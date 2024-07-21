2024 Dana Open purse, winner's share, LPGA Tour prize money payout this week
July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Dana Open purse is set for $1.75 million, with the winner's share coming in at $262,500 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Dana Open field is headed by Linn Grant, Lexi Thompson, Haeran Ryu and more of the best players in the world.

For 2024 Dana Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is the 18th event of the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule. This event is a long-standing tournament played in Toledo, Ohio.

With 144 players in the field, there is a cut to the top 65 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins 500 points toward the season-long race to the CME Globe and a $4 million first-place prize available to the winner of the CME Group Tour Championship.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2024 Dana Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $262,500
2 $165,070
3 $119,746
4 $92,633
5 $74,559
6 $61,003
7 $51,062
8 $44,736
9 $40,217
10 $36,602
11 $33,890
12 $31,630
13 $29,642
14 $27,835
15 $26,208
16 $24,762
17 $23,498
18 $22,413
19 $21,509
20 $20,786
21 $20,064
22 $19,340
23 $18,618
24 $17,894
25 $17,262
26 $16,630
27 $15,996
28 $15,363
29 $14,731
30 $14,189
31 $13,646
32 $13,104
33 $12,562
34 $12,019
35 $11,568
36 $11,116
37 $10,665
38 $10,212
39 $9,760
40 $9,399
41 $9,038
42 $8,677
43 $8,314
44 $7,953
45 $7,682
46 $7,410
47 $7,139
48 $6,868
49 $6,597
50 $6,326
51 $6,146
52 $5,965
53 $5,783
54 $5,604
55 $5,422
56 $5,241
57 $5,061
58 $4,880
59 $4,700
60 $4,519
61 $4,429
62 $4,337
63 $4,248
64 $4,158
65 $4,066

