2024 FM Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 FM Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Haeran Ryu, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

Ryu won for the second time in her LPGA Tour career, earning a playoff victory over Jin Young Ko after both players finished the weather-delayed 72-hole event tied on 15-under 273. In the final round, Ryu overcame a third-round 78 with a closing 64 to force extra holes. In the extra frame, Ryu emerged victorious.

Ruixin Liu finished in solo third place after shooting a second-conseuctive 64 that began with seven birdies in a row. However, she fell a shot short of the playoff.

Ryu won the $570,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

FM Championship recap notes

Ryu picks up the win in the 25th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in the her career after losing a close call in Portland.

By winning the event, Ryu earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 78 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season. Madelene Sagstrom made the cut but withdrew in the final round.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues in two weeks with the Solheim Cup.

2024 FM Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

