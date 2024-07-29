2024 CPKC Women’s Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 CPKC Women's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Lauren Coughlin, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Coughlin won for the first time in her LPGA Tour careern with a clutch one-shot victory thanks to a final-round 71. Coughlin won in her 101st LPGA Tour start on 13-under 275.

Mao Saigo turned out to be the solo runner-up on 11-under total.

Coughlin leapfrogged Haeran Ryu, who had a significant lead heading into the back nine of Sunday's final round. However, a double-bogey 6 on the 11th hole and bogeys on the final three holes opened the door for Coughlin to win. Coughlin made a clutch birdie on the par-3 17th to take the edge. Ryu finished in a tie for third place with Jenny Shin on 10-under 278.

Coughlin won the $390,000 winner's share of the $2,600,000 purse.

CPKC Women's Open recap notes

Coughlin picks up the win in the 21st LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a brekathrough time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Coughlin earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 68 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Portland Classic.

2024 CPKC Women's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details