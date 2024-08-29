2024 FM Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2024 FM Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

August 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Jin Young Ko
The 2024 FM Championship purse is set for $3.8 million, with the winner's share coming in at $570,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The FM Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lauren Coughlin, Allisen Corpuz and more.

This is the latest event of the 2024 LPGA Tour season, with a new event debuting in Massachusetts. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 65 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at TPC Boston in Norton, Mass.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe and Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of The Annika in November get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $570,000
2 $358,438
3 $260,020
4 $201,146
5 $161,900
6 $132,464
7 $110,877
8 $97,141
9 $87,328
10 $79,479
11 $73,590
12 $68,682
13 $64,365
14 $60,442
15 $56,909
16 $53,769
17 $51,024
18 $48,668
19 $46,705
20 $45,135
21 $43,568
22 $41,995
23 $40,428
24 $38,856
25 $37,483
26 $36,111
27 $34,734
28 $33,360
29 $31,987
30 $30,810
31 $29,631
32 $28,454
33 $27,277
34 $26,098
35 $25,119
36 $24,138
37 $23,158
38 $22,175
39 $21,193
40 $20,409
41 $19,625
42 $18,841
43 $18,053
44 $17,269
45 $16,681
46 $16,090
47 $15,502
48 $14,913
49 $14,325
50 $13,736
51 $13,346
52 $12,953
53 $12,557
54 $12,169
55 $11,773
56 $11,380
57 $10,990
58 $10,597
59 $10,206
60 $9,813
61 $9,617
62 $9,417
63 $9,224
64 $9,029
65 $8,829

