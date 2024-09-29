2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout
2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout

September 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Gaby Lopez
The 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payout is from the $3 million purse, with 77 professional players who complete three rounds at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize pool is at $450,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $274,433. The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is headed by Gaby Lopez, Ashleigh Buhai, Nasa Hataoka and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship from the correct 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $450,000
2 $274,433
3 $199,082
4 $154,006
5 $123,958
6 $101,419
7 $84,891
8 $74,374
9 $66,862
10 $60,852
11 $56,343
12 $52,586
13 $49,281
14 $46,277
15 $43,572
16 $41,169
17 $39,065
18 $37,262
19 $35,760
20 $34,557
21 $33,357
22 $32,153
23 $30,953
24 $29,750
25 $28,699
26 $27,648
27 $26,594
28 $25,543
29 $24,490
30 $23,589
31 $22,687
32 $21,785
33 $20,883
34 $19,982
35 $19,233
36 $18,480
37 $17,731
38 $16,978
39 $16,226
40 $15,626
41 $15,026
42 $14,426
43 $13,822
44 $13,222
45 $12,771
46 $12,321
47 $11,870
48 $11,419
49 $10,968
50 $10,517
51 $10,219
52 $9,917
53 $9,615
54 $9,317
55 $9,015
56 $8,714
57 $8,414
58 $8,114
59 $7,814
60 $7,512
61 $7,363
62 $7,212
63 $7,061
64 $6,912
65 $6,759
66 $6,610
67 $6,461
68 $6,309
69 $6,159
70 $6,010
71 $5,937
72 $5,858
73 $5,784
74 $5,709
75 $5,640
76 $5,570
77 $5,415

