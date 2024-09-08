2024 Amgen Irish Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings
CMC European Tour

2024 Amgen Irish Open field: DP World Tour players, rankings

September 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A picture of golfer Rory McIlroy DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 29: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on the 8th hole during the Third Round on Day Four of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club on January 29, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Amgen Irish Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. This week's DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Royal County Down in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

The Amgen Irish Open field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Shane Lowry, Alexander Bjork, Erik van Rooyen and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event featuring a mixture of players from the DP World Tour in the continental Europe run of the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, with this being a full-field tournament on the 2024 DP World Tour schedule.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals. Sebastian Friedrichsen and Haydn Barron are the first two alternates.

The field will be playing for a $6,000,000 purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Amgen Irish Open field

PLAYER
Thomas Aiken
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Marcus Armitage
Nick Bachem
Sam Bairstow
Matthew Baldwin
Matthis Besard
Dan Bradbury
Daniel Brown
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Jorge Campillo
Laurie Canter
Ivan Cantero
John Catlin
Filippo Celli
Guxin Chen
Todd Clements
Aaron Cockerill
Ugo Coussaud
Sean Crocker
Jens Dantorp
Jannik De Bruyn
Louis De Jager
Joe Dean
Alejandro Del Rey
Thomas Detry
Luke Donald
Manuel Elvira
Nacho Elvira
Will Enefer
Ewen Ferguson
Darren Fichardt
Ross Fisher
Alex Fitzpatrick
Grant Forrest
Simon Forsström
Ryan Fox
Dylan Frittelli
Stephen Gallacher
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Sebastian Garcia
Daniel Gavins
Joel Girrbach
Ricardo Gouveia
Gavin Green
Julien Guerrier
Jordan Gumberg
Harry Hall
Chase Hanna
Justin Harding
Padraig Harrington
Angel Hidalgo
Calum Hill
Daniel Hillier
Ryo Hisatsune
Nicolai Højgaard
Rasmus Højgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Daan Huizing
Gary Hurley
Scott Jamieson
Casey Jarvis
Andrew Johnston
Sam Jones
Matthew Jordan
Sung Kang
Yuto Katsuragawa
Masahiro Kawamura
Seán Keeling
Max Kennedy
Maximilian Kieffer
Marcus Kinhult
Søren Kjeldsen
Frederik Kjettrup
Alexander Knappe
Jeong weon Ko
Espen Kofstad
Mikko Korhonen
Jacques Kruyswijk
Frederic Lacroix
Romain Langasque
Francesco Laporta
Pablo Larrazábal
David Law
Thriston Lawrence
Tom Lewis
Haotong Li
Hurly Long
Shane Lowry
Joost Luiten
Robert Macintyre
Matteo Manassero
Stuart Manley
Richard Mansell
Rory Mcilroy
Tom Mckibbin
David Micheluzzi
Guido Migliozzi
Edoardo Molinari
James Morrison
Lukas Nemecz
James Nicholas
Niklas Norgaard
Vincent Norrman
Thorbjørn Olesen
Adrian Otaegui
Renato Paratore
Yannik Paul
Andrea Pavan
Marco Penge
Eddie Pepperell
Mark Power
Seamus Power
Jaco Prinsloo
Conor Purcell
Aaron Rai
Richie Ramsay
David Ravetto
Maximilian Rottluff
Antoine Rozner
Adrien Saddier
Lorenzo Scalise
Jayden Schaper
Marcel Schneider
Freddy Schott
Matthias Schwab
Jason Scrivener
Shubhankar Sharma
Callum Shinkwin
Jordan Smith
Sebastian Söderberg
Clément Sordet
Matthew Southgate
Brandon Stone
Ockie Strydom
Andy Sullivan
Connor Syme
Santiago Tarrio
Simon Thornton
Tom Vaillant
Sami Välimäki
Darius Van Driel
Erik Van Rooyen
Johannes Veerman
Jimmy Walker
Paul Waring
Dale Whitnell
Gunner Wiebe
Bernd Wiesberger
Andrew Wilson
Oliver Wilson
Jeff Winther
Ashun Wu
Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2024 Amgen Irish Open field

  • 3. Rory McIlroy
  • 16. Robert MacIntyre
  • 32. Shane Lowry

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.