2024 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seowon Valley Country Club in Seowon Hills, South Korea.

Green won for the third time in this LPGA Tour season, making a birdie on the 71st hole of the tournament to take the lead and finish up with a par to capture the event by a shot over Celine Boutier on 19-under 269.

Chanettee Wannasaen continued her great season with a solo third-place finish, two shots out of the winning total of the Aussie Green.

Green won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

BMW Ladies Championship recap notes

Green picks up the win in the 30th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time.

By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 81 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Maybank Championship.

2024 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details