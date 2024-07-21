2024 Dana Open final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Dana Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Chanettee Wannasaen, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.

Wannasaen won for the second time in her LPGA Tour careern with a clutch one-shot victory thanks to a final-round 67.

The Thai player beat Haeran Ryu on 20-under 264.

Defending champion Linn Grant and Ssu-Chia Cheng finished in a tie for third place on 14-under total, well back of the top two players.

Wannasaen won the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Dana Open recap notes

Wannasaen picks up the win in the 20th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for a second time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Wannasaen earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 80 players finishing the tournament in the latest tournament of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the CPKC Women's Open.

2024 Dana Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

