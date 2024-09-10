Future Solheim Cup venues through 2028: confirmed and speculative

The U.S. and Europe look forward to the Solheim Cup every two years, alternating hosting responsibilities between the United States and somewhere in continental Europe. We look forward to future Solheim Cup venues for coming years.

The LPGA and the European Tour have already announced the Solheim Cup venues through 2028, and we take a look at potential future Solheim Cup sites that have already been shared.

After the pandemic and the reshuffling of the Ryder Cup back to odd-numbered years, the Solheim Cup will return to being played in even-numbered years starting in 2024.

Future Solheim Cup venues

In future American years, look for the LPGA to rely on the Midwest, which has been a strong part of the country for the matches. The European side, headed by the Ladies European Tour, has sought to move the event around the continent in support of a diversified player base but also financial support.

The Solheim Cup is typically only announced two years ahead of time, and the Americans do it sooner than the Europeans. With the European side now announcing its next two hosting dates, expect the LPGA to find a venue for 2028 in the next 18 months.

Recent Solheim Cup venues