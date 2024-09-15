2024 LIV Golf Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned his second LIV Golf win of the year at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Rahm won again on the LIV Golf circuit with a three-shot win over Joaquin Niemann, his rival in the season-long race for the LIV Golf League individual championship, and Sergio Garcia. Rahm finished on 11-under 199.

Tyrrell Hatton finished in solo fourth on the back of a second-day ace to end up on 7-under total.

Rahm won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Chicago recap notes

Rahm earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season. Rahm won the LIV Golf League individual championship to earn $18 million, while Niemann earned $8 million for second. Tyrrell Hatton finished third and earned $4 million.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first, with the four team members (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Legion XIII earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Fireballs finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the season-ending team championship at LIV Golf Dallas.

2024 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

