2024 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2024 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

October 20, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Hannah Green


The 2024 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seowon Valley Country Club in Seowon Hills, South Korea.

Green won for the third time in this LPGA Tour season, making a birdie on the 71st hole of the tournament to take the lead and finish up with a par to capture the event by a shot over Celine Boutier on 19-under 269.

Chanettee Wannasaen continued her great season with a solo third-place finish, two shots out of the winning total of the Aussie Green.

Green won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

BMW Ladies Championship recap notes

Green picks up the win in the 30th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time.

By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 81 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Maybank Championship.

2024 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hannah Green -19 64 64 70 71 269 $330,000
2 Celine Boutier -18 66 68 70 66 270 $201,719
3 Chanettee Wannasaen -17 68 69 66 68 271 $146,333
T4 Hye Jin Choi -16 66 68 71 67 272 $102,157
T4 Yu Jin Sung -16 66 71 63 72 272 $102,157
T6 Haeran Ryu -15 65 69 68 71 273 $68,473
T6 Ashleigh Buhai -15 64 66 71 72 273 $68,473
T8 Angel Yin -14 67 72 67 68 274 $47,489
T8 Jin Hee Im -14 69 68 68 69 274 $47,489
T8 Megan Khang -14 67 70 67 70 274 $47,489
T8 Jeeno Thitikul -14 70 69 64 71 274 $47,489
T12 Mao Saigo -13 66 71 67 71 275 $37,438
T12 Lydia Ko -13 67 66 71 71 275 $37,438
T14 Ruoning Yin -12 71 67 66 72 276 $33,021
T14 Jenny Shin -12 64 69 71 72 276 $33,021
T16 Yealimi Noh -11 70 71 65 71 277 $29,487
T16 Ryann O'Toole -11 69 65 68 75 277 $29,487
T18 Rose Zhang -10 67 72 70 69 278 $26,358
T18 Allisen Corpuz -10 71 68 68 71 278 $26,358
T18 A Lim Kim -10 67 67 70 74 278 $26,358
T21 Gaby Lopez -9 70 71 70 68 279 $24,076
T21 Jihyo Jung -9 70 69 69 71 279 $24,076
T23 Sei Young Kim -8 68 72 72 68 280 $21,904
T23 Soomin Oh -8 69 69 70 72 280 $0
T23 Auston Kim -8 70 68 68 74 280 $21,904
T23 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 67 67 70 76 280 $21,904
T27 Carlota Ciganda -7 70 69 72 70 281 $18,443
T27 Esther Henseleit -7 69 72 69 71 281 $18,443
T27 Jiyai Shin -7 71 72 65 73 281 $18,443
T27 Bailey Tardy -7 67 70 71 73 281 $18,443
T27 Lucy Li -7 68 71 68 74 281 $18,443
T27 Hyo Joo Kim -7 67 70 70 74 281 $18,443
T33 Peiyun Chien -5 71 74 71 67 283 $13,901
T33 Emily Kristine Pedersen -5 70 72 70 71 283 $13,901
T33 Ruixin Liu -5 70 67 75 71 283 $13,901
T33 Somi Lee -5 70 69 71 73 283 $13,901
T33 Albane Valenzuela -5 68 70 72 73 283 $13,901
T33 Amy Yang -5 68 70 71 74 283 $13,901
T33 Linnea Strom -5 69 70 69 75 283 $13,901
T33 Minjee Lee -5 67 73 66 77 283 $13,901
T41 Jasmine Suwannapura -4 70 74 71 69 284 $10,602
T41 Maja Stark -4 70 73 71 70 284 $10,602
T41 Jennifer Kupcho -4 72 70 69 73 284 $10,602
T41 Moriya Jutanugarn -4 69 72 70 73 284 $10,602
T41 Ayaka Furue -4 70 70 71 73 284 $10,602
T46 Brooke Henderson -3 71 70 72 72 285 $8,559
T46 Narin An -3 70 72 69 74 285 $8,559
T46 Nataliya Guseva -3 70 72 69 74 285 $8,559
T46 Gabriela Ruffels -3 72 69 70 74 285 $8,559
T46 Ariya Jutanugarn -3 69 70 72 74 285 $8,559
T46 Lauren Coughlin -3 72 70 68 75 285 $8,559
T52 Pajaree Anannarukarn -2 74 71 71 70 286 $7,179
T52 Lilia Vu -2 71 74 70 71 286 $7,179
T52 Gemma Dryburgh -2 66 74 71 75 286 $7,179
T52 Kumkang Park -2 69 68 74 75 286 $7,179
T52 Hyojin Yang -2 70 69 71 76 286 $0
T57 Sarah Schmelzel -1 72 72 70 73 287 $6,405
T57 Grace Kim -1 67 71 75 74 287 $6,405
T57 Minami Katsu -1 68 67 74 78 287 $6,405
T60 Patty Tavatanakit E 75 73 66 74 288 $5,588
T60 Jeongeun Lee6 E 67 71 75 75 288 $5,588
T60 Yuna Nishimura E 69 74 68 77 288 $5,588
T60 Alexa Pano E 70 70 71 77 288 $5,588
T60 Yuka Saso E 69 68 73 78 288 $5,588
T65 Mi Hyang Hyang 1 71 76 70 72 289 $5,136
T65 Arpichaya Yubol 1 74 72 67 76 289 $5,136
T67 Anna Nordqvist 2 73 72 72 73 290 $4,804
T67 Wei Ling Ling 2 71 71 70 78 290 $4,804
T67 Hira Naveed 2 70 72 70 78 290 $4,804
T67 Eun Hee Ji 2 66 74 72 78 290 $4,804
71 Paula Reto 3 71 72 75 73 291 $4,528
T72 Madelene Sagstrom 4 73 73 75 71 292 $4,391
T72 Ssu Chia Chia 4 73 73 68 78 292 $4,391
74 Danielle Kang 5 69 74 75 75 293 $4,306
75 Andrea Lee 7 76 73 71 75 295 $4,251
76 Wichanee Meechai 12 74 79 71 76 300 $4,196
77 Jiwon Jeon 15 71 80 77 75 303 $4,146
78 Alison Lee 18 74 72 79 81 306 $4,093

