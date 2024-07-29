2024 Portland Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Portland Classic field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

July 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Allisen Corpuz
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Portland Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Oregon, from August 1-4, 2024.

The Portland Classic field is headlined by the likes of Allisen Corpuz, Angel Yin, Jenny Shin and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to a long-running stop in the lead-in to the women's Olympic tournament.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to a long-standing supportive community.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Heather Lin and Juliana Hung being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Portland Classic field

PLAYER
Lakareber Abe
Narin An
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Laetitia Beck
Jaravee Boonchant
Matilda Castren
Tiffany Chan
Jennifer Chang
Trichat Cheenglab
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Robyn Choi
Cydney Clanton
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Daniela Darquea
Brianna Do
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Nicole Broch Estrup
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Dana Fall
Isabella Fierro
Victoria Gailey
Sandra Gal
Mariel Galdiano
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Savannah Grewal
Clariss Guce
Natalie Gulbis
Nataliya Guseva
Mina Harigae
Muni He
Celine Herbin
Emilee Hoffman
Yu-Sang Hou
Becca Huffer
Vicky Hurst
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Soo Bin Joo
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Danielle Kang
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Sarah Kemp
Grace Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
In Kyung Kim
Christina Kim
Cheyenne Knight
Aline Krauter
Jennifer Kupcho
Agathe Laisne
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Andrea Lee
So Mi Lee
Min Lee
Ilhee Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Amelia Lewis
Lucy Li
Pernilla Lindberg
Ingrid Lindblad
Yan Liu
Ruixin Liu
Mary Liu
Lee Lopez
Polly Mack
Caroline Masson
Sydnee Michaels
Kaitlin Milligan
Benedetta Moresco
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yealimi Noh
Ryann O'Toole
Georgia Oboh
Su Oh
Lee-Anne Pace
Alexa Pano
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Hee Young Park
Annie Park
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Katherine Perry-Hamski
Pornanong Phatlum
Yue Ren
Kiira Riihijarvi
Rachel Rohanna
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Gabriela Ruffels
Mao Saigo
Sophia Schubert
Jenny Shin
Sarah Jane Smith
Kate Smith-Stroh
Jennifer Song
Angela Stanford
Marissa Steen
Lauren Stephenson
Gigi Stoll
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Elizabeth Szokol
Alison Takamiya (a)
Emma Talley
Kelly Tan
Gabriella Then
Maria Torres
Yani Tseng
Ayako Uehara
Alana Uriell
Yvonne Yu Qi Vinceri
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Samantha Wagner
Chanettee Wannasaen
Laura Wearn
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Dewi Weber
Jing Yan
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Madison Young
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Portland Classic field

RANK PLAYER
25 Allisen Corpuz
32 Angel Yin
33 Chanettee Wannasaen
36 Andrea Lee
38 Lauren Coughlin
43 Gabriela Ruffels
44 Sei Young Kim
49 Jennifer Kupcho

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.