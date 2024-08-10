Olympic golf history, results and past winners (men's and women's)
August 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
Olympic golf is one of the now 32 sports presented every four years in the summer Olympic games, with the sport returning to the program in 2016 in Brazil.

There are two Olympic golf tournaments, one for men and one for women, with qualifications decided based on the Olympic golf ranking. The Olympic golf ranking is basically the Official World Golf Ranking for the men and the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking for women at a certain cutoff date.

The event is considered official on the PGA Tour schedule but not so on the LPGA Tour schedule.

No player has won the event twice, though several players on the men's and women's side have competed in each of the three modern renditions of the Olympic golf tournaments.

Olympic golf format

The Olympic golf is played over four days, and there is no cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 60 players is allowed to complete the full event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins. There are playoffs for medals in the event of a tie, which is played hole-by-hole, and they can be played consecutively for different medals.

Olympic golf host courses

  • 2016: Olympic golf course (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
  • 2021 (2020): Kasumigaseki Country Club (Tokyo, Japan)
  • 2024: Le Golf National (Paris, France)

Olympic golf history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY SILVER BRONZE
2024 Scottie Scheffler 265 −19 1 Tommy Fleetwood Hideki Matsuyama
2024 Lydia Ko 278 −10 2 Esther Henseleit Xiyu Janet Lin
2021 Xander Schauffele 266 −18 1 Rory Sabbatini CT Pan
2021 Nelly Korda 267 −17 1 Mone Inami Lydia Ko
2016 Justin Rose 268 −16 2 Henrik Stenson Matt Kuchar
2016 Inbee Park 268 −16 5 Lydia Ko Shanshan Feng

