Bernardus in the Netherlands to host 2026 Solheim Cup

The 2026 Solheim Cup is coming to the Netherlands.

In a Tuesday announcement, the Ladies European Tour and LPGA Tour jointly announced the biennial matches will be played at Bernardus Golf in four years.

Bernardus Golf is a publicly accessible club which was designed by architect Kyle Phillips. The heathland-style, par-72 golf course is located in Cromvoirt, approximately 90 minutes south of Amsterdam. The facility has hosted the Dutch Open the last two years on the DP World Tour and is slated to host again in 2023.

“We are very excited to be hosting the Solheim Cup in 2026 and to partner with the Royal Dutch Golf Federation, IMG, the LET and LPGA," said Robert van der Wallen, the owner of Bernardus. "The opportunity to host such a globally significant sports event is a huge honour for our whole team. Experience is what we are all about at Bernardus and our preparations are already underway to ensure we play our part in providing the stage to host a best-in-class Solheim Cup experience in September 2026.”

The Solheim Cup matches two 12-player teams of female golfers against each other -- one hailing from the United States and the other from Europe -- in a three-day series of 28 matches.

International Management Group (IMG) will run the Solheim Cup in 2026, part of a 12-year agreement with the Ladies European Tour to produce the event when played in Europe after their successful involvment in the 2019 matches in Scotland.

“We are delighted to welcome Bernardus to join us for the 20th edition of the Solheim Cup in 2026," said John Solheim, Executive Chairman of Ping and whose family is the namesake of the event. "Bernardus and NGF will play an incredibly important part in the success of this great competition. We are confident that Bernardus will be an excellent partner with a wonderfully rich stage and environment to showcase the ladies’ incredible shot making.”

The 2023 Solheim Cup will take place in Spain at Finca Cortesin from Sept. 22-24. Then the Solheim Cup moves back to even-numbered years, starting with the 2024 Solheim Cup, played Sept. 10 - 15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesvilla, Va.