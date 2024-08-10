2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and who got a medal
2024 Paris Olympics women’s golf tournament final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and who got a medal

August 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
10 August 2024, France, Paris: Olympics, Paris 2024, Golf, Singles, Ladies, 4th round, Lydia Ko from New Zealand waves after her victory. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images)
The 2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard is headed by Lydia Ko, who won the gold medal at Le Golf National in France.

Ko won the tournament by two shots on 10-under 278, shooting a final round of 1-under 71 to secure the gold medal after having won the silver in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and bronze in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Germany's Esther Henseleit finished in second place and won the silver medal on the back of a final-round 66.

There was no medal playoff, as Xiyu Janet Lin of China finished in solo third place on 7-under total.

Four players finished tied for fourth place on 6-under 272, including Bianca Pagdanganan, Hannah Green, Amy Yang and Miyu Yamashita.

Rose Zhang was the highest-finishing American player in a tie for eighth place.

Ko won the Olympic gold medal but did not win money, as there is no purse in the Olympic golf tournaments. She wins a gold-medal bonus from the New Zealand Olympic Commmittee. She also earned the final point needed to qualify for the LPGA Hall of Fame, making her the youngest player to ever qualify for the points-based honor.

Paris Olympics women's golf tournament recap notes

Ko earned Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost her world ranking.

Ko did not earn Race to the CME Globe points with the win, but she did earn major exemptions into the 2025 majors, which she already had.

A total of 60 players started the tournament, and a cut was not made. One player withdrew and did not finish.

2024 Paris Olympics women's golf tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT
1 Lydia Ko -10 72 67 68 71 278
2 Esther Henseleit -8 72 73 69 66 280
3 Xiyu Lin -7 71 70 71 69 281
T4 Bianca Pagdanganan -6 72 69 73 68 282
T4 Hannah Green -6 77 70 66 69 282
T4 Amy Yang -6 72 71 70 69 282
T4 Miyu Yamashita -6 71 70 68 73 282
T8 Wei-Ling Hsu -5 74 69 72 68 283
T8 Rose Zhang -5 72 70 67 74 283
T10 Maja Stark -4 72 72 71 69 284
T10 Ruoning Yin -4 72 65 75 72 284
T10 Mariajo Uribe -4 70 70 71 73 284
T13 Albane Valenzuela -3 72 74 74 65 285
T13 Dottie Ardina -3 76 72 69 68 285
T13 Ashleigh Buhai -3 68 73 74 70 285
T13 Azahara Munoz -3 78 69 69 69 285
T13 Brooke M. Henderson -3 74 73 67 71 285
T18 Peiyun Chien -2 76 71 71 68 286
T18 Celine Boutier -2 65 76 71 74 286
T18 Atthaya Thitikul -2 72 69 69 76 286
T18 Morgane Metraux -2 70 66 71 79 286
T22 Minjee Lee -1 71 74 71 71 287
T22 Pia Babnik -1 74 66 74 73 287
T22 Nelly Korda -1 72 70 70 75 287
T25 Hyo Joo Kim E 76 70 73 69 288
T25 Jin Young Ko E 73 73 73 69 288
T27 Charley Hull 1 81 71 69 68 289
T27 Linn Grant 1 74 71 73 71 289
T29 Aditi Ashok 2 72 71 79 68 290
T29 Emma Spitz 2 75 70 75 70 290
T29 Gaby Lopez 2 70 74 76 70 290
T29 Celine Borge 2 71 73 75 71 290
T29 Manon De Roey 2 72 75 71 72 290
T29 Patty Tavatanakit 2 76 71 68 75 290
35 Alexandra Forsterling 4 76 75 71 70 292
T36 Nanna Koerstz Madsen 5 74 75 72 72 293
T36 Lilia Vu 5 70 73 76 74 293
T36 Georgia Hall 5 74 74 71 74 293
39 Stephanie Meadow 6 78 74 72 70 294
40 Shannon Tan 7 78 70 73 74 295
41 Klara Davidson Spilkova 8 77 73 70 76 296
T42 Perrine Delacour 9 79 78 74 66 297
T42 Alena Sharp 9 71 76 77 73 297
T44 Emily Kristine Pedersen 11 73 79 75 72 299
T44 Paula Reto 11 78 73 76 72 299
T44 Anne Van Dam 11 75 74 78 72 299
T47 Madelene Stavnar 12 76 73 76 75 300
T47 Sarah Schober 12 75 73 73 79 300
T49 Ana Belac 13 77 72 76 76 301
T49 Carlota Ciganda 13 73 78 75 75 301
T49 Diksha Dagar 13 71 72 80 78 301
52 Ines Laklalech 15 78 75 77 73 303
53 Alessandra Fanali 16 75 76 77 76 304
54 Yuka Saso 17 77 74 72 82 305
T55 Ashley Lau 18 72 77 79 78 306
T55 Sara Kouskova 18 73 77 79 77 306
57 Ursula Wikstrom 19 82 72 81 72 307
58 Maria Fassi 21 78 82 74 75 309
59 Leona Maguire 23 78 79 83 71 311

