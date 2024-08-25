2024 AIG Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

August 25, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
10 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, Golf, Singles, Ladies, 4th round, Lydia Ko from New Zealand waves after her victory. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The 2024 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lydia Ko, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a major championship win at The Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Ko won a major for the third time in her career and her first since 2016 with a two-shot victory over four players, icluding Lilia Vu, Ruoning Yin, Jiyai Shin and Nelly Korda on 7-under 281.

Ko birdied the 72nd hole to set up the win, when Korda bogeyed the 71st hole and Vu was unable to make birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff.

Ko won the $1,425,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

AIG Women's Open recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in the last month after winning the Olympic gold medal in Paris.

By winning the event, Ko earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 82 players finishing the tournament in the final major tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2024 FM Championship.

2024 AIG Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lydia Ko -7 71 70 71 69 281 $1,425,000
T2 Lilia Vu -5 69 70 71 73 283 $641,546
T2 Ruoning Yin -5 68 72 73 70 283 $641,546
T2 Nelly Korda -5 68 68 75 72 283 $641,546
T2 Jiyai Shin -4 71 71 67 74 283 $641,546
6 Ariya Jutanugarn -3 72 72 71 70 285 $344,457
T7 Akie Iwai -2 74 70 73 69 286 $254,960
T7 Casandra Alexander -2 73 68 73 72 286 $254,960
T7 Mao Saigo -2 69 72 73 72 286 $254,960
T10 Angel Yin -1 78 70 69 70 287 $172,856
T10 Linn Grant -1 77 71 68 71 287 $172,856
T10 Pajaree Anannarukarn -1 75 73 68 71 287 $172,856
T10 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -1 73 73 70 71 287 $172,856
T10 Lottie Woad (a) -1 72 70 72 73 287 $0
T10 Alexa Pano -1 75 69 69 74 287 $172,856
T10 Jin Hee Im -1 74 68 71 74 287 $172,856
T17 Anne van Dam E 73 74 73 68 288 $130,519
T17 Jeeno Thitikul E 72 71 70 75 288 $130,519
T17 Jenny Shin E 69 73 70 76 288 $130,519
T20 Albane Valenzuela 1 74 74 66 75 289 $116,750
T20 Charley Hull 1 67 72 75 75 289 $116,750
T22 Momoko Osato 2 70 76 77 67 290 $98,605
T22 Georgia Hall 2 71 72 76 71 290 $98,605
T22 Ashleigh Buhai 2 72 69 78 71 290 $98,605
T22 Linnea Strom 2 71 73 74 72 290 $98,605
T22 Celine Boutier 2 77 69 71 73 290 $98,605
T22 Andrea Lee 2 69 73 75 73 290 $98,605
T22 So Mi Lee 2 74 73 69 74 290 $98,605
T29 Paula Reto 3 77 69 76 69 291 $73,966
T29 Minami Katsu 3 75 71 74 71 291 $0
T29 Julia Lopez Ramirez (a) 3 72 74 74 71 291 $73,966
T29 Sarah Schmelzel 3 73 73 73 72 291 $73,966
T29 Yui Kawamoto 3 73 72 73 73 291 $73,966
T29 Rose Zhang 3 72 76 69 74 291 $73,966
T29 Alison Lee 3 75 69 72 75 291 $73,966
T29 Hyo Joo Kim 3 70 74 71 76 291 $73,966
T37 Wichanee Meechai 4 73 72 77 70 292 $49,152
T37 Grace Kim 4 77 71 73 71 292 $49,152
T37 Ayaka Furue 4 75 73 73 71 292 $49,152
T37 Sei Young Kim 4 76 72 71 73 292 $49,152
T37 Nasa Hataoka 4 75 73 71 73 292 $49,152
T37 Hye-Jin Choi 4 74 74 71 73 292 $49,152
T37 Nicole Broch Estrup 4 76 70 73 73 292 $49,152
T37 Carlota Ciganda 4 75 73 70 74 292 $49,152
T37 Ally Ewing 4 73 69 76 74 292 $49,152
T37 Amy Yang 4 74 73 70 75 292 $49,152
T37 Leona Maguire 4 73 72 71 76 292 $49,152
T37 Esther Henseleit 4 77 71 66 78 292 $49,152
T49 Arpichaya Yubol 5 75 73 72 73 293 $33,102
T49 Weiwei Zhang 5 72 75 73 73 293 $33,102
T49 Kristen Gillman 5 77 71 71 74 293 $33,102
T49 Haeran Ryu 5 78 69 72 74 293 $33,102
T49 Caroline Inglis 5 78 66 74 75 293 $33,102
T49 Gaby Lopez 5 72 75 69 77 293 $33,102
T55 Haruka Kawasaki 6 71 74 76 73 294 $26,906
T55 Xiyu Lin 6 78 70 72 74 294 $26,906
T55 Lee-Anne Pace 6 74 73 73 74 294 $26,906
T55 Lexi Thompson 6 76 71 71 76 294 $26,906
T55 Mi Hyang Lee 6 69 74 75 76 294 $26,906
T60 Lily May Humphreys 7 74 72 77 72 295 $20,608
T60 Narin An 7 74 74 72 75 295 $20,608
T60 Gabriella Cowley 7 77 70 73 75 295 $20,608
T60 Shannon Tan 7 75 69 76 75 295 $20,608
T60 Alexandra Forsterling 7 76 72 71 76 295 $20,608
T60 Marta Martin 7 74 73 72 76 295 $20,608
T60 Shuri Sakuma 7 72 73 74 76 295 $20,608
T60 Louise Rydqvist (a) 7 74 67 78 76 295 $0
T60 Nuria Iturrioz 7 75 70 73 77 295 $20,608
T60 Stephanie Kyriacou 7 76 68 72 79 295 $20,608
T60 Patty Tavatanakit 7 69 73 73 80 295 $20,608
T71 Manon De Roey 8 72 75 76 73 296 $15,088
T71 Emma Spitz 8 76 72 74 74 296 $15,088
T71 Johanna Gustavsson 8 73 74 75 74 296 $15,088
T71 Maja Stark 8 73 73 73 77 296 $15,088
T71 Peiyun Chien 8 72 69 76 79 296 $15,088
T76 Morgane Metraux 9 76 72 73 76 297 $11,500
T76 Emma Grechi 9 73 74 74 76 297 $11,500
T78 Bailey Tardy 10 76 72 72 78 298 $10,923
T78 Ela Anacona (a) 10 72 76 72 78 298 $0
T78 Auston Kim 10 73 75 70 80 298 $10,923
81 In Kyung Kim 11 73 73 78 75 299 $10,491
82 Ursula Wikstrom 12 77 71 71 81 300 $10,203

