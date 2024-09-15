2024 LIV Golf individual season-long bonus money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 LIV Golf individual bonus money pool payout is from the $30 million purse, with the top three finishers in the season-long LIV Golf individual standings earning a share of the money.

The winner's share of the individual LIV Golf individual bonus money prize pool is at $18,000,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $8,000,000. The third-place finisher in the 13-event race earns $4,000,000.

The 54-player league is all eligible to earn that money, though Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford did not play on teams this season.

This season started with 54 players, and players earn points based on their finish in each tournament. Event winners earn 40 points, all the way down to a point for players finishing 21st through 24th in the tournament. These points also determine the players who maintain LIV Golf League status for next season or are kicked out of the league.

Each 54-player individual competition has a purse of $20 million, while the concurrent 13-team competition has a $5 million purse with payouts for the top three LIV Golf teams. The final event of the season is a team championship which is all match play between the 13 teams in the league.

The 2024 LIV Golf individual bonus money prize money payout is only true after the event finishes, with ties sorted out.

