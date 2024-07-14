2024 Dana Open field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC LPGA Tour

2024 Dana Open field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of golfer Rose Zhang Rose Zhang poses with the trophy after winning the during the final match at the 2021 U.S. Girls' Junior at Columbia Country Club in Chevy Chase, Md. on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Kathryn Riley/USGA)
The 2024 Dana Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, from July 18-21, 2024.

The Dana Open field is headlined by the likes of Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Maja Stark and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Ohio as the final stop before the Olympics.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to a long-standing supportive community.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Kristy McPherson and Vicky Hurst being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 7 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Dana Open field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Dottie Ardina
Aditi Ashok
Laetitia Beck
Jaravee Boonchant
Celine Borge
Heather Bowie Young
Matilda Castren
Adela Cernousek (a)
Jennifer Chang
Trichat Cheenglab
Ssu-Chia Cheng
Hye-Jin Choi
Robyn Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Cydney Clanton
Jenny Coleman
Olivia Cowan
Daniela Darquea
Amanda Doherty
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Maria Fassi
Isabella Fierro
Alexandra Forsterling
Meaghan Francella
Sandra Gal
Sofia Garcia
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Clariss Guce
Natalie Gulbis
Nataliya Guseva
Georgia Hall
Mia Hammond (a)
Mina Harigae
Lauren Hartlage
Muni He
Esther Henseleit
Yu-Sang Hou
Becca Huffer
Jin Hee Im
Caroline Inglis
Hyo Joon Jang
Jiwon Jeon
Eun-Hee Ji
Soo Bin Joo
Moriya Jutanugarn
Minji Kang
Haeji Kang
Minami Katsu
Gurleen Kaur
Sarah Kemp
Grace Kim
Auston Kim
Gina Kim
Christina Kim
Cheyenne Knight
Aline Krauter
Stephanie Kyriacou
Agathe Laisne
Brittany Lang
Maude-Aimee Leblanc
Mi Hyang Lee
So Mi Lee
Min Lee
Ilhee Lee
Jeongeun Lee5
Jeongeun Lee6
Stacy Lewis
Lucy Li
Xiyu Lin
Brittany Lincicome
Roberta Liti
Yan Liu
Ruixin Liu
Mary Liu
Gaby Lopez
Polly Mack
Caroline Masson
Jill McGill
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Kaitlin Milligan
Haru Moon
Benedetta Moresco
Malia Nam
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Su Oh
Bianca Pagdanganan
Kaitlyn Papp Budde
Annie Park
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Pornanong Phatlum
Sophia Popov
Yue Ren
Paula Reto
Kiira Riihijarvi
Rachel Rohanna
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Haeran Ryu
Mao Saigo
Lizette Salas
Sarah Schmelzel
Sophia Schubert
Alena Sharp
Erica Shepherd
Hinako Shibuno
Sarah Jane Smith
Jennifer Song
Maja Stark
Marissa Steen
Gigi Stoll
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Maddie Szeryk
Elizabeth Szokol
Emma Talley
Kris Tamulis
Kelly Tan
Gabriella Then
Lexi Thompson
Yani Tseng
Mariajo Uribe
Natthakritta Vongtaveelap
Chanettee Wannasaen
Laura Wearn
Lindsey Weaver-Wright
Karrie Webb
Allie White
Jing Yan
Xiaowen Yin
Pavarisa Yoktuan
Yuri Yoshida
Arpichaya Yubol
Liqi Zeng
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Dana Open field

RANK PLAYER
20 Maja Stark
25 Haeran Ryu
26 Linn Grant
33 Lexi Thompson
38 Jin Hee Im
46 Chanettee Wannasaen
49 Hinako Shibuno

