2024 FedEx Open de France field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 FedEx Open de France field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.
The FedEx Open de France field is headlined by the likes of Billy Horschel, Nicolai Hojgaard, Victor Perez and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. The French Open is a long-running event on the schedule.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Lorenzo Scalise and Ricardo Gouveia are the first two alternates.
The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2024 FedEx Open de France field
|PLAYER
|Adri Arnaus
|Nick Bachem
|Sam Bairstow
|Matthew Baldwin
|Jonas Blixt
|Gregory Bourdy
|Dan Bradbury
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|
|Jorge Campillo
|Laurie Canter
|Todd Clements
|Aaron Cockerill
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|Oscar Couilleau
|Ugo Coussaud
|Sean Crocker
|
|MJ Daffue
|Jens Dantorp
|Franck Daux
|Louis De Jager
|Joe Dean
|Alejandro Del Rey
|Thomas Detry
|Manuel Elvira
|Ewen Ferguson
|Darren Fichardt
|Ross Fisher
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Simon Forsström
|Dylan Frittelli
|Stephen Gallacher
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Daniel Gavins
|Gavin Green
|Lev Grinberg
|Julien Guerrier
|Jordan Gumberg
|Chase Hanna
|Justin Harding
|Grégory Havret
|Angel Hidalgo
|Calum Hill
|Nicolai Højgaard
|Rasmus Højgaard
|Billy Horschel
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Daan Huizing
|Scott Jamieson
|Casey Jarvis
|Andrew Johnston
|Matthew Jordan
|Sung Kang
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Benjamin Kedochim
|Maximilian Kieffer
|Marcus Kinhult
|Søren Kjeldsen
|Alexander Knappe
|Jeong weon Ko
|Frederic Lacroix
|Romain Langasque
|David Law
|Thriston Lawrence
|Hugo Le Goff
|Haotong Li
|Joost Luiten
|Matteo Manassero
|Tom Mckibbin
|David Micheluzzi
|Guido Migliozzi
|Edoardo Molinari
|Francesco Molinari
|James Morrison
|Lukas Nemecz
|James Nicholas
|Niklas Norgaard
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Adrian Otaegui
|Yannik Paul
|Andrea Pavan
|Matthieu Pavon
|Marco Penge
|Eddie Pepperell
|Victor Perez
|Richie Ramsay
|David Ravetto
|Justin Rose
|Antoine Rozner
|Adrien Saddier
|Jayden Schaper
|Marcel Schneider
|Matthias Schwab
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Callum Shinkwin
|Marcel Siem
|Jordan Smith
|Sebastian Söderberg
|Clément Sordet
|Matthew Southgate
|Brandon Stone
|Andy Sullivan
|Jesper Svensson
|Connor Syme
|Santiago Tarrio
|Darius Van Driel
|Johannes Veerman
|Matt Wallace
|Justin Walters
|Paul Waring
|Dale Whitnell
|Gunner Wiebe
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Danny Willett
|Robin Williams
|Oliver Wilson
|Jeff Winther
|Ashun Wu
|Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2024 FedEx Open de France field
- 17. Billy Horschel
- 26. Matthieu Pavon
- 36. Justin Rose
- 46. Thriston Lawrence