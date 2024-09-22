2024 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
2024 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 22: Billy Horschel of the United States celebrates on the 18th green following victory after the second play-off hole during day four of the BMW PGA Championship 2024 at Wentworth Club on September 22, 2024 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
The 2024 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Horschel won the DP World Tour flagship event for the second time in his career, beating Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in a playoff after all three players finished regulation tied on 20-under 268.

On the first playoff hole, Horschel and McIlroy made birdie 4 on the par-5 18th, with Lawrence bowing out after finding the water with his third shot from a fairway bunker.

On the second playoff hole, Horschel made a 35-foot eagle putt in the heart to beat McIlroy, whose preceding eagle putt wound up just a foot from the hole.

Horschel won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Horschel earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 34.4 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 37th completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 acciona Open de Espana.

2024 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Billy Horschel -20 67 69 65 67 268 $1,530,000
P2 Rory Mcilroy -20 67 68 66 67 268 $778,500
P2 Thriston Lawrence -20 68 70 65 65 268 $778,500
T4 Matteo Manassero -17 67 68 63 73 271 $382,200
T4 Matthew Baldwin -17 65 66 71 69 271 $382,200
T4 Aaron Rai -17 68 70 66 67 271 $382,200
T7 Antoine Rozner -16 69 65 69 69 272 $232,200
T7 Ugo Coussaud -16 67 71 69 65 272 $232,200
T7 Niklas Norgaard -16 66 67 75 64 272 $232,200
T10 Marcus Armitage -13 67 71 68 69 275 $172,800
T10 Tom Mckibbin -13 70 71 68 66 275 $172,800
T12 Robert Macintyre -12 67 70 69 70 276 $136,650
T12 Eddie Pepperell -12 70 68 69 69 276 $136,650
T12 Padraig Harrington -12 71 71 66 68 276 $136,650
T12 Shane Lowry -12 67 71 71 67 276 $136,650
T12 Tommy Fleetwood -12 69 68 72 67 276 $136,650
T12 Matt Wallace -12 70 72 70 64 276 $136,650
T18 Harry Hall -11 69 68 68 72 277 $98,175
T18 Yannik Paul -11 71 66 69 71 277 $98,175
T18 Marcus Kinhult -11 69 71 67 70 277 $98,175
T18 Jeff Winther -11 69 70 68 70 277 $98,175
T18 Darius Van Driel -11 69 70 68 70 277 $98,175
T18 Si Woo Kim -11 69 69 69 70 277 $98,175
T18 Ewen Ferguson -11 71 68 70 68 277 $98,175
T18 Andy Sullivan -11 67 71 71 68 277 $98,175
T18 Daniel Hillier -11 72 70 67 68 277 $98,175
T18 Adrian Otaegui -11 70 70 71 66 277 $98,175
T18 Jordan Smith -11 70 72 68 67 277 $98,175
T18 Byeong Hun An -11 73 69 70 65 277 $98,175
T30 Thomas Detry -10 66 75 66 71 278 $74,700
T30 Grant Forrest -10 68 71 69 70 278 $74,700
T30 Alex Noren -10 69 69 69 71 278 $74,700
T30 Sam Bairstow -10 72 68 69 69 278 $74,700
T30 Fabrizio Zanotti -10 71 68 72 67 278 $74,700
T35 Aaron Cockerill -9 70 67 71 71 279 $64,200
T35 Matt Fitzpatrick -9 72 69 68 70 279 $64,200
T35 Dan Bradbury -9 67 71 76 65 279 $64,200
T38 Rasmus Højgaard -8 72 66 69 73 280 $59,400
T38 Sepp Straka -8 71 68 72 69 280 $59,400
T40 Oliver Wilson -7 70 67 72 72 281 $53,100
T40 Matti Schmid -7 68 72 70 71 281 $53,100
T40 Matthieu Pavon -7 72 70 68 71 281 $53,100
T40 Rikuya Hoshino -7 73 68 70 70 281 $53,100
T40 Andrew Johnston -7 73 69 73 66 281 $53,100
T45 Paul Waring -6 71 70 70 71 282 $45,900
T45 Richie Ramsay -6 71 69 72 70 282 $45,900
T45 Jorge Campillo -6 73 67 72 70 282 $45,900
T48 Danny Willett -5 68 73 69 73 283 $37,800
T48 Luke Donald -5 72 69 71 71 283 $37,800
T48 Joe Dean -5 68 71 73 71 283 $37,800
T48 Victor Perez -5 67 74 71 71 283 $37,800
T48 Jordan Gumberg -5 70 72 72 69 283 $37,800
T48 Justin Rose -5 69 72 76 66 283 $37,800
T54 Connor Syme -4 74 68 70 72 284 $30,600
T54 Adri Arnaus -4 74 67 73 70 284 $30,600
T54 Alejandro Del Rey -4 72 70 72 70 284 $30,600
T57 Angel Hidalgo -3 71 69 70 75 285 $27,450
T57 Sami Välimäki -3 70 70 74 71 285 $27,450
T57 Adam Scott -3 71 69 74 71 285 $27,450
T57 Jens Dantorp -3 70 69 78 68 285 $27,450
T61 Ryan Fox -2 71 70 72 73 286 $24,750
T61 Rafa Cabrera Bello -2 70 72 75 69 286 $24,750
T63 Nacho Elvira E 72 70 74 72 288 $22,950
T63 Jeong Weon Ko E 67 74 76 71 288 $22,950
65 Nicolai Højgaard 1 72 69 74 74 289 $21,600

