2024 Dana Open purse, winner’s share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week

The 2024 Dana Open purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Dana Open field is headed by Linn Grant, Lexi Thompson, Haeran Ryu and more of the best players in the world.

For 2024 Dana Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is the 18th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is a long-standing tournament played in Toledo, Ohio.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Dana Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

