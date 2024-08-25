2024 AIG Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a major championship win at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
Ko won a major for the third time in her career and her first since 2016 with a two-shot victory over four players, icluding Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jiyai Shin and Nelly Korda on 7-under 281.
Ko birdied the 72nd hole to set up the win, when Korda bogeyed the 71st hole and Vu was unable to make birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff.
Ko won the $1,425,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.
AIG Women's Open recap notes
Ko picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in the last month after winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris.
By winning the event, Ko earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.
This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 82 players finishing the tournament in the final major tournament of the season.
The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 FM Championship.
2024 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Lydia Ko
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|$1,425,000
|T2
|Lilia Vu
|-5
|69
|70
|71
|73
|283
|$641,546
|T2
|Ruoning Yin
|-5
|68
|72
|73
|70
|283
|$641,546
|T2
|Nelly Korda
|-5
|68
|68
|75
|72
|283
|$641,546
|T2
|Jiyai Shin
|-4
|71
|71
|67
|74
|283
|$641,546
|6
|Ariya Jutanugarn
|-3
|72
|72
|71
|70
|285
|$344,457
|T7
|Akie Iwai
|-2
|74
|70
|73
|69
|286
|$254,960
|T7
|Casandra Alexander
|-2
|73
|68
|73
|72
|286
|$254,960
|
|T7
|Mao Saigo
|-2
|69
|72
|73
|72
|286
|$254,960
|T10
|Angel Yin
|-1
|78
|70
|69
|70
|287
|$172,856
|T10
|Linn Grant
|-1
|77
|71
|68
|71
|287
|$172,856
|T10
|Pajaree Anannarukarn
|-1
|75
|73
|68
|71
|287
|$172,856
|T10
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|-1
|73
|73
|70
|71
|287
|$172,856
|T10
|Lottie Woad (a)
|-1
|72
|70
|72
|73
|287
|$0
|T10
|Alexa Pano
|-1
|75
|69
|69
|74
|287
|$172,856
|T10
|Jin Hee Im
|-1
|74
|68
|71
|74
|287
|$172,856
|
|T17
|Anne van Dam
|E
|73
|74
|73
|68
|288
|$130,519
|T17
|Jeeno Thitikul
|E
|72
|71
|70
|75
|288
|$130,519
|T17
|Jenny Shin
|E
|69
|73
|70
|76
|288
|$130,519
|T20
|Albane Valenzuela
|1
|74
|74
|66
|75
|289
|$116,750
|T20
|Charley Hull
|1
|67
|72
|75
|75
|289
|$116,750
|T22
|Momoko Osato
|2
|70
|76
|77
|67
|290
|$98,605
|T22
|Georgia Hall
|2
|71
|72
|76
|71
|290
|$98,605
|T22
|Ashleigh Buhai
|2
|72
|69
|78
|71
|290
|$98,605
|T22
|Linnea Strom
|2
|71
|73
|74
|72
|290
|$98,605
|T22
|Celine Boutier
|2
|77
|69
|71
|73
|290
|$98,605
|T22
|Andrea Lee
|2
|69
|73
|75
|73
|290
|$98,605
|T22
|So Mi Lee
|2
|74
|73
|69
|74
|290
|$98,605
|T29
|Paula Reto
|3
|77
|69
|76
|69
|291
|$73,966
|T29
|Minami Katsu
|3
|75
|71
|74
|71
|291
|$0
|T29
|Julia Lopez Ramirez (a)
|3
|72
|74
|74
|71
|291
|$73,966
|T29
|Sarah Schmelzel
|3
|73
|73
|73
|72
|291
|$73,966
|T29
|Yui Kawamoto
|3
|73
|72
|73
|73
|291
|$73,966
|T29
|Rose Zhang
|3
|72
|76
|69
|74
|291
|$73,966
|T29
|Alison Lee
|3
|75
|69
|72
|75
|291
|$73,966
|T29
|Hyo Joo Kim
|3
|70
|74
|71
|76
|291
|$73,966
|T37
|Wichanee Meechai
|4
|73
|72
|77
|70
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Grace Kim
|4
|77
|71
|73
|71
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Ayaka Furue
|4
|75
|73
|73
|71
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Sei Young Kim
|4
|76
|72
|71
|73
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Nasa Hataoka
|4
|75
|73
|71
|73
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Hye-Jin Choi
|4
|74
|74
|71
|73
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Nicole Broch Estrup
|4
|76
|70
|73
|73
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Carlota Ciganda
|4
|75
|73
|70
|74
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Ally Ewing
|4
|73
|69
|76
|74
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Amy Yang
|4
|74
|73
|70
|75
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Leona Maguire
|4
|73
|72
|71
|76
|292
|$49,152
|T37
|Esther Henseleit
|4
|77
|71
|66
|78
|292
|$49,152
|T49
|Arpichaya Yubol
|5
|75
|73
|72
|73
|293
|$33,102
|T49
|Weiwei Zhang
|5
|72
|75
|73
|73
|293
|$33,102
|T49
|Kristen Gillman
|5
|77
|71
|71
|74
|293
|$33,102
|T49
|Haeran Ryu
|5
|78
|69
|72
|74
|293
|$33,102
|T49
|Caroline Inglis
|5
|78
|66
|74
|75
|293
|$33,102
|T49
|Gaby Lopez
|5
|72
|75
|69
|77
|293
|$33,102
|T55
|Haruka Kawasaki
|6
|71
|74
|76
|73
|294
|$26,906
|T55
|Xiyu Lin
|6
|78
|70
|72
|74
|294
|$26,906
|T55
|Lee-Anne Pace
|6
|74
|73
|73
|74
|294
|$26,906
|T55
|Lexi Thompson
|6
|76
|71
|71
|76
|294
|$26,906
|T55
|Mi Hyang Lee
|6
|69
|74
|75
|76
|294
|$26,906
|T60
|Lily May Humphreys
|7
|74
|72
|77
|72
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Narin An
|7
|74
|74
|72
|75
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Gabriella Cowley
|7
|77
|70
|73
|75
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Shannon Tan
|7
|75
|69
|76
|75
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Alexandra Forsterling
|7
|76
|72
|71
|76
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Marta Martin
|7
|74
|73
|72
|76
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Shuri Sakuma
|7
|72
|73
|74
|76
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Louise Rydqvist (a)
|7
|74
|67
|78
|76
|295
|$0
|T60
|Nuria Iturrioz
|7
|75
|70
|73
|77
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Stephanie Kyriacou
|7
|76
|68
|72
|79
|295
|$20,608
|T60
|Patty Tavatanakit
|7
|69
|73
|73
|80
|295
|$20,608
|T71
|Manon De Roey
|8
|72
|75
|76
|73
|296
|$15,088
|T71
|Emma Spitz
|8
|76
|72
|74
|74
|296
|$15,088
|T71
|Johanna Gustavsson
|8
|73
|74
|75
|74
|296
|$15,088
|T71
|Maja Stark
|8
|73
|73
|73
|77
|296
|$15,088
|T71
|Peiyun Chien
|8
|72
|69
|76
|79
|296
|$15,088
|T76
|Morgane Metraux
|9
|76
|72
|73
|76
|297
|$11,500
|T76
|Emma Grechi
|9
|73
|74
|74
|76
|297
|$11,500
|T78
|Bailey Tardy
|10
|76
|72
|72
|78
|298
|$10,923
|T78
|Ela Anacona (a)
|10
|72
|76
|72
|78
|298
|$0
|T78
|Auston Kim
|10
|73
|75
|70
|80
|298
|$10,923
|81
|In Kyung Kim
|11
|73
|73
|78
|75
|299
|$10,491
|82
|Ursula Wikstrom
|12
|77
|71
|71
|81
|300
|$10,203