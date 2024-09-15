2024 Amgen Irish Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won

The 2024 Amgen Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Hojgaard, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal County Down in County Down, Northern Ireland.

Hojgaard won on the DP World Tour for the fifth time in his career, closing with 6-under 65 to beat Rory McIlroy by a shot on 9-under 275.

McIlroy had a two-shot lead early on in the final round, and he had an eagle putt on the closing hole to force a playoff. However, it didn't drop, and Hojgaard now has a handful of DP World Tour wins.

Italian Matteo Manassero finished in solo third place, two shots out of the lead.

Amgen Irish Open recap notes

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 36th completed event of the season. One amateur made the cut and wasn't paid for their finish.

Hojgaard earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 28.7 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 BMW PGA Championship.

2024 Amgen Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

