4
|75
|71
|74
|220
|$4,485
|T57
|Mario Tiziani
|4
|70
|75
|75
|220
|$4,485
|T61
|Steve Allan
|5
|73
|78
|70
|221
|$3,565
|T61
|Paul Broadhurst
|5
|76
|71
|74
|221
|$3,565
|T61
|Angel Cabrera
|5
|73
|72
|76
|221
|$3,565
|T61
|Marco Dawson
|5
|74
|70
|77
|221
|$3,565
|T65
|David Duval
|6
|75
|73
|74
|222
|$2,875
|T65
|Michael Wright
|6
|78
|67
|77
|222
|$2,875
|T67
|Robert Karlsson
|7
|73
|77
|73
|223
|$2,425
|T67
|David Toms
|7
|70
|79
|74
|223
|$2,425
|69
|Y.E. Yang
|12
|76
|75
|77
|228
|$2,162