2024 Kroger Queen City Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
The 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at TPC River's Edge in Maineville, Ohio.

Ko won for the 22nd time in her LPGA Tour career, going from two behind Jeeno Thitikul at the start of the final round to winning by five shots on 23-under 265 on the back of a closing 63.

Haeran Ryu finished alone in third place, a shot behind Thitikul on 17-under total, while US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso was fourth and another shot adrift.

Ko won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Kroger Queen City Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a 22nd time in the her career to add to an incredible season.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 76 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

2024 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lydia Ko -23 67 66 69 63 265 $300,000
2 Jeeno Thitikul -18 66 66 68 70 270 $183,381
3 Haeran Ryu -17 69 65 70 67 271 $133,030
4 Yuka Saso -16 73 65 69 65 272 $102,909
T5 Nelly Korda -14 67 70 69 68 274 $75,301
T5 Hyo Joon Jang -14 73 65 67 69 274 $75,301
T7 Gaby Lopez -13 68 67 71 69 275 $53,212
T7 Albane Valenzuela -13 70 66 68 71 275 $53,212
T9 Jin Hee Im -12 68 69 71 68 276 $38,212
T9 Yealimi Noh -12 68 67 73 68 276 $38,212
T9 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -12 68 72 67 69 276 $38,212
T9 A Lim Kim -12 70 70 66 70 276 $38,212
T9 Kristen Gillman -12 69 68 69 70 276 $38,212
T14 Pajaree Anannarukarn -11 71 65 72 69 277 $27,710
T14 Angel Yin -11 67 72 68 70 277 $27,710
T14 Polly Mack -11 67 70 70 70 277 $27,710
T14 Ashleigh Buhai -11 65 73 68 71 277 $27,710
T14 Yan Liu -11 66 69 68 74 277 $27,710
T19 Grace Kim -10 70 70 71 67 278 $21,122
T19 Maria Fassi -10 68 67 76 67 278 $21,122
T19 Lexi Thompson -10 71 71 68 68 278 $21,122
T19 Charley Hull -10 70 70 68 70 278 $21,122
T19 Sei Young Kim -10 68 68 70 72 278 $21,122
T19 Anna Nordqvist -10 71 65 70 72 278 $21,122
T19 Lindy Duncan -10 68 69 68 73 278 $21,122
T19 Jasmine Suwannapura -10 67 69 69 73 278 $21,122
T27 Minjee Lee -9 71 71 68 69 279 $16,425
T27 Esther Henseleit -9 74 68 66 71 279 $16,425
T27 Ryann O'Toole -9 70 69 69 71 279 $16,425
T27 Savannah Grewal -9 67 70 71 71 279 $16,425
T27 Stephanie Kyriacou -9 69 67 69 74 279 $16,425
T32 Lucy Li -8 73 68 71 68 280 $12,894
T32 Cheyenne Knight -8 70 71 70 69 280 $12,894
T32 Pernilla Lindberg -8 68 72 71 69 280 $12,894
T32 Perrine Delacour -8 72 70 67 71 280 $12,894
T32 Linn Grant -8 69 72 67 72 280 $12,894
T32 Jing Yan -8 71 69 66 74 280 $12,894
T32 Bianca Pagdanganan -8 68 68 69 75 280 $12,894
T39 Haeji Kang -7 74 69 71 67 281 $9,839
T39 Azahara Munoz -7 70 73 70 68 281 $9,839
T39 Mao Saigo -7 73 70 69 69 281 $9,839
T39 Minji Kang -7 71 72 69 69 281 $9,839
T39 Dewi Weber -7 68 72 71 70 281 $9,839
T39 Frida Kinhult -7 69 71 69 72 281 $9,839
T45 Linnea Strom -6 74 69 71 68 282 $8,082
T45 Sophia Schubert -6 69 71 73 69 282 $8,082
T45 Gabriela Ruffels -6 73 69 70 70 282 $8,082
T45 Leona Maguire -6 67 71 74 70 282 $8,082
T49 Celine Borge -5 68 70 76 69 283 $6,641
T49 Georgia Hall -5 72 70 70 71 283 $6,641
T49 Alexa Pano -5 72 68 72 71 283 $6,641
T49 Alena Sharp -5 69 72 70 72 283 $6,641
T49 Madelene Sagstrom -5 70 68 73 72 283 $6,641
T49 Weiwei Zhang -5 70 70 69 74 283 $6,641
T49 So Mi Lee -5 70 67 71 75 283 $6,641
T56 Marina Alex -4 71 66 81 66 284 $5,422
T56 Wei-Ling Hsu -4 70 73 72 69 284 $5,422
T56 Muni He -4 71 72 71 70 284 $5,422
T56 Peiyun Chien -4 67 75 72 70 284 $5,422
T56 Matilda Castren -4 71 69 72 72 284 $5,422
T61 Nasa Hataoka -3 73 70 72 70 285 $4,568
T61 Minami Katsu -3 69 73 73 70 285 $4,568
T61 Hinako Shibuno -3 73 69 71 72 285 $4,568
T61 Robyn Choi -3 70 69 74 72 285 $4,568
T61 Jaravee Boonchant -3 75 67 70 73 285 $4,568
T61 Min Lee -3 74 69 68 74 285 $4,568
T61 Ruixin Liu -3 68 73 68 76 285 $4,568
T61 Laetitia Beck -3 69 69 71 76 285 $4,568
T69 Morgane Metraux -2 72 71 73 70 286 $4,003
T69 Gina Kim -2 72 71 73 70 286 $4,003
T69 Gurleen Kaur -2 74 69 72 71 286 $4,003
T69 Xiaowen Yin -2 68 72 72 74 286 $4,003
T73 Kaitlin Milligan E 68 75 74 71 288 $3,816
T73 Ssu-Chia Cheng E 73 69 75 71 288 $3,816
T73 Jodi Ewart Shadoff E 72 70 70 76 288 $3,816
76 Jeongeun Lee5 2 71 69 77 73 290 $3,721

About the author

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.