2024 Kroger Queen City Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated LPGA Tour prize money payout

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
10 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, Golf, Singles, Ladies, 4th round, Lydia Ko from New Zealand waves after her victory. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money payout is from the $2 million purse, with 76 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC River's Bend in Maineville, Ohio, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Kroger Queen City Championship prize pool is at $300,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $346,821. The Kroger Queen City Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The Kroger Queen City Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Jenno Thitikul, Haeran Ryu and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship from the correct 2024 Kroger Queen City Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Kroger Queen City Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $183,381
3 $133,030
4 $102,909
5 $82,831
6 $67,770
7 $56,726
8 $49,698
9 $44,679
10 $40,662
11 $37,649
12 $35,139
13 $32,930
14 $30,923
15 $29,115
16 $27,509
17 $26,104
18 $24,899
19 $23,896
20 $23,091
21 $22,289
22 $21,486
23 $20,683
24 $19,879
25 $19,177
26 $18,474
27 $17,770
28 $17,067
29 $16,366
30 $15,762
31 $15,160
32 $14,558
33 $13,955
34 $13,352
35 $12,851
36 $12,349
37 $11,848
38 $11,345
39 $10,842
40 $10,441
41 $10,040
42 $9,639
43 $9,237
44 $8,835
45 $8,534
46 $8,232
47 $7,931
48 $7,630
49 $7,329
50 $7,027
51 $6,827
52 $6,626
53 $6,425
54 $6,225
55 $6,024
56 $5,822
57 $5,623
58 $5,422
59 $5,222
60 $5,021
61 $4,920
62 $4,818
63 $4,719
64 $4,619
65 $4,518
66 $4,417
67 $4,318
68 $4,216
69 $4,117
70 $4,016
71 $3,967
72 $3,914
73 $3,865
74 $3,815
75 $3,769
76 $3,721

