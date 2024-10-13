2024 BMW Ladies Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Seowon Valley Country Club in Seowon Hills, Republic of Korea, from Oct. 17-20, 2024.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Ruoning Yin, Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the latest event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to South Korea for the continuation of the fall Asian Swing on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to Asia.

GOLF NEWS NET RADIO FOLLOW GOLF NEWS NET RADIO: iHEART | TUNEIN

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with a few names available to fill in if needed.

The field will be playing for a $2.2 million purse, with 33 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 BMW Ladies Championship field

PLAYER Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Ssu-Chia Cheng Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Gemma Dryburgh Ayaka Furue Hannah Green Nataliya Guseva Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Wei-Ling Hsu Jin Hee Im Eun-Hee Ji Jihyo Jung Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minami Katsu Megan Khang A Lim Kim Auston Kim Grace Kim Hyo Joo Kim Sei Young Kim Lydia Ko Jennifer Kupcho Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee Minjee Lee So Mi Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Lucy Li Ruixin Liu Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Wichanee Meechai Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Soomin Oh Alexa Pano Kumkang Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Paula Reto Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jiyai Shin Maja Stark Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Jeeno Thitikul Albane Valenzuela Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Amy Yang Hyojin Yang Angel Yin Ruoning Yin Arpichaya Yubol Rose Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 BMW Ladies Championship field