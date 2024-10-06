2024 FedEx Open de France field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 FedEx Open de France field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The FedEx Open de France field is headlined by the likes of Billy Horschel, Nicolai Hojgaard, Victor Perez and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. The French Open is a long-running event on the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.