2024 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured LPGA Tour

July 21, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Chanettee Wannasaen SYLVANIA, OH - JULY 21: Chanettee Wannasaen, of Thailand, smiles as she poses for photographs while holding the tournament trophy during the awards ceremony following the final round of the LPGA Dana Open on July 21, 2024 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
The 2024 Dana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Chanettee Wannasaen, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Wannasaen won for the second time in her LPGA Tour careern with a clutch one-shot victory thanks to a final-round 67.

The Thai player beat Haeran Ryu on 20-under 264.

Defending champion Linn Grant and Ssu-Chia Cheng finished in a tie for third place on 14-under total, well back of the top two players.

Wannasaen won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Dana Open recap notes

Wannasaen picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Wannasaen earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 80 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the CPKC Women's Open.

2024 Dana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Chanettee Wannasaen -20 66 65 66 67 264 $262,500
2 Haeran Ryu -19 67 68 65 65 265 $159,008
T3 Ssu-Chia Cheng -14 69 67 66 68 270 $102,290
T3 Linn Grant -14 67 65 70 68 270 $102,290
T5 Mary Liu -12 68 65 70 69 272 $65,292
T5 Xiyu Lin -12 65 67 70 70 272 $65,292
T7 Dottie Ardina -10 71 69 68 66 274 $38,232
T7 Jasmine Suwannapura -10 69 69 68 68 274 $38,232
T7 Celine Borge -10 71 67 67 69 274 $38,232
T7 Stacy Lewis -10 67 70 67 70 274 $38,232
T7 Sarah Kemp -10 68 67 69 70 274 $38,232
T7 Hye-Jin Choi -10 64 71 69 70 274 $38,232
T13 Jiwon Jeon -9 72 68 68 67 275 $26,871
T13 Pajaree Anannarukarn -9 67 71 67 70 275 $26,871
T13 Lucy Li -9 68 68 67 72 275 $26,871
T16 Yuri Yoshida -8 69 72 68 67 276 $22,692
T16 Mao Saigo -8 68 67 70 71 276 $22,692
T16 Hyo Joon Jang -8 68 71 64 73 276 $22,692
T19 Jennifer Chang -7 69 72 72 64 277 $17,672
T19 Lexi Thompson -7 72 69 69 67 277 $17,672
T19 Alena Sharp -7 71 68 71 67 277 $17,672
T19 Natthakritta Vongtaveelap -7 66 72 72 67 277 $17,672
T19 Laetitia Beck -7 73 67 69 68 277 $17,672
T19 Sarah Schmelzel -7 67 72 70 68 277 $17,672
T19 Maja Stark -7 69 68 72 68 277 $17,672
T19 Marina Alex -7 71 66 70 70 277 $17,672
T19 Paula Reto -7 66 69 71 71 277 $17,672
T19 Kiira Riihijarvi -7 68 72 65 72 277 $17,672
T29 Minji Kang -6 73 69 70 66 278 $13,406
T29 Xiaowen Yin -6 74 67 69 68 278 $13,406
T29 Arpichaya Yubol -6 72 69 69 68 278 $13,406
T29 Emma Talley -6 71 67 70 70 278 $13,406
T33 Grace Kim -5 71 68 73 67 279 $11,160
T33 Jin Hee Im -5 72 68 69 70 279 $11,160
T33 Kristen Gillman -5 69 69 70 71 279 $11,160
T33 Kaitlin Milligan -5 72 67 67 73 279 $11,160
T33 Aditi Ashok -5 65 72 68 74 279 $11,160
T38 Weiwei Zhang -4 70 70 71 69 280 $8,894
T38 Wichanee Meechai -4 72 70 68 70 280 $8,894
T38 Jeongeun Lee6 -4 70 72 67 71 280 $8,894
T38 Brittany Lang -4 70 68 69 73 280 $8,894
T38 Annie Park -4 68 71 67 74 280 $8,894
T38 Malia Nam -4 71 70 64 75 280 $8,894
T44 Daniela Darquea -3 71 70 73 67 281 $7,400
T44 Gurleen Kaur -3 74 67 70 70 281 $7,400
T44 Lindy Duncan -3 69 71 71 70 281 $7,400
T47 Morgane Metraux -2 69 72 71 70 282 $6,268
T47 Maude-Aimee Leblanc -2 72 70 69 71 282 $6,268
T47 Olivia Cowan -2 70 69 71 72 282 $6,268
T47 Haeji Kang -2 68 74 67 73 282 $6,268
T47 Jing Yan -2 68 72 69 73 282 $6,268
T47 Esther Henseleit -2 68 68 71 75 282 $6,268
T53 Stephanie Meadow -1 68 74 72 69 283 $4,962
T53 Carlota Ciganda -1 71 69 73 70 283 $4,962
T53 Hinako Shibuno -1 70 71 71 71 283 $4,962
T53 Alexandra Forsterling -1 71 71 69 72 283 $4,962
T53 Soo Bin Joo -1 73 69 68 73 283 $4,962
T53 Jaravee Boonchant -1 72 67 71 73 283 $4,962
T53 Cheyenne Knight -1 69 70 71 73 283 $4,962
T53 Gaby Lopez -1 73 65 70 75 283 $4,962
T61 Becca Huffer E 70 71 72 71 284 $4,179
T61 Gina Kim E 71 69 71 73 284 $4,179
T61 Kaitlyn Papp Budde E 71 69 67 77 284 $4,179
T64 Maddie Szeryk 1 72 70 74 69 285 $3,743
T64 Gigi Stoll 1 72 70 73 70 285 $3,743
T64 Matilda Castren 1 71 68 75 71 285 $3,743
T64 Liqi Zeng 1 73 69 71 72 285 $3,743
T64 Agathe Laisne 1 70 71 72 72 285 $3,743
T64 Lauren Hartlage 1 71 69 72 73 285 $3,743
T64 Yu-Sang Hou 1 70 70 69 76 285 $3,743
T71 Caroline Masson 2 73 69 71 73 286 $3,417
T71 Allie White 2 67 71 74 74 286 $3,417
T73 Erica Shepherd 3 73 69 72 73 287 $3,309
T73 Auston Kim 3 71 71 72 73 287 $3,309
T73 Laura Wearn 3 71 70 73 73 287 $3,309
76 Sandra Gal 4 72 69 72 75 288 $3,227
T77 Sophia Popov 5 70 72 75 72 289 $3,145
T77 Christina Kim 5 69 73 74 73 289 $3,145
T77 Ruixin Liu 5 69 70 76 74 289 $3,145
80 Rachel Rohanna 9 72 69 76 76 293 $3,065

