2024 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Horschel won the DP World Tour flagship event for the second time in his career, beating Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence in a playoff after all three players finished regulation tied on 20-under 268.

On the first playoff hole, Horschel and McIlroy made birdie 4 on the par-5 18th, with Lawrence bowing out after finding the water with his third shot from a fairway bunker.

On the second playoff hole, Horschel made a 35-foot eagle putt in the heart to beat McIlroy, whose preceding eagle putt wound up just a foot from the hole.

Horschel won the $1,530,000 winner's share of the $9,000,000 purse.

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Horschel earned 1,335 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 34.4 Official World Golf Ranking points.

There was a 36-hole cut, with 65 of 144 starting players finishing the event in the 37th completed event of the season.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 acciona Open de Espana.

2024 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

