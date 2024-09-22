2024 acciona Open de Espana field: DP World Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour

2024 acciona Open de Espana field: DP World Tour players, rankings

September 22, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 acciona Open de Espana field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

The acciona Open de Espana field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. This kicks off a pair of Spanish events in the next month.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Soren Broholt Lind and Dylan Mostert are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with six of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 acciona Open de Espana field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Marcus Armitage
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Jose Ballester
Haydn Barron
Oliver Bekker
Matthis Besard
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Ivan Cantero
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Om Chouhan
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
George Coetzee
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jack Davidson
Jannik De Bruyn
Louis De Jager
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Pedro Figueiredo
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Tommy Fleetwood
Grant Forrest
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Dylan Frittelli
Stephen Gallacher
Nicolo Galletti
Victor Garcia Broto
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Tyrrell Hatton
Angel Hidalgo
Daniel Hillier
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Casey Jarvis
Kristian Johannessen
Andrew Johnston
Sam Jones
Sung Kang
Yuto Katsuragawa
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Mikko Korhonen
Jacques Kruyswijk
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Hurly Long
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
Shane Lowry
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
Luis Masaveu
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Edoardo Molinari
Pieter Moolman
James Morrison
Keita Nakajima
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Pedro Oriol
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
John Parry
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Matthieu Pavon
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Jaco Prinsloo
David Puig
Alvaro Quiros
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Patrick Reed
Maximilian Rottluff
Benjamin Rusch
Lauri Ruuska
Carlos Sanchez Molina
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Sepp Straka
Andy Sullivan
Santiago Tarrio
Lucas Vacarisas
Tom Vaillant
Johannes Veerman
Borja Virto
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Paul Waring
Gunner Wiebe
Andrew Wilson
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 acciona Open de Espana field

  • 12. Tommy Fleetwood
  • 15. Jon Rahm
  • 22. Aaron Rai
  • 29. Shane Lowry
  • 32. Sepp Straka
  • 38. Tyrrell Hatton

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.