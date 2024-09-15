2024 LIV Golf Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC LIV Golf

2024 LIV Golf Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Jon Rahm
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned his second LIV Golf win of the year at Bolingbrook Golf Club in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Rahm won again on the LIV Golf circuit with a three-shot win over Joaquin Niemann, his rival in the season-long race for the LIV Golf League individual championship, and Sergio Garcia. Rahm finished on 11-under 199.

Tyrrell Hatton finished in solo fourth on the back of a second-day ace to end up on 7-under total.

Rahm won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Chicago recap notes

Rahm earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events above the developmental level.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf events, with 54 players finishing the event in the 13th completed event of the season. Rahm won the LIV Golf League individual championship to earn $18 million, while Niemann earned $8 million for second. Tyrrell Hatton finished third and earned $4 million.

In the team competition, the Crushers team finished first, with the four team members (Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri and Charles Howell III) earning $3 million for the franchise. The Legion XIII earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Fireballs finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2024 LIV Golf schedule continues next week with the season-ending team championship at LIV Golf Dallas.

2024 LIV Golf Chicago final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -11 69 64 66 199 $4,000,000
T2 Joaquín Niemann -8 68 68 66 202 $1,875,000
T2 Sergio Garcia -8 69 65 68 202 $1,875,000
4 Tyrrell Hatton -7 73 65 65 203 $1,000,000
5 Ian Poulter -6 68 68 68 204 $800,000
T6 Henrik Stenson -5 68 71 66 205 $534,500
T6 Anirban Lahiri -5 67 71 67 205 $534,500
T6 Bryson DeChambeau -5 68 69 68 205 $534,500
T6 Lucas Herbert -5 68 69 68 205 $534,500
T6 Brooks Koepka -5 62 73 70 205 $534,500
T11 Abraham Ancer -4 69 70 67 206 $370,000
T11 Thomas Pieters -4 69 69 68 206 $370,000
T13 Harold Varner III -3 69 71 67 207 $330,000
T13 Paul Casey -3 66 71 70 207 $330,000
T15 Talor Gooch -2 71 70 67 208 $273,000
T15 Jinichiro Kozuma -2 71 70 67 208 $273,000
T15 Peter Uihlein -2 69 72 67 208 $273,000
T15 Richard Bland -2 71 68 69 208 $273,000
T15 Kalle Samooja -2 71 66 71 208 $273,000
T20 Sebastián Muñoz -1 72 70 67 209 $230,000
T20 David Puig -1 71 71 67 209 $230,000
T20 Carlos Ortiz -1 71 67 71 209 $230,000
T23 Kieran Vincent E 75 69 66 210 $190,714
T23 Graeme McDowell E 72 72 66 210 $190,714
T23 Phil Mickelson E 75 68 67 210 $190,714
T23 Matt Jones E 71 72 67 210 $190,714
T23 Kevin Na E 72 70 68 210 $190,714
T23 Scott Vincent E 71 71 68 210 $190,714
T23 Adrian Meronk E 71 65 74 210 $190,714
T30 Brendan Steele 1 73 70 68 211 $162,500
T30 Louis Oosthuizen 1 69 73 69 211 $162,500
T30 Patrick Reed 1 68 74 69 211 $162,500
T30 Danny Lee 1 73 68 70 211 $162,500
T34 Cameron Tringale 2 75 73 64 212 $144,000
T34 Marc Leishman 2 74 70 68 212 $144,000
T34 Branden Grace 2 71 73 68 212 $144,000
T34 Martin Kaymer 2 69 75 68 212 $144,000
T34 Sam Horsfield 2 73 69 70 212 $144,000
T34 Dustin Johnson 2 68 69 75 212 $144,000
T40 Andy Ogletree 3 72 72 69 213 $134,000
T40 Eugenio Chacarra 3 70 71 72 213 $134,000
T42 Bubba Watson 4 73 76 65 214 $127,200
T42 Anthony Kim 4 71 73 70 214 $127,200
T42 Charles Howell III 4 74 69 71 214 $127,200
T42 Dean Burmester 4 70 71 73 214 $127,200
T42 Charl Schwartzel 4 72 68 74 214 $127,200
T47 Matthew Wolff 5 76 72 67 215 $90,750
T47 Pat Perez 5 74 73 68 215 $90,750
T47 Lee Westwood 5 71 74 70 215 $90,750
T47 Mito Pereira 5 73 71 71 215 $90,750
51 Jason Kokrak 6 73 73 70 216 $60,000
52 Cameron Smith 10 73 73 74 220 $50,000
53 Hudson Swafford 13 78 78 67 223 $50,000
54 Caleb Surratt 18 80 73 75 228 $50,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.