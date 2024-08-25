2024 FM Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 FM Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts, from August 29 - Sept. 1, 2024.

The FM Championship field is headlined by the likes of Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Boston for a new event with an enormous purse and a ton of support.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Northeastern United States.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Laura Wearn and Alana Uriell being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 FM Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Dottie Ardina Laetitia Beck Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Matilda Castren Jennifer Chang Ssu-Chia Cheng Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi Carlota Ciganda Cydney Clanton Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Daniela Darquea Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Nicole Broch Estrup Jodi Ewart Shadoff Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Alexandra Forsterling Sandra Gal Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Hannah Green Savannah Grewal Nataliya Guseva Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Muni He Wei-Ling Hsu Jin Hee Im Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun-Hee Ji Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minji Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Megan Khang Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim In Kyung Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Jin Young Ko Aline Krauter Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc Alison Lee Andrea Lee Mi Hyang Lee So Mi Lee Min Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Pernilla Lindberg Roberta Liti Yan Liu Ruixin Liu Mary Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Nanna Koerstz Madsen Caroline Masson Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Kaitlin Milligan Benedetta Moresco Azahara Munoz Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Kaitlyn Papp Budde Annie Park Hee Young Park Ana Pelaez Trivino Pornanong Phatlum Sophia Popov Yue Ren Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Elizabeth Rudisill (a) Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Alena Sharp Jenny Shin Jennifer Song Gigi Stoll Linnea Strom Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Bailey Tardy Jeeno Thitikul Lexi Thompson Albane Valenzuela Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Alison Walshe Chanettee Wannasaen Lindsey Weaver-Wright Dewi Weber Yana Wilson (a) Jing Yan Amy Yang Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Rose Zhang Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 FM Championship field