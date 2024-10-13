2024 BMW Ladies Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

October 13, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
10 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, Golf, Singles, Ladies, 4th round, Lydia Ko from New Zealand waves after her victory. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)


The 2024 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seowon Valley Country Club in Seowon Hills, Republic of Korea, from Oct. 17-20, 2024.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the latest event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to South Korea for the continuation of the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Asia.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed.

The field will be playing for a $2.2 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW Ladies Championship field

PLAYER
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Gemma Dryburgh
Ayaka Furue
Hannah Green
Nataliya Guseva
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Wei-Ling Hsu
Jin Hee Im
Eun-Hee Ji
Jihyo Jung
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minami Katsu
Megan Khang
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Grace Kim
Hyo Joo Kim
Sei Young Kim
Lydia Ko
Jennifer Kupcho
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Lucy Li
Ruixin Liu
Gaby Lopez
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Wichanee Meechai
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Soomin Oh
Alexa Pano
Kumkang Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Paula Reto
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jiyai Shin
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Jeeno Thitikul
Albane Valenzuela
Lilia Vu
Chanettee Wannasaen
Amy Yang
Hyojin Yang
Angel Yin
Ruoning Yin
Arpichaya Yubol
Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 BMW Ladies Championship field

RANK PLAYER
2 Lilia Vu
3 Lydia Ko
4 Ruoning Yin
6 Ayaka Furue
7 Hannah Green
8 Amy Yang
9 Celine Boutier
10 Haeran Ryu
11 Jeeno Thitikul
12 Rose Zhang
13 Lauren Coughlin
15 Yuka Saso
16 Minjee Lee
20 Hyojoo Kim
21 Megan Khang
22 Patty Tavatanakit
23 Brooke Henderson
25 Jiyai Shin
26 Maja Stark
27 Alison Lee
29 Allisen Corpuz
30 Esther Henseleit
33 Angel Yin
36 Mao Saigo
37 Carlota Ciganda
40 Ariya Jutanugarn
41 Jin Hee Im
44 Gabriela Ruffels
45 Andrea Lee
47 Sei Young Kim
48 Madelene Sagstrom
49 Jennifer Kupcho
50 Chanettee Wannasaen

