2024 Genesis Scottish Open purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

CMC PGA Tour

July 10, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open purse is set for $9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,620,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2024 Genesis Scottish Open field is headed by Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Tom Kim and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field competes in the latest event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, with the tournament being the first of two in Scotland in the stretch run to the FedEx Cup playoffs.

A cut will be made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The prize-money payout is typically based on exactly 65 players making the cut and finishing the tournament. However, in PGA Tour events with a standard cut to the top 65 players and ties, the payout formula is adjusted to account for the exact number of players making the cut and will often include adding money to the stated purse to account for additional players.

The event is played this year at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

This is the 31st PGA Tour event of the 2024 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event earns 500 FedEx Cup points, as will be the case for standard events. The winner gets 65.2 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

The champion will enjoy the benefits of winning PGA Tour event, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and The Sentry in 2025.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,620,000
2 $981,000
3 $621,000
4 $441,000
5 $369,000
6 $326,250
7 $303,750
8 $281,250
9 $263,250
10 $245,250
11 $227,250
12 $209,250
13 $191,250
14 $173,250
15 $164,250
16 $155,250
17 $146,250
18 $137,250
19 $128,250
20 $119,250
21 $110,250
22 $101,250
23 $94,050
24 $86,850
25 $79,650
26 $72,450
27 $69,750
28 $67,050
29 $64,350
30 $61,650
31 $58,950
32 $56,250
33 $53,550
34 $51,300
35 $49,050
36 $46,800
37 $44,550
38 $42,750
39 $40,950
40 $39,150
41 $37,350
42 $35,550
43 $33,750
44 $31,950
45 $30,150
46 $28,350
47 $26,550
48 $25,110
49 $23,850
50 $23,130
51 $22,590
52 $22,050
53 $21,690
54 $21,330
55 $21,150
56 $20,970
57 $20,790
58 $20,610
59 $20,430
60 $20,250
61 $20,070
62 $19,890
63 $19,710
64 $19,530
65 $19,350

