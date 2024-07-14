2024 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ayaka Furue, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Furue won a major championship for the first time in her LPGA Tour season, doing so in dramatic fashion with an eagle 3 on the par-5 18th hole to win the tournament. She played the final five holes in five under to close with 6-under 65 to win on 19-under 265.

Stephanie Kyriacou, who held the lead on the 17th tee, made birdie at the last to finish in solo second place, a shot back of the lead.

Patty Tavatanakit, who eagled the final hole to complete a Sunday 63, finished in solo third place.

Furue won the $1,200,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Amundi Evian Championship recap notes

Yang picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in a major for the first time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Yang earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 67 players finishing the tournament in the fourth major championship of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Dana Open.

2024 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details