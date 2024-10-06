2024 FedEx Open de France field: DP World Tour players, rankings
2024 FedEx Open de France field: DP World Tour players, rankings

October 6, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 FedEx Open de France field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The FedEx Open de France field is headlined by the likes of Billy Horschel, Nicolai Hojgaard, Victor Perez and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule. The French Open is a long-running event on the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Lorenzo Scalise and Ricardo Gouveia are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $3,250,000 purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 FedEx Open de France field

PLAYER
Adri Arnaus
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Jonas Blixt
Gregory Bourdy
Dan Bradbury
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Nicolas Colsaerts
Oscar Couilleau
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
MJ Daffue
Jens Dantorp
Franck Daux
Louis De Jager
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Thomas Detry
Manuel Elvira
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Simon Forsström
Dylan Frittelli
Stephen Gallacher
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Daniel Gavins
Gavin Green
Lev Grinberg
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Grégory Havret
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Billy Horschel
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Matthew Jordan
Sung Kang
Yuto Katsuragawa
Benjamin Kedochim
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Hugo Le Goff
Haotong Li
Joost Luiten
Matteo Manassero
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
Francesco Molinari
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Niklas Norgaard
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Matthieu Pavon
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Victor Perez
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Justin Rose
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Matthias Schwab
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Marcel Siem
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Andy Sullivan
Jesper Svensson
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Darius Van Driel
Johannes Veerman
Matt Wallace
Justin Walters
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Danny Willett
Robin Williams
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 FedEx Open de France field

  • 17. Billy Horschel
  • 26. Matthieu Pavon
  • 36. Justin Rose
  • 46. Thriston Lawrence

