2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends purse, winner’s share, PGA Tour Champions prize money payout

The 2024 Constellation Furyk and Friends purse is set for $2.1 million, with the winner's share coming in at $315,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the PGA Tour Champions' prize money distribution chart.

The Constellation Furyk and Friends field is headed by Steve Alker, Ernie Els, Y.E. Yang and more.

It's the 21st event of the season, with 78 players taking on the Florida host course. There is a not 36-hole cut.

This tournament is played at Minnehaha Country Club in Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.