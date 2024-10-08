2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, PGA Tour Champions leaderboard, how much each golfer won
October 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rocco Mediate


The 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Rocco Mediate, who topped the PGA Tour Champions leaderboard this week with a win on the 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida.

Mediate won this event in a playoff over Bob Estes after both players finished tied in the three-round event in regulation on 12-under 204, with Mediate taking the first playoff hole to earn the title.

Greg Chalmers finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff, to earn PGA Tour Champions full status and give himself a full schedule in 2025.

Mediate won the $315,000 winner's share of the $2,100,000 purse.

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Mediate wins the latest PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle on the 50-plus tour yet again.

The money Mediate -- and every PGA Tour Champions player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2024 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Rocco Mediate -12 67 66 71 204 $315,000
P2 Bob Estes -12 66 67 71 204 $184,800
3 Greg Chalmers -10 69 69 68 206 $151,200
T4 Retief Goosen -9 70 70 67 207 $85,400
T4 Scott McCarron -9 70 69 68 207 $85,400
T4 Thongchai Jaidee -9 70 68 69 207 $85,400
T4 Darren Clarke -9 69 69 69 207 $85,400
T4 Tim Petrovic -9 68 69 70 207 $85,400
T4 Jason Caron -9 67 70 70 207 $85,400
T10 Thomas Bjørn -8 71 70 67 208 $46,620
T10 Gene Sauers -8 70 71 67 208 $46,620
T10 Freddie Jacobson -8 66 74 68 208 $46,620
T10 Justin Leonard -8 70 68 70 208 $46,620
T10 Steven Alker -8 70 68 70 208 $46,620
T15 Rod Pampling -7 68 70 71 209 $35,700
T15 Y.E. Yang -7 69 68 72 209 $35,700
T15 Lee Janzen -7 68 69 72 209 $35,700
T18 Shane Bertsch -6 74 72 64 210 $24,444
T18 Ken Duke -6 68 74 68 210 $24,444
T18 Heath Slocum -6 70 70 70 210 $24,444
T18 Paul Goydos -6 67 73 70 210 $24,444
T18 Matt Gogel -6 72 67 71 210 $24,444
T18 Ken Tanigawa -6 71 68 71 210 $24,444
T18 Ricardo Gonzalez -6 69 70 71 210 $24,444
T18 Tom Pernice Jr. -6 73 65 72 210 $24,444
T18 Kris Blanks -6 69 69 72 210 $24,444
T18 Mario Tiziani -6 68 68 74 210 $24,444
T28 Colin Montgomerie -5 73 71 67 211 $16,275
T28 Fred Couples -5 71 73 67 211 $16,275
T28 Angel Cabrera -5 71 69 71 211 $16,275
T28 Brett Quigley -5 69 71 71 211 $16,275
T28 Tim Herron -5 67 71 73 211 $16,275
T28 Vijay Singh -5 68 68 75 211 $16,275
T34 Stuart Appleby -4 70 73 69 212 $12,642
T34 Brian Gay -4 70 72 70 212 $12,642
T34 Miguel Angel Jiménez -4 70 72 70 212 $12,642
T34 Ernie Els -4 71 69 72 212 $12,642
T34 Glen Day -4 69 69 74 212 $12,642
T39 Woody Austin -3 73 70 70 213 $10,290
T39 Paul Stankowski -3 71 72 70 213 $10,290
T39 Charlie Wi -3 73 69 71 213 $10,290
T39 Chad Campbell -3 71 71 71 213 $10,290
T39 Jay Haas -3 69 71 73 213 $10,290
44 Tim O'Neal -2 72 73 69 214 $9,030
T45 Kirk Triplett -1 73 73 69 215 $7,770
T45 Rob Labritz -1 72 74 69 215 $7,770
T45 Scott Parel -1 67 76 72 215 $7,770
T45 Billy Andrade -1 73 69 73 215 $7,770
T45 John Senden -1 70 68 77 215 $7,770
T50 David Bransdon E 79 68 69 216 $6,090
T50 Robert Karlsson E 72 74 70 216 $6,090
T50 Dicky Pride E 70 71 75 216 $6,090
T53 Steve Allan 1 73 75 69 217 $5,145
T53 Jeff Maggert 1 68 74 75 217 $5,145
T55 Steve Flesch 2 75 74 69 218 $4,410
T55 Eric Axley 2 72 72 74 218 $4,410
T55 David Duval 2 69 74 75 218 $4,410
T55 Joe Durant 2 66 77 75 218 $4,410
T55 David Frost 2 72 70 76 218 $4,410
T60 David Toms 3 76 75 68 219 $3,570
T60 Boo Weekley 3 76 70 73 219 $3,570
T60 Fred Funk 3 71 72 76 219 $3,570
T63 Corey Pavin 4 73 75 72 220 $3,045
T63 Davis Love III 4 70 73 77 220 $3,045
T65 Michael Wright 5 76 76 69 221 $2,327
T65 Billy Mayfair 5 75 72 74 221 $2,327
T65 Jim Furyk 5 73 74 74 221 $2,327
T65 Garrett Willis 5 70 77 74 221 $2,327
T65 Cameron Percy 5 72 74 75 221 $2,327
T70 Michael Allen 6 81 72 69 222 $1,722
T70 Scott Dunlap 6 76 74 72 222 $1,722
T70 Harrison Frazar 6 74 73 75 222 $1,722
73 Marco Dawson 7 76 71 76 223 $1,470
T74 Tom Lehman 9 72 79 74 225 $1,260
T74 Mark Calcavecchia 9 77 73 75 225 $1,260
T74 José María Olazábal 9 74 75 76 225 $1,260
T74 Chris DiMarco 9 77 70 78 225 $1,260

