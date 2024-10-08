2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Rocco Mediate, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.
Mediate won this event in a playoff over Bob Estes after both players finished tied in the three-round event in regulation on 12-under 204, with Mediate taking the first playoff hole to earn the title.
Greg Chalmers finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff, to earn PGA Tour Champions full status and give himself a full schedule in 2025.
Mediate won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.
Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes
Mediate wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.
The money Mediate -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.
The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship in North Carolina.
2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Rocco Mediate
|-12
|67
|66
|71
|204
|$315,000
|P2
|Bob Estes
|-12
|66
|67
|71
|204
|$184,800
|3
|Greg Chalmers
|-10
|69
|69
|68
|206
|$151,200
|T4
|Retief Goosen
|-9
|70
|70
|67
|207
|$85,400
|T4
|Scott McCarron
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|207
|$85,400
|T4
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|207
|$85,400
|T4
|Darren Clarke
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$85,400
|T4
|Tim Petrovic
|-9
|68
|69
|70
|207
|$85,400
|T4
|Jason Caron
|-9
|67
|70
|70
|207
|$85,400
|T10
|Thomas Bjørn
|-8
|71
|70
|67
|208
|$46,620
|T10
|Gene Sauers
|-8
|70
|71
|67
|208
|$46,620
|T10
|Freddie Jacobson
|-8
|66
|74
|68
|208
|$46,620
|T10
|Justin Leonard
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$46,620
|T10
|Steven Alker
|-8
|70
|68
|70
|208
|$46,620
|T15
|Rod Pampling
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|209
|$35,700
|T15
|Y.E. Yang
|-7
|69
|68
|72
|209
|$35,700
|T15
|Lee Janzen
|-7
|68
|69
|72
|209
|$35,700
|T18
|Shane Bertsch
|-6
|74
|72
|64
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Ken Duke
|-6
|68
|74
|68
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Heath Slocum
|-6
|70
|70
|70
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Paul Goydos
|-6
|67
|73
|70
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Matt Gogel
|-6
|72
|67
|71
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Ken Tanigawa
|-6
|71
|68
|71
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-6
|73
|65
|72
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Kris Blanks
|-6
|69
|69
|72
|210
|$24,444
|T18
|Mario Tiziani
|-6
|68
|68
|74
|210
|$24,444
|T28
|Colin Montgomerie
|-5
|73
|71
|67
|211
|$16,275
|T28
|Fred Couples
|-5
|71
|73
|67
|211
|$16,275
|T28
|Angel Cabrera
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$16,275
|T28
|Brett Quigley
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|211
|$16,275
|T28
|Tim Herron
|-5
|67
|71
|73
|211
|$16,275
|T28
|Vijay Singh
|-5
|68
|68
|75
|211
|$16,275
|T34
|Stuart Appleby
|-4
|70
|73
|69
|212
|$12,642
|T34
|Brian Gay
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|212
|$12,642
|T34
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|-4
|70
|72
|70
|212
|$12,642
|T34
|Ernie Els
|-4
|71
|69
|72
|212
|$12,642
|T34
|Glen Day
|-4
|69
|69
|74
|212
|$12,642
|T39
|Woody Austin
|-3
|73
|70
|70
|213
|$10,290
|T39
|Paul Stankowski
|-3
|71
|72
|70
|213
|$10,290
|T39
|Charlie Wi
|-3
|73
|69
|71
|213
|$10,290
|T39
|Chad Campbell
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$10,290
|T39
|Jay Haas
|-3
|69
|71
|73
|213
|$10,290
|44
|Tim O'Neal
|-2
|72
|73
|69
|214
|$9,030
|T45
|Kirk Triplett
|-1
|73
|73
|69
|215
|$7,770
|T45
|Rob Labritz
|-1
|72
|74
|69
|215
|$7,770
|T45
|Scott Parel
|-1
|67
|76
|72
|215
|$7,770
|T45
|Billy Andrade
|-1
|73
|69
|73
|215
|$7,770
|T45
|John Senden
|-1
|70
|68
|77
|215
|$7,770
|T50
|David Bransdon
|E
|79
|68
|69
|216
|$6,090
|T50
|Robert Karlsson
|E
|72
|74
|70
|216
|$6,090
|T50
|Dicky Pride
|E
|70
|71
|75
|216
|$6,090
|T53
|Steve Allan
|1
|73
|75
|69
|217
|$5,145
|T53
|Jeff Maggert
|1
|68
|74
|75
|217
|$5,145
|T55
|Steve Flesch
|2
|75
|74
|69
|218
|$4,410
|T55
|Eric Axley
|2
|72
|72
|74
|218
|$4,410
|T55
|David Duval
|2
|69
|74
|75
|218
|$4,410
|T55
|Joe Durant
|2
|66
|77
|75
|218
|$4,410
|T55
|David Frost
|2
|72
|70
|76
|218
|$4,410
|T60
|David Toms
|3
|76
|75
|68
|219
|$3,570
|T60
|Boo Weekley
|3
|76
|70
|73
|219
|$3,570
|T60
|Fred Funk
|3
|71
|72
|76
|219
|$3,570
|T63
|Corey Pavin
|4
|73
|75
|72
|220
|$3,045
|T63
|Davis Love III
|4
|70
|73
|77
|220
|$3,045
|T65
|Michael Wright
|5
|76
|76
|69
|221
|$2,327
|T65
|Billy Mayfair
|5
|75
|72
|74
|221
|$2,327
|T65
|Jim Furyk
|5
|73
|74
|74
|221
|$2,327
|T65
|Garrett Willis
|5
|70
|77
|74
|221
|$2,327
|T65
|Cameron Percy
|5
|72
|74
|75
|221
|$2,327
|T70
|Michael Allen
|6
|81
|72
|69
|222
|$1,722
|T70
|Scott Dunlap
|6
|76
|74
|72
|222
|$1,722
|T70
|Harrison Frazar
|6
|74
|73
|75
|222
|$1,722
|73
|Marco Dawson
|7
|76
|71
|76
|223
|$1,470
|T74
|Tom Lehman
|9
|72
|79
|74
|225
|$1,260
|T74
|Mark Calcavecchia
|9
|77
|73
|75
|225
|$1,260
|T74
|José María Olazábal
|9
|74
|75
|76
|225
|$1,260
|T74
|Chris DiMarco
|9
|77
|70
|78
|225
|$1,260