2024 Amgen Irish Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Amgen Irish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal County Down in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

The Amgen Irish Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Alexander Bjork, Erik van Rooyen and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Sebastian Friedrichsen and Haydn Barron are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6,000,000 purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Amgen Irish Open field

PLAYER Thomas Aiken Kiradech Aphibarnrat Marcus Armitage Nick Bachem Sam Bairstow Matthew Baldwin Matthis Besard Dan Bradbury Daniel Brown Rafa Cabrera Bello Jorge Campillo Laurie Canter Ivan Cantero John Catlin Filippo Celli Guxin Chen Todd Clements Aaron Cockerill Ugo Coussaud Sean Crocker Jens Dantorp Jannik De Bruyn Louis De Jager Joe Dean Alejandro Del Rey Thomas Detry Luke Donald Manuel Elvira Nacho Elvira Will Enefer Ewen Ferguson Darren Fichardt Ross Fisher Alex Fitzpatrick Grant Forrest Simon Forsström Ryan Fox Dylan Frittelli Stephen Gallacher Alfredo Garcia-Heredia Sebastian Garcia Daniel Gavins Joel Girrbach Ricardo Gouveia Gavin Green Julien Guerrier Jordan Gumberg Harry Hall Chase Hanna Justin Harding Padraig Harrington Angel Hidalgo Calum Hill Daniel Hillier Ryo Hisatsune Nicolai Højgaard Rasmus Højgaard Rikuya Hoshino Daan Huizing Gary Hurley Scott Jamieson Casey Jarvis Andrew Johnston Sam Jones Matthew Jordan Sung Kang Yuto Katsuragawa Masahiro Kawamura Seán Keeling Max Kennedy Maximilian Kieffer Marcus Kinhult Søren Kjeldsen Frederik Kjettrup Alexander Knappe Jeong weon Ko Espen Kofstad Mikko Korhonen Jacques Kruyswijk Frederic Lacroix Romain Langasque Francesco Laporta Pablo Larrazábal David Law Thriston Lawrence Tom Lewis Haotong Li Hurly Long Shane Lowry Joost Luiten Robert Macintyre Matteo Manassero Stuart Manley Richard Mansell Rory Mcilroy Tom Mckibbin David Micheluzzi Guido Migliozzi Edoardo Molinari James Morrison Lukas Nemecz James Nicholas Niklas Norgaard Vincent Norrman Thorbjørn Olesen Adrian Otaegui Renato Paratore Yannik Paul Andrea Pavan Marco Penge Eddie Pepperell Mark Power Seamus Power Jaco Prinsloo Conor Purcell Aaron Rai Richie Ramsay David Ravetto Maximilian Rottluff Antoine Rozner Adrien Saddier Lorenzo Scalise Jayden Schaper Marcel Schneider Freddy Schott Matthias Schwab Jason Scrivener Shubhankar Sharma Callum Shinkwin Jordan Smith Sebastian Söderberg Clément Sordet Matthew Southgate Brandon Stone Ockie Strydom Andy Sullivan Connor Syme Santiago Tarrio Simon Thornton Tom Vaillant Sami Välimäki Darius Van Driel Erik Van Rooyen Johannes Veerman Jimmy Walker Paul Waring Dale Whitnell Gunner Wiebe Bernd Wiesberger Andrew Wilson Oliver Wilson Jeff Winther Ashun Wu Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Amgen Irish Open field