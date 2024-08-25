2024 AIG Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a major championship win at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Ko won a major for the third time in her career and her first since 2016 with a two-shot victory over four players, icluding Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jiyai Shin and Nelly Korda on 7-under 281.

Ko birdied the 72nd hole to set up the win, when Korda bogeyed the 71st hole and Vu was unable to make birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff.

Ko won the $1,425,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

AIG Women's Open recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in the last month after winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris.

By winning the event, Ko earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 82 players finishing the tournament in the final major tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 FM Championship.

2024 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

