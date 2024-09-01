2024 FM Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Uncategorized

2024 FM Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

September 1, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 01: Haeran Ryu of Korea pose for pictures after winning the LPGA 2024 FM Global Championship in a sudden death playoff on September 1, 2024, at TPC Boston in Norton, MA. (Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The 2024 FM Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Haeran Ryu, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Ryu won for the second time in her LPGA Tour career, earning a playoff victory over Jin Young Ko after both players finished the weather-delayed 72-hole event tied on 15-under 273. In the final round, Ryu overcame a third-round 78 with a closing 64 to force extra holes. In the extra frame, Ryu emerged victorious.

Ruixin Liu finished in solo third place after shooting a second-conseuctive 64 that began with seven birdies in a row. However, she fell a shot short of the playoff.

Ryu won the $570,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

FM Championship recap notes

Ryu picks up the win in the 25th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in the her career after losing a close call in Portland.

By winning the event, Ryu earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 78 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season. Madelene Sagstrom made the cut but withdrew in the final round.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Solheim Cup.

2024 FM Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Haeran Ryu -15 69 62 78 64 273 $570,000
P2 Jin Young Ko -15 71 67 67 68 273 $346,821
3 Ruixin Liu -14 73 73 64 64 274 $251,594
T4 Allisen Corpuz -13 69 72 67 67 275 $175,641
T4 Jeeno Thitikul -13 69 70 69 67 275 $175,641
T6 Celine Borge -11 71 68 75 63 277 $103,487
T6 Ariya Jutanugarn -11 74 72 66 65 277 $103,487
T6 Jennifer Kupcho -11 75 70 67 65 277 $103,487
T6 Arpichaya Yubol -11 72 69 70 66 277 $103,487
T10 Hannah Green -9 74 69 69 67 279 $67,065
T10 Morgane Metraux -9 72 71 69 67 279 $67,065
T10 Sarah Schmelzel -9 70 70 72 67 279 $67,065
T10 Carlota Ciganda -9 74 67 67 71 279 $67,065
T10 Lauren Coughlin -9 69 69 69 72 279 $67,065
T15 Lucy Li -7 76 70 70 65 281 $50,888
T15 So Mi Lee -7 73 69 70 69 281 $50,888
T15 Lexi Thompson -7 70 71 71 69 281 $50,888
T15 Yealimi Noh -7 69 68 73 71 281 $50,888
T19 Angel Yin -6 75 67 74 66 282 $41,395
T19 Yue Ren -6 77 68 70 67 282 $41,395
T19 Sophia Schubert -6 74 71 70 67 282 $41,395
T19 Mao Saigo -6 76 67 71 68 282 $41,395
T19 Pajaree Anannarukarn -6 73 70 71 68 282 $41,395
T19 Chanettee Wannasaen -6 74 70 69 69 282 $41,395
T25 Rose Zhang -5 75 71 69 68 283 $33,609
T25 Hye-Jin Choi -5 74 68 73 68 283 $33,609
T25 Gaby Lopez -5 71 71 73 68 283 $33,609
T25 Amy Yang -5 72 72 70 69 283 $33,609
T25 Robyn Choi -5 69 68 76 70 283 $33,609
T30 Jeongeun Lee6 -4 77 69 75 63 284 $27,532
T30 Jin Hee Im -4 74 70 72 68 284 $27,532
T30 Wei-Ling Hsu -4 74 68 74 68 284 $27,532
T30 Nicole Broch Estrup -4 69 73 72 70 284 $27,532
T30 Nasa Hataoka -4 70 70 71 73 284 $27,532
T35 Perrine Delacour -3 72 73 71 69 285 $21,125
T35 Auston Kim -3 71 73 72 69 285 $21,125
T35 Nataliya Guseva -3 77 69 69 70 285 $21,125
T35 Sofia Garcia -3 73 71 71 70 285 $21,125
T35 Matilda Castren -3 71 73 70 71 285 $21,125
T35 Weiwei Zhang -3 71 74 68 72 285 $21,125
T35 Megan Khang -3 70 71 71 73 285 $21,125
T35 Hee Young Park -3 75 69 67 74 285 $21,125
T43 Pornanong Phatlum -2 75 71 71 69 286 $15,886
T43 Wichanee Meechai -2 74 71 72 69 286 $15,886
T43 Ryann O'Toole -2 75 71 70 70 286 $15,886
T43 Marina Alex -2 68 72 76 70 286 $15,886
T43 Daniela Darquea -2 73 71 71 71 286 $15,886
T43 Alexandra Forsterling -2 71 71 67 77 286 $15,886
T49 Liqi Zeng -1 74 71 71 71 287 $13,355
T49 Lindsey Weaver-Wright -1 73 71 72 71 287 $13,355
T49 Narin An -1 73 69 74 71 287 $13,355
T52 Eun-Hee Ji E 74 72 73 69 288 $11,203
T52 Peiyun Chien E 74 70 74 70 288 $11,203
T52 Kaitlin Milligan E 72 74 71 71 288 $11,203
T52 Grace Kim E 76 68 73 71 288 $11,203
T52 Ashleigh Buhai E 73 68 74 73 288 $11,203
T52 Minami Katsu E 73 70 71 74 288 $11,203
T52 Andrea Lee E 73 70 69 76 288 $11,203
T52 Caroline Masson E 71 70 71 76 288 $11,203
T60 Ssu-Chia Cheng 1 77 69 75 68 289 $8,925
T60 Azahara Munoz 1 77 69 73 70 289 $8,925
T60 Jodi Ewart Shadoff 1 71 75 72 71 289 $8,925
T60 Ana Pelaez Trivino 1 73 70 73 73 289 $8,925
T60 Min Lee 1 70 73 72 74 289 $8,925
T60 Linnea Strom 1 70 73 72 74 289 $8,925
T60 Annie Park 1 72 69 74 74 289 $8,925
T67 Kristen Gillman 2 72 73 76 69 290 $7,805
T67 Kaitlyn Papp Budde 2 71 75 73 71 290 $7,805
T67 Jing Yan 2 72 74 72 72 290 $7,805
T67 Yuri Yoshida 2 69 72 77 72 290 $7,805
T67 Dottie Ardina 2 73 72 72 73 290 $7,805
72 Sandra Gal 3 76 70 71 74 291 $7,404
T73 Malia Nam 4 73 72 77 70 292 $7,262
T73 Bianca Pagdanganan 4 71 66 77 78 292 $7,262
T75 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap 6 73 69 83 69 294 $7,083
T75 Jennifer Chang 6 71 71 80 72 294 $7,083
T77 Kiira Riihijarvi 10 70 76 76 76 298 $6,949
T77 Elizabeth Rudisill (a) 10 75 71 77 75 298 $0

