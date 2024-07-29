2024 Portland Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Portland Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, from August 1-4, 2024.

The Portland Classic field is headlined by the likes of Allisen Corpuz, Angel Yin, Jenny Shin and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to a long-running stop in the lead-in to the women's Olympic tournament.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to a long-standing supportive community.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Heather Lin and Juliana Hung being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Portland Classic field

PLAYER Lakareber Abe Narin An Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Laetitia Beck Jaravee Boonchant Matilda Castren Tiffany Chan Jennifer Chang Trichat Cheenglab Ssu-Chia Cheng Robyn Choi Cydney Clanton Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Daniela Darquea Brianna Do Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Nicole Broch Estrup Jodi Ewart Shadoff Dana Fall Isabella Fierro Victoria Gailey Sandra Gal Mariel Galdiano Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Savannah Grewal Clariss Guce Natalie Gulbis Nataliya Guseva Mina Harigae Muni He Celine Herbin Emilee Hoffman Yu-Sang Hou Becca Huffer Vicky Hurst Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun-Hee Ji Soo Bin Joo Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Danielle Kang Minji Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Sarah Kemp Grace Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim In Kyung Kim Christina Kim Cheyenne Knight Aline Krauter Jennifer Kupcho Agathe Laisne Maude-Aimee Leblanc Andrea Lee So Mi Lee Min Lee Ilhee Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Amelia Lewis Lucy Li Pernilla Lindberg Ingrid Lindblad Yan Liu Ruixin Liu Mary Liu Lee Lopez Polly Mack Caroline Masson Sydnee Michaels Kaitlin Milligan Benedetta Moresco Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yealimi Noh Ryann O'Toole Georgia Oboh Su Oh Lee-Anne Pace Alexa Pano Kaitlyn Papp Budde Hee Young Park Annie Park Ana Pelaez Trivino Katherine Perry-Hamski Pornanong Phatlum Yue Ren Kiira Riihijarvi Rachel Rohanna Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Gabriela Ruffels Mao Saigo Sophia Schubert Jenny Shin Sarah Jane Smith Kate Smith-Stroh Jennifer Song Angela Stanford Marissa Steen Lauren Stephenson Gigi Stoll Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Elizabeth Szokol Alison Takamiya (a) Emma Talley Kelly Tan Gabriella Then Maria Torres Yani Tseng Ayako Uehara Alana Uriell Yvonne Yu Qi Vinceri Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Samantha Wagner Chanettee Wannasaen Laura Wearn Lindsey Weaver-Wright Dewi Weber Jing Yan Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Madison Young Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Portland Classic field