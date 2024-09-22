2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., from Sept. 27-29, 2024.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Arkansas for one of the few remaining 54-hole events on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Southeastern United States.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Ana Pelaez Trivino and Laura Wearn being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Dottie Ardina
Aditi Ashok
Laetitia Beck
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Shyla Brown
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Jennifer Chang
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Robyn Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Cydney Clanton
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Nicole Broch Estrup
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Alexandra Forsterling
Sandra Gal
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Savannah Grewal
Nataliya Guseva
Georgia Hall
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Yu-Sang Hou
Wei-Ling Hsu
Jin Hee Im
Mone Inami
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Soo Bin Joo
Danielle Kang
Haeji Kang
Minji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Megan Khang
A Lim Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
Grace Kim
Sei Young Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Aline Krauter
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Brittany Lang
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Mi Hyang Lee
Min Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Mary Liu
Ruixin Liu
Yan Liu
Yu Liu
Gaby Lopez
Lee Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Maria Marin
Caroline Masson
Morgane Metraux
Kaitlin Milligan
Benedetta Moresco
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Annie Park
Hee Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Pornanong Phatlum
Sophia Popov
Yue Ren
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Gabriela Ruffels
Lilly Russell
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Yuka Saso
Alena Sharp
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Jennifer Song
Angela Stanford
Maja Stark
Gigi Stoll
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Bailey Tardy
Jeeno Thitikul
Lexi Thompson
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Lilia Vu
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Dewi Weber
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field

RANK PLAYER
2 Lilia Vu
6 Amy Yang
10 Celine Boutier
11 Haeran Ryu
13 Lauren Coughlin
14 Yuka Saso
15 Jeeno Thitikul
19 Ally Ewing
26 Maja Stark
28 Allisen Corpuz
30 Nasa Hataoka
33 Angel Yin
35 Leona Maguire
36 Carlota Ciganda
37 Mao Saigo
39 Lexi Thompson
41 Gabriela Ruffels
44 Madelene Sagstrom
47 Jin Hee Im
49 Georgia Hall
50 Jennifer Kupcho

