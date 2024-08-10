2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and who got a medal

The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by Lydia Ko, who won the gold medal at Le Golf National in France.

Ko won the tournament by two shots on 10-under 278, shooting a final round of 1-under 71 to secure the gold medal after having won the silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Germany's Esther Henseleit finished in second place and won the silver medal on the back of a final-round 66.

There was no medal playoff, as Xiyu Janet Lin of China finished in solo third place on 7-under total.

Four players finished tied for fourth place on 6-under 272, including Bianca Pagdanganan, Hannah Green, Amy Yang and Miyu Yamashita.

Rose Zhang was the highest-finishing American player in a tie for eighth place.

Ko won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments. She wins a gold-medal bonus from the New Zealand Olympic Commmittee. She also earned the final point needed to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, making her the youngest player to ever qualify for the points-based honor.

Paris Olympics women's golf tournament recap notes

Ko earned Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost her world ranking.

Ko did not earn Race to the CME Globe points with the win, but she did earn major exemptions into the 2025 majors, which she already had.

A total of 60 players started the tournament, and a cut was not made. One player withdrew and did not finish.

2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details