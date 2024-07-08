2024 Amundi Evian Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings
CMC Ladies European Tour LPGA Tour

2024 Amundi Evian Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

July 8, 2024
Ryan Ballengee
FOLLOW US
A photo of golfer Lilia Vu
FOLLOW: iHEART | TUNEIN


The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, from June 11-14, 2024.

The Amundi Evian Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to France for the fourth of five majors this season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the home of Evian ahead of the Olympics.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with all spots aready decided.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Isabella Fierro and Maria Fassi being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Amundi Evian Championship field

PLAYER
Marina Alex
Narin An
Ela Anacona (a)
Pajaree Anannarukarn
Aditi Ashok
Celine Borge
Celine Boutier
Ashleigh Buhai
Adela Cernousek (a)
Trichat Cheenglab
Peiyun Chien
Hye-Jin Choi
Carlota Ciganda
Allisen Corpuz
Lauren Coughlin
Olivia Cowan
Diksha Dagar
Manon De Roey
Perrine Delacour
Gemma Dryburgh
Lindy Duncan
Nicole Broch Estrup
Jodi Ewart Shadoff
Ally Ewing
Alexandra Forsterling
Ayaka Furue
Kristen Gillman
Linn Grant
Hannah Green
Melanie Green (a)
Savannah Grewal
Nataliya Guseva
Johanna Gustavsson
Georgia Hall
Lauren Hartlage
Nasa Hataoka
Brooke Henderson
Esther Henseleit
Wei-Ling Hsu
Charley Hull
Youmin Hwang
Jin Hee Im
Caroline Inglis
Akie Iwai
Jiwon Jeon
Ariya Jutanugarn
Moriya Jutanugarn
Minami Katsu
Sarah Kemp
Megan Khang
Hyo Joo Kim
Grace Kim
Auston Kim
A Lim Kim
Sei Young Kim
Frida Kinhult
Cheyenne Knight
Lydia Ko
Jin Young Ko
Nelly Korda
Rachel Kuehn (a)
Jennifer Kupcho
Stephanie Kyriacou
Bronte Law
Mi Hyang Lee
Minjee Lee
Alison Lee
Yewon Lee
Andrea Lee
So Mi Lee
Jeongeun Lee6
Lucy Li
Ingrid Lindblad
Yan Liu
Ruixin Liu
Gaby Lopez
Nanna Koerstz Madsen
Leona Maguire
Marta Martin
Caroline Masson
Stephanie Meadow
Wichanee Meechai
Morgane Metraux
Azahara Munoz
Hira Naveed
Yuna Nishimura
Yealimi Noh
Anna Nordqvist
Ryann O'Toole
Bianca Pagdanganan
Alexa Pano
Ji Young Park
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Ana Pelaez Trivino
Sophia Popov
Paula Reto
Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
Gabriela Ruffels
Haeran Ryu
Madelene Sagstrom
Mao Saigo
Yuka Saso
Sarah Schmelzel
Megan Schofill (a)
Hinako Shibuno
Jenny Shin
Angela Stanford
Maja Stark
Linnea Strom
Yu Jin Sung
Jasmine Suwannapura
Elizabeth Szokol
Rio Takeda
Chiara Tamburlini
Shannon Tan
Bailey Tardy
Patty Tavatanakit
Atthaya Thitikul
Albane Valenzuela
Anne van Dam
Lilia Vu
Chanettee Wannasaen
Yana Wilson (a)
Lottie Woad (a)
Chun-Wei Wu (a)
Miyu Yamashita
Amy Yang
Angel Yin
Xiaowen Yin
Arpichaya Yubol
Rose Zhang
Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship field

RANK PLAYER
1 Nelly Korda
2 Lilia Vu
3 Jin Young Ko
4 Amy Yang
6 Celine Boutier
7 Hannah Green
8 Rose Zhang
9 Charley Hull
10 Yuka Saso
11 Minjee Lee
12 Atthaya Thitikul
13 Hyo Joo Kim
14 Brooke Henderson
16 Ally Ewing
17 Miyu Yamashita
18 Megan Khang
19 Lydia Ko
20 Maja Stark
21 Ayaka Furue
22 Alison Lee
23 Allisen Corpuz
24 Nasa Hataoka
25 Haeran Ryu
26 Linn Grant
28 Patty Tavatanakit
29 Leona Maguire
30 Yewon Lee
31 Carlota Ciganda
32 Angel Yin
34 Andrea Lee
36 Madelene Sagstrom
37 Georgia Hall
38 Jin Hee Im
40 Gabriela Ruffels
41 Akie Iwai
42 Sei Young Kim
43 Ji Young Park
44 Rio Takeda
45 Ashleigh Buhai
46 Chanettee Wannasaen
48 Youmin Hwang
49 Hinako Shibuno

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Ryan Ballengee

Ryan Ballengee is founder and editor of Golf News Net. He has been writing and broadcasting about golf for nearly 20 years. Ballengee lives in the Washington, D.C. area with his family. He is currently a +2.6 USGA handicap, and he has covered dozens of major championships and professional golf tournaments. He likes writing about golf and making it more accessible by answering the complex questions fans have about the pro game or who want to understand how to play golf better.

Ryan talks about golf on various social platforms:

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/ryanballengee
Facebook: https://facebook.com/ryanballengeegolf
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ryanballengee
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ryanballengeegolf

Ballengee can be reached by email at ryan[at]thegolfnewsnet.com

Ryan occasionally links to merchants of his choosing, and GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.