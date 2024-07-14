2024 Amundi Evian Championship money: Purse, winner's share, updated prize money payout
2024 Amundi Evian Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, updated prize money payout

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
A photo of Patty Tavatanakit NAPLES, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 18: LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan (R) presents the Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year award to Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand during the LPGA Rolex Players Awards at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort on November 18, 2021 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship prize money payout is from the $8 million purse, with 66 professional players who complete four rounds at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, earning LPGA Tour prize money and an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Amundi Evian Championship prize pool is at $1,200,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $752,439. The Amundi Evian Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 15 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each LPGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place professional player.

For 2024 Amundi Evian Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

Amundi Evian Championship field is headed by Patty Tavatanakit, Lauren Coughlin, Stephanie Kyriacou and more.

This tournament started with 132 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds to the top 65 and ties. Every professional player who made the 36-hole cut is paid for the week.

Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2024 Amundi Evian Championship from the correct 2024 Amundi Evian Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The LPGA Tour cut rule is down to the top 65 and ties, with no secondary cut. When more than 65 professional players make the cut, the payout is modified to ensure all players are paid, with the winner always getting 15 percent of the purse.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 650 Race to the CME Globe points, with this being a major event with elevated points.

Additionally, there are 100 Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the LPGA Tour. Winners of these events get a five-plus season exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well as berths into other big tour events.

2024 Amundi Evian Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,200,000
2 $752,439
3 $545,842
4 $422,249
5 $339,867
6 $278,071
7 $232,754
8 $203,922
9 $183,323
10 $166,843
11 $154,478
12 $144,183
13 $135,118
14 $126,880
15 $119,465
16 $112,873
17 $107,109
18 $102,167
19 $98,048
20 $94,747
21 $91,456
22 $88,155
23 $84,864
24 $81,568
25 $78,683
26 $75,803
27 $72,914
28 $70,030
29 $67,150
30 $64,677
31 $62,203
32 $59,730
33 $57,262
34 $54,789
35 $52,731
36 $50,670
37 $48,613
38 $46,551
39 $44,489
40 $42,843
41 $41,198
42 $39,552
43 $37,897
44 $36,251
45 $35,017
46 $33,778
47 $32,544
48 $31,305
49 $30,071
50 $28,837
51 $28,014
52 $27,191
53 $26,363
54 $25,545
55 $24,718
56 $23,890
57 $23,072
58 $22,245
59 $21,426
60 $20,599
61 $20,187
62 $19,771
63 $19,360
64 $18,953
65 $18,537
66 $18,126

