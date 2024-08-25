2024 FM Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 FM Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Atthaya Thitikul
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 FM Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts, from August 29 - Sept. 1, 2024.

The FM Championship field is headlined by the likes of Celine Boutier, Jin Young Ko, Jeeno Thitikul and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 23rd event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Boston for a new event with an enormous purse and a ton of support.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the Northeastern United States.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Laura Wearn and Alana Uriell being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse, with 22 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 FM Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Dottie Ardina
Laetitia Beck
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Matilda Castren
Jennifer Chang
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Cydney Clanton
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Daniela Darquea
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Nicole Broch Estrup
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Alexandra Forsterling
Sandra Gal
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Hannah Green
Savannah Grewal
Nataliya Guseva
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Muni He
Wei-Ling Hsu
Jin Hee Im
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Megan Khang
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
In Kyung Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Jin Young Ko
Aline Krauter
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Alison Lee
Andrea Lee
Mi Hyang Lee
So Mi Lee
Min Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Pernilla Lindberg
Roberta Liti
Yan Liu
Ruixin Liu
Mary Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Kaitlin Milligan
Benedetta Moresco
Azahara Munoz
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Annie Park
Hee Young Park
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Pornanong Phatlum
Sophia Popov
Yue Ren
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Elizabeth Rudisill (a)
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Alena Sharp
Jenny Shin
Jennifer Song
Gigi Stoll
Linnea Strom
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Bailey Tardy
Jeeno Thitikul
Lexi Thompson
Albane Valenzuela
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Alison Walshe
Chanettee Wannasaen
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Dewi Weber
Yana Wilson (a)
Jing Yan
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Rose Zhang
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 FM Championship field

RANK PLAYER
3 Jin Young Ko
4 Amy Yang
5 Hannah Green
8 Celine Boutier
9 Rose Zhang
11 Yuka Saso
17 Jeeno Thitikul
18 Xiyu Lin
19 Haeran Ryu
21 Megan Khang
25 Alison Lee
27 Allisen Corpuz
28 Nasa Hataoka
34 Angel Yin
35 Madelene Sagstrom
36 Chanettee Wannasaen
43 Lexi Thompson
44 Andrea Lee
45 Jin Hee Im
46 Mao Saigo
49 Stephanie Kyriacou
50 Jennifer Kupcho

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.