2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
Champions Tour CMC Featured

October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - OCTOBER 20: Tim O'Neal poses with the tournament trophy after winning the Dominion Energy Charity Classic 2024 at The Country Club of Virginia on October 20, 2024 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)


The 2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Tim O'Neal, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at the Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Virginia.

O'Neal won this event, the first one of the PGA Tour Champions playoffs, by two shots over Ricardo Gonzalez on 13-under 203.

David Bransdon finished alone in third place, three shots back of the champion, while Tim Petrovic finished alone in fourth place at 8-under total.

O'Neal won the $350,000 winner's share of the $2,300,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

O'Neal wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour for the first time.

The money O'Neal -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Simmons Bank Championship in Arkansas.

2024 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Tim O'Neal -13 71 67 65 203 $350,000
2 Ricardo Gonzalez -11 69 67 69 205 $205,000
3 David Bransdon -10 70 69 67 206 $165,000
4 Tim Petrovic -8 68 70 70 208 $138,500
T5 Thomas Bjørn -7 75 68 66 209 $80,650
T5 Rod Pampling -7 74 67 68 209 $80,650
T5 Kenny Perry -7 72 67 70 209 $80,650
T5 Paul Goydos -7 67 72 70 209 $80,650
T5 Stewart Cink -7 67 71 71 209 $80,650
T5 Ken Duke -7 69 66 74 209 $80,650
T11 Vijay Singh -6 73 68 69 210 $47,360
T11 Heath Slocum -6 67 74 69 210 $47,360
T11 Bob Estes -6 69 71 70 210 $47,360
T11 Padraig Harrington -6 72 66 72 210 $47,360
T11 Steve Flesch -6 67 70 73 210 $47,360
T16 Brett Quigley -5 72 70 69 211 $35,700
T16 Shane Bertsch -5 69 73 69 211 $35,700
T16 Justin Leonard -5 72 69 70 211 $35,700
T16 Boo Weekley -5 71 70 70 211 $35,700
T20 Mark Hensby -4 72 73 67 212 $26,333
T20 Miguel Angel Jiménez -4 73 71 68 212 $26,333
T20 Bernhard Langer -4 71 72 69 212 $26,333
T20 Ernie Els -4 71 72 69 212 $26,333
T20 Dicky Pride -4 73 69 70 212 $26,333
T20 Lee Janzen -4 71 67 74 212 $26,333
T26 Cameron Percy -3 71 75 67 213 $19,123
T26 Woody Austin -3 74 71 68 213 $19,123
T26 Stuart Appleby -3 71 71 71 213 $19,123
T26 Scott Parel -3 74 67 72 213 $19,123
T26 Jason Caron -3 71 70 72 213 $19,123
T26 Ken Tanigawa -3 69 71 73 213 $19,123
T26 Retief Goosen -3 66 71 76 213 $19,123
T33 Darren Clarke -2 72 76 66 214 $14,835
T33 Glen Day -2 76 70 68 214 $14,835
T33 Charlie Wi -2 73 69 72 214 $14,835
T33 Matt Gogel -2 73 68 73 214 $14,835
T37 Steven Alker -1 71 75 69 215 $12,190
T37 Chris DiMarco -1 75 70 70 215 $12,190
T37 K.J. Choi -1 72 73 70 215 $12,190
T37 Doug Barron -1 75 69 71 215 $12,190
T37 Greg Chalmers -1 67 72 76 215 $12,190
42 Gene Sauers E 70 71 75 216 $10,810
T43 Stephen Ames 1 76 75 66 217 $8,740
T43 Mike Weir 1 79 69 69 217 $8,740
T43 Kirk Triplett 1 77 71 69 217 $8,740
T43 Billy Andrade 1 74 72 71 217 $8,740
T43 Thongchai Jaidee 1 73 72 72 217 $8,740
T43 Rocco Mediate 1 70 75 72 217 $8,740
T43 Hiroyuki Fujita 1 74 70 73 217 $8,740
T43 Kevin Sutherland 1 71 73 73 217 $8,740
T51 Scott McCarron 2 76 73 69 218 $6,210
T51 Richard Green 2 73 76 69 218 $6,210
T51 Alex Cejka 2 73 72 73 218 $6,210
T54 Paul Stankowski 3 77 70 72 219 $5,290
T54 Joe Durant 3 73 73 73 219 $5,290
T54 John Senden 3 72 74 73 219 $5,290
T57 Brian Gay 4 75 74 71 220 $4,485
T57 Scott Dunlap 4 73 75 72 220 $4,485
T57 Billy Mayfair 4 75 71 74 220 $4,485
T57 Mario Tiziani 4 70 75 75 220 $4,485
T61 Steve Allan 5 73 78 70 221 $3,565
T61 Paul Broadhurst 5 76 71 74 221 $3,565
T61 Angel Cabrera 5 73 72 76 221 $3,565
T61 Marco Dawson 5 74 70 77 221 $3,565
T65 David Duval 6 75 73 74 222 $2,875
T65 Michael Wright 6 78 67 77 222 $2,875
T67 Robert Karlsson 7 73 77 73 223 $2,425
T67 David Toms 7 70 79 74 223 $2,425
69 Y.E. Yang 12 76 75 77 228 $2,162

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

