2024 Amgen Irish Open purse, winner's share, DP World Tour prize money payout
September 12, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Amgen Irish Open purse is $6 million, with the winner's share at $1,020,000 -- the standard 17 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Amgen Irish Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Thriston Lawrence and Aaron Rai as well as more of the world's best players.

The Amgen Irish Open is the 37th event of the year on the 2024 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Royal County Down in Co. Down, Northern Ireland.

The field for the final two rounds is solidified after a cut was made after 36 holes to the top 65 and ties. Players who made the 36-hole cut are paid this week.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 28.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 6,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,005 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top eight players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €6 million.

2024 Amgen Irish Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,020,000
2 $660,000
3 $375,600
4 $300,000
5 $254,400
6 $210,000
7 $180,000
8 $150,000
9 $134,400
10 $120,000
11 $110,400
12 $103,200
13 $96,600
14 $91,800
15 $88,200
16 $84,600
17 $81,000
18 $77,400
19 $74,400
20 $72,000
21 $69,600
22 $67,800
23 $66,000
24 $64,200
25 $62,400
26 $60,600
27 $58,800
28 $57,000
29 $55,200
30 $53,400
31 $51,600
32 $49,800
33 $48,000
34 $46,200
35 $44,400
36 $42,600
37 $41,400
38 $40,200
39 $39,000
40 $37,800
41 $36,600
42 $35,400
43 $34,200
44 $33,000
45 $31,800
46 $30,600
47 $29,400
48 $28,200
49 $27,000
50 $25,800
51 $24,600
52 $23,400
53 $22,200
54 $21,000
55 $20,400
56 $19,800
57 $19,200
58 $18,600
59 $18,000
60 $17,400
61 $16,800
62 $16,200
63 $15,600
64 $15,000
65 $14,400

