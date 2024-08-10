2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and who got a medal

The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by Lydia Ko, who won the gold medal at Le Golf National in France.
Ko won the tournament by two shots on 10-under 278, shooting a final round of 1-under 71 to secure the gold medal after having won the silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Germany's Esther Henseleit finished in second place and won the silver medal on the back of a final-round 66.
There was no medal playoff, as Xiyu Janet Lin of China finished in solo third place on 7-under total.
Four players finished tied for fourth place on 6-under 272, including Bianca Pagdanganan, Hannah Green, Amy Yang and Miyu Yamashita.
Rose Zhang was the highest-finishing American player in a tie for eighth place.
Ko won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments. She wins a gold-medal bonus from the New Zealand Olympic Commmittee. She also earned the final point needed to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, making her the youngest player to ever qualify for the points-based honor.
Paris Olympics women's golf tournament recap notes
Ko earned Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost her world ranking.
Ko did not earn Race to the CME Globe points with the win, but she did earn major exemptions into the 2025 majors, which she already had.
A total of 60 players started the tournament, and a cut was not made. One player withdrew and did not finish.
2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|1
|Lydia Ko
|-10
|72
|67
|68
|71
|278
|2
|Esther Henseleit
|-8
|72
|73
|69
|66
|280
|3
|Xiyu Lin
|-7
|71
|70
|71
|69
|281
|T4
|Bianca Pagdanganan
|-6
|72
|69
|73
|68
|282
|T4
|Hannah Green
|-6
|77
|70
|66
|69
|282
|T4
|Amy Yang
|-6
|72
|71
|70
|69
|282
|T4
|Miyu Yamashita
|-6
|71
|70
|68
|73
|282
|T8
|Wei-Ling Hsu
|-5
|74
|69
|72
|68
|283
|T8
|Rose Zhang
|-5
|72
|70
|67
|74
|283
|T10
|Maja Stark
|-4
|72
|72
|71
|69
|284
|T10
|Ruoning Yin
|-4
|72
|65
|75
|72
|284
|T10
|Mariajo Uribe
|-4
|70
|70
|71
|73
|284
|T13
|Albane Valenzuela
|-3
|72
|74
|74
|65
|285
|T13
|Dottie Ardina
|-3
|76
|72
|69
|68
|285
|T13
|Ashleigh Buhai
|-3
|68
|73
|74
|70
|285
|T13
|Azahara Munoz
|-3
|78
|69
|69
|69
|285
|T13
|Brooke M. Henderson
|-3
|74
|73
|67
|71
|285
|T18
|Peiyun Chien
|-2
|76
|71
|71
|68
|286
|T18
|Celine Boutier
|-2
|65
|76
|71
|74
|286
|T18
|Atthaya Thitikul
|-2
|72
|69
|69
|76
|286
|T18
|Morgane Metraux
|-2
|70
|66
|71
|79
|286
|T22
|Minjee Lee
|-1
|71
|74
|71
|71
|287
|T22
|Pia Babnik
|-1
|74
|66
|74
|73
|287
|T22
|Nelly Korda
|-1
|72
|70
|70
|75
|287
|T25
|Hyo Joo Kim
|E
|76
|70
|73
|69
|288
|T25
|Jin Young Ko
|E
|73
|73
|73
|69
|288
|T27
|Charley Hull
|1
|81
|71
|69
|68
|289
|T27
|Linn Grant
|1
|74
|71
|73
|71
|289
|T29
|Aditi Ashok
|2
|72
|71
|79
|68
|290
|T29
|Emma Spitz
|2
|75
|70
|75
|70
|290
|T29
|Gaby Lopez
|2
|70
|74
|76
|70
|290
|T29
|Celine Borge
|2
|71
|73
|75
|71
|290
|T29
|Manon De Roey
|2
|72
|75
|71
|72
|290
|T29
|Patty Tavatanakit
|2
|76
|71
|68
|75
|290
|35
|Alexandra Forsterling
|4
|76
|75
|71
|70
|292
|T36
|Nanna Koerstz Madsen
|5
|74
|75
|72
|72
|293
|T36
|Lilia Vu
|5
|70
|73
|76
|74
|293
|T36
|Georgia Hall
|5
|74
|74
|71
|74
|293
|39
|Stephanie Meadow
|6
|78
|74
|72
|70
|294
|40
|Shannon Tan
|7
|78
|70
|73
|74
|295
|41
|Klara Davidson Spilkova
|8
|77
|73
|70
|76
|296
|T42
|Perrine Delacour
|9
|79
|78
|74
|66
|297
|T42
|Alena Sharp
|9
|71
|76
|77
|73
|297
|T44
|Emily Kristine Pedersen
|11
|73
|79
|75
|72
|299
|T44
|Paula Reto
|11
|78
|73
|76
|72
|299
|T44
|Anne Van Dam
|11
|75
|74
|78
|72
|299
|T47
|Madelene Stavnar
|12
|76
|73
|76
|75
|300
|T47
|Sarah Schober
|12
|75
|73
|73
|79
|300
|T49
|Ana Belac
|13
|77
|72
|76
|76
|301
|T49
|Carlota Ciganda
|13
|73
|78
|75
|75
|301
|T49
|Diksha Dagar
|13
|71
|72
|80
|78
|301
|52
|Ines Laklalech
|15
|78
|75
|77
|73
|303
|53
|Alessandra Fanali
|16
|75
|76
|77
|76
|304
|54
|Yuka Saso
|17
|77
|74
|72
|82
|305
|T55
|Ashley Lau
|18
|72
|77
|79
|78
|306
|T55
|Sara Kouskova
|18
|73
|77
|79
|77
|306
|57
|Ursula Wikstrom
|19
|82
|72
|81
|72
|307
|58
|Maria Fassi
|21
|78
|82
|74
|75
|309
|59
|Leona Maguire
|23
|78
|79
|83
|71
|311