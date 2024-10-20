2024 BMW Ladies Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hannah Green, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Seowon Valley Country Club in Seowon Hills, South Korea.
Green won for the third time in this LPGA Tour season, making a birdie on the 71st hole of the tournament to take the lead and finish up with a par to capture the event by a shot over Celine Boutier on 19-under 269.
Chanettee Wannasaen continued her great season with a solo third-place finish, two shots out of the winning total of the Aussie Green.
Green won the $330,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.
BMW Ladies Championship recap notes
Green picks up the win in the 30th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for another time.
By winning the event, Green earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 81 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Maybank Championship.
2024 BMW Ladies Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Hannah Green
|-19
|64
|64
|70
|71
|269
|$330,000
|2
|Celine Boutier
|-18
|66
|68
|70
|66
|270
|$201,719
|3
|Chanettee Wannasaen
|-17
|68
|69
|66
|68
|271
|$146,333
|T4
|Hye Jin Choi
|-16
|66
|68
|71
|67
|272
|$102,157
|T4
|Yu Jin Sung
|-16
|66
|71
|63
|72
|272
|$102,157
|T6
|Haeran Ryu
|-15
|65
|69
|68
|71
|273
|$68,473
|T6
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-15
|64
|66
|71
|72
|273
|$68,473
|T8
|Angel Yin
|-14
|67
|72
|67
|68
|274
|$47,489
|
|T8
|Jin Hee Im
|-14
|69
|68
|68
|69
|274
|$47,489
|T8
|Megan Khang
|-14
|67
|70
|67
|70
|274
|$47,489
|T8
|Jeeno Thitikul
|-14
|70
|69
|64
|71
|274
|$47,489
|T12
|Mao Saigo
|-13
|66
|71
|67
|71
|275
|$37,438
|T12
|Lydia Ko
|-13
|67
|66
|71
|71
|275
|$37,438
|T14
|Ruoning Yin
|-12
|71
|67
|66
|72
|276
|$33,021
|T14
|Jenny Shin
|-12
|64
|69
|71
|72
|276
|$33,021
|T16
|Yealimi Noh
|-11
|70
|71
|65
|71
|277
|$29,487
|
|T16
|Ryann O'Toole
|-11
|69
|65
|68
|75
|277
|$29,487
|T18
|Rose Zhang
|-10
|67
|72
|70
|69
|278
|$26,358
|T18
|Allisen Corpuz
|-10
|71
|68
|68
|71
|278
|$26,358
|T18
|A Lim Kim
|-10
|67
|67
|70
|74
|278
|$26,358
|T21
|Gaby Lopez
|-9
|70
|71
|70
|68
|279
|$24,076
|T21
|Jihyo Jung
|-9
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|$24,076
|T23
|Sei Young Kim
|-8
|68
|72
|72
|68
|280
|$21,904
|T23
|Soomin Oh
|-8
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|$0
|T23
|Auston Kim
|-8
|70
|68
|68
|74
|280
|$21,904
|T23
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-8
|67
|67
|70
|76
|280
|$21,904
|T27
|Carlota Ciganda
|-7
|70
|69
|72
|70
|281
|$18,443
|T27
|Esther Henseleit
|-7
|69
|72
|69
|71
|281
|$18,443
|T27
|Jiyai Shin
|-7
|71
|72
|65
|73
|281
|$18,443
|T27
|Bailey Tardy
|-7
|67
|70
|71
|73
|281
|$18,443
|T27
|Lucy Li
|-7
|68
|71
|68
|74
|281
|$18,443
|T27
|Hyo Joo Kim
|-7
|67
|70
|70
|74
|281
|$18,443
|T33
|Peiyun Chien
|-5
|71
|74
|71
|67
|283
|$13,901
|T33
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|-5
|70
|72
|70
|71
|283
|$13,901
|T33
|Ruixin Liu
|-5
|70
|67
|75
|71
|283
|$13,901
|T33
|Somi Lee
|-5
|70
|69
|71
|73
|283
|$13,901
|T33
|Albane Valenzuela
|-5
|68
|70
|72
|73
|283
|$13,901
|T33
|Amy Yang
|-5
|68
|70
|71
|74
|283
|$13,901
|T33
|Linnea Strom
|-5
|69
|70
|69
|75
|283
|$13,901
|T33
|Minjee Lee
|-5
|67
|73
|66
|77
|283
|$13,901
|T41
|Jasmine Suwannapura
|-4
|70
|74
|71
|69
|284
|$10,602
|T41
|Maja Stark
|-4
|70
|73
|71
|70
|284
|$10,602
|T41
|Jennifer Kupcho
|-4
|72
|70
|69
|73
|284
|$10,602
|T41
|Moriya Jutanugarn
|-4
|69
|72
|70
|73
|284
|$10,602
|T41
|Ayaka Furue
|-4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|$10,602
|T46
|Brooke Henderson
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|72
|285
|$8,559
|T46
|Narin An
|-3
|70
|72
|69
|74
|285
|$8,559
|T46
|Nataliya Guseva
|-3
|70
|72
|69
|74
|285
|$8,559
|T46
|Gabriela Ruffels
|-3
|72
|69
|70
|74
|285
|$8,559
|T46
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-3
|69
|70
|72
|74
|285
|$8,559
|T46
|Lauren Coughlin
|-3
|72
|70
|68
|75
|285
|$8,559
|T52
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-2
|74
|71
|71
|70
|286
|$7,179
|T52
|Lilia Vu
|-2
|71
|74
|70
|71
|286
|$7,179
|T52
|Gemma Dryburgh
|-2
|66
|74
|71
|75
|286
|$7,179
|T52
|Kumkang Park
|-2
|69
|68
|74
|75
|286
|$7,179
|T52
|Hyojin Yang
|-2
|70
|69
|71
|76
|286
|$0
|T57
|Sarah Schmelzel
|-1
|72
|72
|70
|73
|287
|$6,405
|T57
|Grace Kim
|-1
|67
|71
|75
|74
|287
|$6,405
|T57
|Minami Katsu
|-1
|68
|67
|74
|78
|287
|$6,405
|T60
|Patty Tavatanakit
|E
|75
|73
|66
|74
|288
|$5,588
|T60
|Jeongeun Lee6
|E
|67
|71
|75
|75
|288
|$5,588
|T60
|Yuna Nishimura
|E
|69
|74
|68
|77
|288
|$5,588
|T60
|Alexa Pano
|E
|70
|70
|71
|77
|288
|$5,588
|T60
|Yuka Saso
|E
|69
|68
|73
|78
|288
|$5,588
|T65
|Mi Hyang Hyang
|1
|71
|76
|70
|72
|289
|$5,136
|T65
|Arpichaya Yubol
|1
|74
|72
|67
|76
|289
|$5,136
|T67
|Anna Nordqvist
|2
|73
|72
|72
|73
|290
|$4,804
|T67
|Wei Ling Ling
|2
|71
|71
|70
|78
|290
|$4,804
|T67
|Hira Naveed
|2
|70
|72
|70
|78
|290
|$4,804
|T67
|Eun Hee Ji
|2
|66
|74
|72
|78
|290
|$4,804
|71
|Paula Reto
|3
|71
|72
|75
|73
|291
|$4,528
|T72
|Madelene Sagstrom
|4
|73
|73
|75
|71
|292
|$4,391
|T72
|Ssu Chia Chia
|4
|73
|73
|68
|78
|292
|$4,391
|74
|Danielle Kang
|5
|69
|74
|75
|75
|293
|$4,306
|75
|Andrea Lee
|7
|76
|73
|71
|75
|295
|$4,251
|76
|Wichanee Meechai
|12
|74
|79
|71
|76
|300
|$4,196
|77
|Jiwon Jeon
|15
|71
|80
|77
|75
|303
|$4,146
|78
|Alison Lee
|18
|74
|72
|79
|81
|306
|$4,093