2024 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won
CMC Featured Leaderboards LPGA Tour

2024 Amundi Evian Championship final results: Prize money payout, LPGA Tour leaderboard and how much each golfer won

July 14, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JULY 14: Ayaka Furue of Japan plays tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 14, 2024 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ayaka Furue, who topped the LPGA Tour leaderboard this week with a win at Evian Resort Golf Club in France.

Furue won a major championship for the first time in her LPGA Tour season, doing so in dramatic fashion with an eagle 3 on the par-5 18th hole to win the tournament. She played the final five holes in five under to close with 6-under 65 to win on 19-under 265.

Stephanie Kyriacou, who held the lead on the 17th tee, made birdie at the last to finish in solo second place, a shot back of the lead.

Patty Tavatanakit, who eagled the final hole to complete a Sunday 63, finished in solo third place.

Furue won the $1,200,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Amundi Evian Championship recap notes

Yang picks up the win in the 19th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in a major for the first time in her LPGA career.

By winning the event, Yang earned 650 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 67 players finishing the tournament in the fourth major championship of the season.

The 2024 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the Dana Open.

2024 Amundi Evian Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ayaka Furue -19 65 65 70 65 265 $1,200,000
2 Stephanie Kyriacou -18 66 66 67 67 266 $752,439
3 Patty Tavatanakit -17 64 68 72 63 267 $545,842
4 Lauren Coughlin -15 65 70 65 69 269 $422,249
5 Haeran Ryu -13 66 71 69 65 271 $339,867
6 Pajaree Anannarukarn -11 67 69 67 70 273 $278,071
T7 Peiyun Chien -10 68 73 67 66 274 $206,667
T7 Esther Henseleit -10 70 66 70 68 274 $206,667
T7 Hye-Jin Choi -10 65 68 71 70 274 $206,667
T10 Akie Iwai -9 72 65 70 68 275 $160,661
T10 Ally Ewing -9 70 70 64 71 275 $160,661
T12 Jenny Shin -8 71 71 67 67 276 $127,704
T12 Hyo Joo Kim -8 65 72 72 67 276 $127,704
T12 Paula Reto -8 73 67 68 68 276 $127,704
T12 Madelene Sagstrom -8 66 73 67 70 276 $127,704
T12 Narin An -8 69 67 69 71 276 $127,704
T17 Aditi Ashok -7 71 70 67 69 277 $98,705
T17 Georgia Hall -7 69 67 71 70 277 $98,705
T17 So Mi Lee -7 70 67 69 71 277 $98,705
T17 Gemma Dryburgh -7 64 71 71 71 277 $98,705
T17 Chanettee Wannasaen -7 69 69 67 72 277 $98,705
T22 Anna Nordqvist -6 72 70 71 65 278 $83,318
T22 Jennifer Kupcho -6 71 70 68 69 278 $83,318
T22 Alison Lee -6 68 70 71 69 278 $83,318
T22 Albane Valenzuela -6 71 66 72 69 278 $83,318
T26 Lilia Vu -5 71 71 69 68 279 $64,951
T26 Nelly Korda -5 69 72 70 68 279 $64,951
T26 Linn Grant -5 71 68 71 69 279 $64,951
T26 Allisen Corpuz -5 69 68 72 70 279 $64,951
T26 Gaby Lopez -5 65 75 68 71 279 $64,951
T26 Brooke M. Henderson -5 69 68 71 71 279 $64,951
T26 Angela Stanford -5 68 69 71 71 279 $64,951
T26 Yu Jin Sung -5 72 63 70 74 279 $64,951
T26 Ingrid Lindblad -5 64 70 71 74 279 $64,951
T35 Ryann O'Toole -4 67 74 70 69 280 $49,641
T35 Mao Saigo -4 71 70 69 70 280 $49,641
T35 Ariya Jutanugarn -4 70 70 66 74 280 $49,641
T35 Jin Young Ko -4 69 67 70 74 280 $49,641
T39 Maja Stark -3 72 68 72 69 281 $41,196
T39 Rose Zhang -3 72 69 69 71 281 $41,196
T39 Lydia Ko -3 65 73 72 71 281 $41,196
T39 Celine Boutier -3 69 68 73 71 281 $41,196
T39 Miyu Yamashita -3 71 71 67 72 281 $41,196
T44 Yuna Nishimura -2 69 71 73 69 282 $33,779
T44 Hannah Green -2 73 69 70 70 282 $33,779
T44 Jasmine Suwannapura -2 71 69 71 71 282 $33,779
T44 Sarah Schmelzel -2 71 68 72 71 282 $33,779
T44 Anne van Dam -2 66 70 74 72 282 $33,779
T49 Perrine Delacour -1 73 69 72 69 283 $29,454
T49 Minjee Lee -1 70 69 68 76 283 $29,454
T51 Hinako Shibuno E 71 71 73 69 284 $27,189
T51 Grace Kim E 70 70 74 70 284 $27,189
T51 Mi Hyang Lee E 69 66 76 73 284 $27,189
54 Emily Kristine Pedersen 1 67 74 69 75 285 $25,545
T55 Gabriela Ruffels 3 69 72 76 70 287 $23,893
T55 Chiara Tamburlini 3 69 72 73 73 287 $23,893
T55 Rio Takeda 3 66 73 71 77 287 $23,893
T58 Jeongeun Lee6 4 69 70 75 74 288 $22,245
T58 Rachel Kuehn (a) 4 71 69 73 75 288 $0
T60 Elizabeth Szokol 5 71 71 76 71 289 $21,013
T60 Lindy Duncan 5 73 69 73 74 289 $21,013
62 Andrea Lee 6 70 71 78 71 290 $20,187
T63 Minami Katsu 7 74 68 75 74 291 $19,566
T63 Amy Yang 7 69 70 77 75 291 $19,566
T65 Marta Martin 8 72 69 77 74 292 $18,745
T65 Lauren Hartlage 8 70 72 72 78 292 $18,745
67 Arpichaya Yubol 12 73 69 71 83 296 $18,126

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.