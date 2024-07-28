2024 CPKC Women's Open money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 CPKC Women’s Open money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

July 28, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of Brooke Henderson
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 CPKC Women's Open prize money payout is from the $2.6 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Earl Grey Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the CPKC Women's Open prize pool is at $390,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $243,859. The CPKC Women's Open prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

The CPKC Women's Open field is headed by Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, Hannah Green and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 CPKC Women's Open from the correct 2024 CPKC Women's Open full-field payout is based on their finish. Amateur Anna Davis made the cut and will not be paid for her finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a standard event.

Additionally, there are Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 CPKC Women's Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $390,000
2 $243,859
3 $176,903
4 $136,848
5 $110,148
6 $90,120
7 $75,434
8 $66,089
9 $59,414
10 $54,073
11 $50,066
12 $46,727
13 $43,790
14 $41,122
15 $38,718
16 $36,581
17 $34,714
18 $33,111
19 $31,776
20 $30,707
21 $29,640
22 $28,570
23 $27,505
24 $26,435
25 $25,501
26 $24,568
27 $23,630
28 $22,697
29 $21,763
30 $20,962
31 $20,160
32 $19,359
33 $18,558
34 $17,756
35 $17,090
36 $16,422
37 $15,756
38 $15,087
39 $14,419
40 $13,885
41 $13,352
42 $12,819
43 $12,282
44 $11,749
45 $11,348
46 $10,948
47 $10,547
48 $10,146
49 $9,746
50 $9,345
51 $9,079
52 $8,812
53 $8,544
54 $8,278
55 $8,011
56 $7,742
57 $7,478
58 $7,209
59 $6,944
60 $6,675
61 $6,543
62 $6,408
63 $6,276
64 $6,142
65 $6,007
66 $5,875
67 $5,742

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.