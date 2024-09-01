2024 FM Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 FM Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2024 FM Championship prize money payout is from the $3.8 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass., earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the FM Championship prize pool is at $570,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $346,821. The FM Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The FM Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin, Allisen Corpuz and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 FM Championship from the correct 2024 FM Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 FM Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $570,000
2 $346,821
3 $251,595
4 $194,627
5 $156,653
6 $128,171
7 $107,284
8 $93,992
9 $84,499
10 $76,903
11 $71,203
12 $66,457
13 $62,279
14 $58,483
15 $55,065
16 $52,027
17 $49,370
18 $47,092
19 $45,192
20 $43,672
21 $42,154
22 $40,634
23 $39,118
24 $37,596
25 $36,267
26 $34,940
27 $33,607
28 $32,280
29 $30,952
30 $29,812
31 $28,672
32 $27,532
33 $26,394
34 $25,254
35 $24,305
36 $23,356
37 $22,407
38 $21,456
39 $20,505
40 $19,747
41 $18,989
42 $18,231
43 $17,467
44 $16,709
45 $16,140
46 $15,569
47 $15,000
48 $14,431
49 $13,860
50 $13,291
51 $12,913
52 $12,531
53 $12,151
54 $11,773
55 $11,393
56 $11,011
57 $10,633
58 $10,253
59 $9,876
60 $9,493
61 $9,307
62 $9,113
63 $8,925
64 $8,736
65 $8,542
66 $8,356
67 $8,167
68 $7,973
69 $7,785
70 $7,596
71 $7,502
72 $7,405
73 $7,309
74 $7,216
75 $7,129
76 $7,038
77 $6,949
78 $6,860

