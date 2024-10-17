2024 BMW Ladies Championship purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout
October 17, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
10 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, Golf, Singles, Ladies, 4th round, Lydia Ko from New Zealand waves after her victory. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)


The 2024 BMW Ladies Championship purse is set for $2.2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $330,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headed by Jeeno Thitikul, Sei Young Kim, Lydia Ko and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, with the LPGA moving to South Korea for the second event of the fall Asian swing. This is a 72-hole event with no cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes. There are 78 players in the field.

The event is played this year at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 BMW Ladies Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $330,000
2 $200,791
3 $145,660
4 $112,679
5 $90,694
6 $74,204
7 $62,112
8 $54,417
9 $48,920
10 $44,523
11 $41,223
12 $38,475
13 $36,056
14 $33,859
15 $31,880
16 $30,121
17 $28,582
18 $27,264
19 $26,164
20 $25,284
21 $24,405
22 $23,525
23 $22,647
24 $21,766
25 $20,997
26 $20,229
27 $19,457
28 $18,689
29 $17,919
30 $17,259
31 $16,599
32 $15,939
33 $15,281
34 $14,621
35 $14,071
36 $13,522
37 $12,972
38 $12,422
39 $11,871
40 $11,432
41 $10,994
42 $10,555
43 $10,112
44 $9,674
45 $9,344
46 $9,014
47 $8,684
48 $8,355
49 $8,024
50 $7,695
51 $7,476
52 $7,255
53 $7,035
54 $6,816
55 $6,596
56 $6,375
57 $6,156
58 $5,936
59 $5,717
60 $5,496
61 $5,388
62 $5,276
63 $5,167
64 $5,057
65 $4,946
66 $4,837
67 $4,728
68 $4,616
69 $4,507
70 $4,397
71 $4,343
72 $4,287
73 $4,232
74 $4,177
75 $4,127
76 $4,074
77 $4,023
78 $3,971

