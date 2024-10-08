2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Rocco Mediate, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mediate won this event in a playoff over Bob Estes after both players finished tied in the three-round event in regulation on 12-under 204, with Mediate taking the first playoff hole to earn the title.

Greg Chalmers finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff, to earn PGA Tour Champions full status and give himself a full schedule in 2025.

Mediate won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Mediate wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Mediate -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

