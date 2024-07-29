2024 CPKC Women's Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
July 29, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
CALGARY, ALBERTA - JULY 28: Lauren Coughlin of the United States poses with the trophy after the final round of the CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club on July 28, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
The 2024 CPKC Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lauren Coughlin, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Coughlin won for the first time in her LPGA Tour careern with a clutch one-shot victory thanks to a final-round 71. Coughlin won in her 101st LPGA Tour start on 13-under 275.

Mao Saigo turned out to be the solo runner-up on 11-under total.

Coughlin leapfrogged Haeran Ryu, who had a significant lead heading into the back nine of Sunday's final round. However, a double-bogey 6 on the 11th hole and bogeys on the final three holes opened the door for Coughlin to win. Coughlin made a clutch birdie on the par-3 17th to take the edge. Ryu finished in a tie for third place with Jenny Shin on 10-under 278.

Coughlin won the $390,000 winner's share of the $2,600,000 purse.

CPKC Women's Open recap notes

Coughlin picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a brekathrough time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Coughlin earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 68 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Portland Classic.

2024 CPKC Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Lauren Coughlin -13 68 70 66 71 275 $390,000
2 Mao Saigo -11 73 74 61 69 277 $243,859
T3 Jenny Shin -10 70 74 67 67 278 $156,875
T3 Haeran Ryu -10 70 69 64 75 278 $156,875
5 Jennifer Kupcho -8 69 72 68 71 280 $110,147
T6 Nataliya Guseva -7 75 70 67 69 281 $82,777
T6 Rose Zhang -7 71 71 66 73 281 $82,777
T8 Alison Lee -6 70 75 70 67 282 $57,410
T8 Brooke M. Henderson -6 72 73 69 68 282 $57,410
T8 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -6 71 73 69 69 282 $57,410
T8 Lydia Ko -6 70 71 72 69 282 $57,410
T12 Gemma Dryburgh -5 74 72 69 68 283 $45,259
T12 Lilia Vu -5 71 70 69 73 283 $45,259
T14 Yealimi Noh -4 73 75 68 68 284 $36,849
T14 Alena Sharp -4 75 72 69 68 284 $36,849
T14 Megan Khang -4 74 71 68 71 284 $36,849
T14 Ariya Jutanugarn -4 69 73 71 71 284 $36,849
T14 Hannah Green -4 69 70 71 74 284 $36,849
T19 Benedetta Moresco -3 75 73 68 69 285 $29,106
T19 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -3 71 74 71 69 285 $29,106
T19 Minji Kang -3 72 72 72 69 285 $29,106
T19 Ryann O'Toole -3 74 68 71 72 285 $29,106
T19 Hira Naveed -3 71 73 68 73 285 $29,106
T19 Xiaowen Yin -3 73 72 66 74 285 $29,106
T25 Kaitlyn Papp Budde -2 73 73 72 68 286 $22,330
T25 Jin Hee Im -2 73 71 73 69 286 $22,330
T25 Yuri Yoshida -2 71 71 75 69 286 $22,330
T25 Allisen Corpuz -2 73 71 72 70 286 $22,330
T25 Paula Reto -2 76 71 68 71 286 $22,330
T25 Wichanee Meechai -2 72 72 70 72 286 $22,330
T25 Moriya Jutanugarn -2 75 68 71 72 286 $22,330
T25 Ally Ewing -2 73 69 70 74 286 $22,330
T33 Lexi Thompson -1 72 73 73 69 287 $17,456
T33 Jing Yan -1 72 73 71 71 287 $17,456
T33 Ruixin Liu -1 72 74 69 72 287 $17,456
T33 Hye-Jin Choi -1 70 72 73 72 287 $17,456
T37 Minjee Lee E 69 77 68 74 288 $15,421
T37 Cheyenne Knight E 72 72 70 74 288 $15,421
T39 Emma Talley 1 72 75 71 71 289 $13,351
T39 Polly Mack 1 73 73 71 72 289 $13,351
T39 Anna Davis (a) 1 72 74 71 72 289 $0
T39 Sarah Kemp 1 72 74 71 72 289 $13,351
T39 Isabella Fierro 1 74 74 68 73 289 $13,351
T39 Arpichaya Yubol 1 73 71 71 74 289 $13,351
T45 Andrea Lee 2 73 75 73 69 290 $11,348
T45 Peiyun Chien 2 73 75 71 71 290 $11,348
T45 Soo Bin Joo 2 71 72 72 75 290 $11,348
T48 Pajaree Anannarukarn 3 74 74 72 71 291 $9,946
T48 Weiwei Zhang 3 76 71 71 73 291 $9,946
T48 Kaitlin Milligan 3 72 75 70 74 291 $9,946
T48 Hinako Shibuno 3 75 70 72 74 291 $9,946
T52 Sarah Schmelzel 4 73 73 74 72 292 $8,545
T52 Yu Jin Sung 4 75 69 75 73 292 $8,545
T52 Narin An 4 74 74 70 74 292 $8,545
T52 Malia Nam 4 73 70 75 74 292 $8,545
T52 Lindy Duncan 4 76 72 68 76 292 $8,545
57 Leona Maguire 5 74 73 76 70 293 $7,742
58 Sei Young Kim 6 74 72 73 75 294 $7,477
T59 Gigi Stoll 7 70 78 73 74 295 $6,843
T59 Ellie Szeryk 7 72 76 72 75 295 $6,843
T59 Dottie Ardina 7 72 75 72 76 295 $6,843
T59 Robyn Choi 7 74 71 73 77 295 $6,843
T63 Muni He 8 77 71 75 73 296 $6,275
T63 Alexandra Forsterling 8 74 73 74 75 296 $6,275
T63 Jeongeun Lee5 8 74 73 74 75 296 $6,275
66 In Kyung Kim 9 74 74 74 75 297 $6,007
T67 Savannah Grewal 11 71 76 74 78 299 $5,808
T67 Emily Kristine Pedersen 11 74 72 74 79 299 $5,808

