2024 Amgen Irish Open final results: Prize money payout, DP World Tour leaderboard, how much each golfer won
CMC European Tour Featured

September 15, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
NEWCASTLE, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark poses for a photo as he celebrates with the trophy on the 18th green after winning during day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club on September 15, 2024 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)
The 2024 Amgen Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Rasmus Hojgaard, who topped the DP World Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Royal County Down in County Down, Northern Ireland.

Hojgaard won on the DP World Tour for the fifth time in his career, closing with 6-under 65 to beat Rory McIlroy by a shot on 9-under 275.

McIlroy had a two-shot lead early on in the final round, and he had an eagle putt on the closing hole to force a playoff. However, it didn't drop, and Hojgaard now has a handful of DP World Tour wins.

Italian Matteo Manassero finished in solo third place, two shots out of the lead.

Amgen Irish Open recap notes

There was a 36-hole cut, with 68 of 156 starting players finishing the event in the 36th completed event of the season. One amateur made the cut and wasn't paid for their finish.

Hojgaard earned 835 Race to Dubai points as a DP World Tour member, with its season-long Race to Dubai points race coming closer to a close for 2023-2024. He also earned 28.7 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The 2024 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 BMW PGA Championship.

2024 Amgen Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Rasmus Højgaard -9 71 68 71 65 275 €920,329.68
2 Rory Mcilroy -8 68 70 69 69 276 €595,507.44
3 Matteo Manassero -7 70 66 72 69 277 €341,063.35
4 Daniel Brown -6 69 70 73 66 278 €270,685.20
T5 Grant Forrest -4 71 70 73 66 280 €209,510.34
T5 Robert Macintyre -4 71 70 69 70 280 €209,510.34
T7 Jordan Smith -3 69 72 69 71 281 €148,876.86
T7 Jimmy Walker -3 70 71 75 65 281 €148,876.86
T9 Aaron Cockerill -2 71 69 71 71 282 €109,717.73
T9 Alex Fitzpatrick -2 70 72 72 68 282 €109,717.73
T9 Sami Välimäki -2 67 74 72 69 282 €109,717.73
T12 Shane Lowry -1 72 69 74 68 283 €83,804.14
T12 Thorbjørn Olesen -1 72 71 72 68 283 €83,804.14
T12 Marco Penge -1 70 71 75 67 283 €83,804.14
T12 Erik Van Rooyen -1 69 70 71 73 283 €83,804.14
T12 Paul Waring -1 69 75 75 64 283 €83,804.14
T17 Marcus Armitage E 68 73 75 68 284 €63,641.10
T17 Laurie Canter E 69 68 74 73 284 €63,641.10
T17 John Catlin E 73 70 71 70 284 €63,641.10
T17 Nacho Elvira E 73 70 71 70 284 €63,641.10
T17 Will Enefer E 68 74 75 67 284 €63,641.10
T17 Frederic Lacroix E 71 69 78 66 284 €63,641.10
T17 Adrian Otaegui E 70 72 69 73 284 €63,641.10
T17 Freddy Schott E 70 71 72 71 284 €63,641.10
T17 Connor Syme E 72 67 78 67 284 €63,641.10
T26 Casey Jarvis 1 70 74 70 71 285 €52,242.24
T26 Thriston Lawrence 1 68 74 76 67 285 €52,242.24
T26 Seamus Power 1 74 69 71 71 285 €52,242.24
T26 Brandon Stone 1 69 74 75 67 285 €52,242.24
T30 Matthew Baldwin 2 74 68 71 73 286 €44,121.69
T30 Filippo Celli 2 68 72 72 74 286 €44,121.69
T30 Calum Hill 2 72 67 72 75 286 €44,121.69
T30 Rikuya Hoshino 2 73 70 70 73 286 €44,121.69
T30 Tom Mckibbin 2 74 69 70 73 286 €44,121.69
T30 Jaco Prinsloo 2 70 70 73 73 286 €44,121.69
T36 Thomas Aiken 3 71 70 77 69 287 €35,730.45
T36 Alejandro Del Rey 3 67 71 75 74 287 €35,730.45
T36 Ewen Ferguson 3 69 69 77 72 287 €35,730.45
T36 Niklas Norgaard 3 73 67 78 69 287 €35,730.45
T36 Adrien Saddier 3 71 70 73 73 287 €35,730.45
T36 Darius Van Driel 3 73 70 73 71 287 €35,730.45
T42 Andrea Pavan 4 73 70 72 73 288 €30,858.11
T42 Aaron Rai 4 73 70 70 75 288 €30,858.11
T42 Shubhankar Sharma 4 75 65 76 72 288 €30,858.11
T45 Todd Clements 5 66 71 85 67 289 €25,444.41
T45 Jens Dantorp 5 70 69 77 73 289 €25,444.41
T45 Luke Donald 5 74 70 75 70 289 €25,444.41
T45 Maximilian Kieffer 5 73 69 74 73 289 €25,444.41
T45 Joost Luiten 5 71 72 71 75 289 €25,444.41
T45 Richard Mansell 5 70 71 75 73 289 €25,444.41
T45 Renato Paratore 5 71 73 72 73 289 €25,444.41
T52 Alexander Knappe 6 72 72 74 72 290 €19,272.79
T52 Jeong Weon Ko 6 73 71 77 69 290 €19,272.79
T52 James Morrison 6 71 70 73 76 290 €19,272.79
T52 Jason Scrivener 6 74 69 77 70 290 €19,272.79
T52 Oliver Wilson 6 69 73 77 71 290 €19,272.79
T57 Jannik De Bruyn 7 71 70 74 76 291 €15,970.43
T57 Julien Guerrier 7 72 70 79 70 291 €15,970.43
T57 Søren Kjeldsen 7 69 74 77 71 291 €15,970.43
T57 David Law 7 71 72 78 70 291 €15,970.43
T57 Antoine Rozner 7 71 71 77 72 291 €15,970.43
T57 Santiago Tarrio 7 73 69 77 72 291 €15,970.43
T63 Gavin Green 8 74 70 78 70 292 €13,804.95
T63 Bernd Wiesberger 8 76 66 73 77 292 €13,804.95
65 Joe Dean 10 74 68 78 74 294 €12,992.89
66 Sam Jones 11 71 73 79 72 295 €12,451.52
67 Seán Keeling (a) 13 70 72 81 74 297 €0
68 Ashun Wu 15 69 73 84 73 299 €11,910.15

