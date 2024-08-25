2024 AIG Women's Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 AIG Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Nelly Korda
The 2024 AIG Women's Open prize money payout is from the $9.5 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the AIG Women's Open prize pool is at $1,425,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $939,026. The AIG Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The AIG Women's Open field is headed by Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin, Charley Hull and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week. Also, professionals who miss the cut earn $4,250.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 AIG Women's Open from the correct 2024 AIG Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 AIG Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,425,000
2 $939,026
3 $680,078
4 $525,171
5 $421,910
6 $344,457
7 $287,660
8 $251,519
9 $225,701
10 $205,045
11 $189,550
12 $176,641
13 $165,281
14 $154,958
15 $145,662
16 $137,401
17 $130,177
18 $123,979
19 $118,818
20 $114,682
21 $110,557
22 $106,422
23 $102,297
24 $98,161
25 $94,549
26 $90,937
27 $87,315
28 $83,703
29 $80,091
30 $76,992
31 $73,893
32 $70,794
33 $67,695
34 $64,596
35 $62,020
36 $59,435
37 $56,859
38 $54,273
39 $51,687
40 $49,625
41 $47,562
42 $45,499
43 $43,427
44 $41,364
45 $39,815
46 $38,265
47 $36,716
48 $35,166
49 $33,617
50 $32,067
51 $31,041
52 $30,005
53 $28,968
54 $27,942
55 $26,906
56 $25,869
57 $24,843
58 $23,807
59 $22,781
60 $21,744
61 $21,231
62 $20,708
63 $20,195
64 $19,682
65 $19,158
66 $18,645
67 $18,132
68 $17,609
69 $17,096
70 $16,583
71 $12,221
72 $11,932
73 $11,644
74 $11,356
75 $11,068
76 $10,779
77 $10,491
78 $10,203

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

