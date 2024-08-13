Valhalla Golf Club in Kentucky to host 2028 Solheim Cup

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky., will host the 21st Solheim Cup in 2028, the LPGA has announced.

The Solheim Cup is a biennial match-play competition pitting 12 top-ranked American players from the LPGA Tour against 12 top-ranked European players from the Ladies European Tour.

“We are thrilled to be selected to host the 2028 Solheim Cup. Valhalla has a history of providing compelling finishes and we are excited to add this event to our championship lore,” said Valhalla owner Jimmy Kirchdorfer. “We look forward to welcoming golf fans from around the globe back to our Kentucky home for what promises to be an unforgettable week of competition and camaraderie.”

Valhalla Golf Club hosted the PGA Championship in 2024, as well as in 1996, 2000 and 2014. The club, formerly owned by the PGA of America, hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup, in which the Paul Azinger-captained United States team beat the Nick Faldo-led European team.

In the 18 prior Solheim Cups, the U.S. Team leads the European Team, with a 10-7-1 record.

With the 2028 Solheim Cup, Valhalla will join The Greenbrier in West Virginia, Muirfield Village in Ohio and Gleneagles in Scotland as the only venues to host both a Solheim Cup and a Ryder Cup. This will be the first major women’s competition held at Valhalla.

Valhalla Golf Club opened in 1986 with an 18-hole course designed by Jack Nicklaus.

“Showcasing our extraordinary athletes at venues that have hosted the world’s largest and most prestigious golf tournaments and that are recognizable to fans around the world will continue to elevate the LPGA Tour and the Solheim Cup. Hosting the 2028 Solheim Cup at Valhalla Golf Club, with its rich tradition of competitive excellence, exemplifies this commitment,” said LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan.

"Throughout our search, we also saw the passion that Jimmy and the entire team at Valhalla have for women’s golf, the enthusiasm of the local fans and businesses and the desire of state and city leadership to welcome professional women’s sport with open arms. Together, we cannot wait to bring the most exciting team competition in women’s golf to Louisville and Valhalla Golf Club.”

The LPGA played an annual event in Kentucky from 1965 to 1974, when the Bluegrass Invitational was held at Hunting Creek Country Club in Prospect, just outside of Louisville. Six major winners won that title.

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., from Sept. 13-15, with Stacy Lewis returning as captain for the U.S. Team and Suzann Pettersen cominb back as captain for the European Team. The 2026 Solheim Cup will be held at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands.