2024 Kroger Queen City Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at TPC River's Edge in Maineville, Ohio.

Ko won for the 22nd time in her LPGA Tour career, going from two behind Jeeno Thitikul at the start of the final round to winning by five shots on 23-under 265 on the back of a closing 63.

Haeran Ryu finished alone in third place, a shot behind Thitikul on 17-under total, while US Women's Open champion Yuka Saso was fourth and another shot adrift.

Ko won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Kroger Queen City Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 27th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a 22nd time in the her career to add to an incredible season.

By winning the event, Ko earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 76 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

2024 Kroger Queen City Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

