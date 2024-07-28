2024 CPKC Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

The 2024 CPKC Women's Open prize money payout is from the $2.6 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the CPKC Women's Open prize pool is at $390,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $243,859. The CPKC Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The CPKC Women's Open field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, Hannah Green and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 CPKC Women's Open from the correct 2024 CPKC Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish. Amateur Anna Davis made the cut and will not be paid for her finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

