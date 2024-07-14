2024 Genesis Scottish Open format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field is 156 players.

The Genesis Scottish Open field is made up of players who get in off the PGA Tour's eligibility criteria for this event, including past champions and the top 125 from last season's FedEx Cup standings, as well as DP World Tour players in this co-sanctioned event.

Genesis Scottish Open format

The Genesis Scottish Open format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into threesomes for the first two rounds. For the first two rounds, the threesomes remain paired together.

In the first two rounds, the threesomes will have a tee time in the morning wave and the afternoon wave on the tee sheet. Each threesome will also start one round on the first tee and the other on the 10th tee, with the field evenly split each day between morning and afternoon.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who qualify for the final 36 holes of the tournament are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, the pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner and will earn the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open winner's share of the purse.

The winning player will earn 500 FedEx Cup points and will earn approximately 65.2 Official World Golf Ranking points.

Genesis Scottish Open playoff format

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Genesis Scottish Open playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18, 18, 17, then 18 played repeatedly by any qualifying players. The Genesis Scottish Open playoff competitors compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.