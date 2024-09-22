2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers, Ark., from Sept. 27-29, 2024.

The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field is headlined by the likes of Lilia Vu, Celine Boutier, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 26th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Arkansas for one of the few remaining 54-hole events on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Southeastern United States.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Ana Pelaez Trivino and Laura Wearn being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Dottie Ardina Aditi Ashok Laetitia Beck Celine Borge Celine Boutier Shyla Brown Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Jennifer Chang Ssu-Chia Cheng Peiyun Chien Robyn Choi Carlota Ciganda Cydney Clanton Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Daniela Darquea Perrine Delacour Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Nicole Broch Estrup Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Alexandra Forsterling Sandra Gal Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Savannah Grewal Nataliya Guseva Georgia Hall Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Yu-Sang Hou Wei-Ling Hsu Jin Hee Im Mone Inami Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun-Hee Ji Soo Bin Joo Danielle Kang Haeji Kang Minji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Megan Khang A Lim Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim Grace Kim Sei Young Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Aline Krauter Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Brittany Lang Maude-Aimee Leblanc Mi Hyang Lee Min Lee So Mi Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Mary Liu Ruixin Liu Yan Liu Yu Liu Gaby Lopez Lee Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Maria Marin Caroline Masson Morgane Metraux Kaitlin Milligan Benedetta Moresco Azahara Munoz Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Kaitlyn Papp Budde Annie Park Hee Young Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Pornanong Phatlum Sophia Popov Yue Ren Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Gabriela Ruffels Lilly Russell Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Yuka Saso Alena Sharp Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Jennifer Song Angela Stanford Maja Stark Gigi Stoll Linnea Strom Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Bailey Tardy Jeeno Thitikul Lexi Thompson Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Lilia Vu Lindsey Weaver-Wright Dewi Weber Jing Yan Amy Yang Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship field