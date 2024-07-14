2024 Dana Open field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Dana Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio, from July 18-21, 2024.

The Dana Open field is headlined by the likes of Georgia Hall, Linn Grant, Maja Stark and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to Ohio as the final stop before the Olympics.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to a long-standing supportive community.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with two spots to be determined.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Kristy McPherson and Vicky Hurst being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for a $1.75 million purse, with 7 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Dana Open field

PLAYER Marina Alex Pajaree Anannarukarn Dottie Ardina Aditi Ashok Laetitia Beck Jaravee Boonchant Celine Borge Heather Bowie Young Matilda Castren Adela Cernousek (a) Jennifer Chang Trichat Cheenglab Ssu-Chia Cheng Hye-Jin Choi Robyn Choi Carlota Ciganda Cydney Clanton Jenny Coleman Olivia Cowan Daniela Darquea Amanda Doherty Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Jodi Ewart Shadoff Maria Fassi Isabella Fierro Alexandra Forsterling Meaghan Francella Sandra Gal Sofia Garcia Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Clariss Guce Natalie Gulbis Nataliya Guseva Georgia Hall Mia Hammond (a) Mina Harigae Lauren Hartlage Muni He Esther Henseleit Yu-Sang Hou Becca Huffer Jin Hee Im Caroline Inglis Hyo Joon Jang Jiwon Jeon Eun-Hee Ji Soo Bin Joo Moriya Jutanugarn Minji Kang Haeji Kang Minami Katsu Gurleen Kaur Sarah Kemp Grace Kim Auston Kim Gina Kim Christina Kim Cheyenne Knight Aline Krauter Stephanie Kyriacou Agathe Laisne Brittany Lang Maude-Aimee Leblanc Mi Hyang Lee So Mi Lee Min Lee Ilhee Lee Jeongeun Lee5 Jeongeun Lee6 Stacy Lewis Lucy Li Xiyu Lin Brittany Lincicome Roberta Liti Yan Liu Ruixin Liu Mary Liu Gaby Lopez Polly Mack Caroline Masson Jill McGill Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Kaitlin Milligan Haru Moon Benedetta Moresco Malia Nam Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Su Oh Bianca Pagdanganan Kaitlyn Papp Budde Annie Park Ana Pelaez Trivino Pornanong Phatlum Sophia Popov Yue Ren Paula Reto Kiira Riihijarvi Rachel Rohanna Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Haeran Ryu Mao Saigo Lizette Salas Sarah Schmelzel Sophia Schubert Alena Sharp Erica Shepherd Hinako Shibuno Sarah Jane Smith Jennifer Song Maja Stark Marissa Steen Gigi Stoll Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Maddie Szeryk Elizabeth Szokol Emma Talley Kris Tamulis Kelly Tan Gabriella Then Lexi Thompson Yani Tseng Mariajo Uribe Natthakritta Vongtaveelap Chanettee Wannasaen Laura Wearn Lindsey Weaver-Wright Karrie Webb Allie White Jing Yan Xiaowen Yin Pavarisa Yoktuan Yuri Yoshida Arpichaya Yubol Liqi Zeng Weiwei Zhang

