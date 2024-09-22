2024 acciona Open de Espana field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 acciona Open de Espana field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

The acciona Open de Espana field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. This kicks off a pair of Spanish events in the next month.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Soren Broholt Lind and Dylan Mostert are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 acciona Open de Espana field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Marcus Armitage Adri Arnaus Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Jose Ballester Haydn Barron Oliver Bekker Matthis Besard Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Ivan Cantero Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Om Chouhan Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill George Coetzee Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jack Davidson Jannik De Bruyn Louis De Jager Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Pedro Figueiredo Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Tommy Fleetwood Grant Forrest Sebastian Friedrichsen Dylan Frittelli Stephen Gallacher Nicolo Galletti Victor Garcia Broto Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Chase Hanna Tyrrell Hatton Angel Hidalgo Daniel Hillier Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Casey Jarvis Kristian Johannessen Andrew Johnston Sam Jones Sung Kang Yuto Katsuragawa Søren Kjeldsen Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Espen Kofstad Mikko Korhonen Jacques Kruyswijk Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Tom Lewis Haotong Li Hurly Long Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra Shane Lowry Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Richard Mansell Luis Masaveu Tom Mckibbin David Micheluzzi Edoardo Molinari Pieter Moolman James Morrison Keita Nakajima Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Pedro Oriol Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore John Parry Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Matthieu Pavon Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Victor Perez Jaco Prinsloo David Puig Alvaro Quiros Jon Rahm Aaron Rai Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Patrick Reed Maximilian Rottluff Benjamin Rusch Lauri Ruuska Carlos Sanchez Molina Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Sepp Straka Andy Sullivan Santiago Tarrio Lucas Vacarisas Tom Vaillant Johannes Veerman Borja Virto Jimmy Walker Matt Wallace Paul Waring Gunner Wiebe Andrew Wilson Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 acciona Open de Espana field