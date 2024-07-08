2024 Amundi Evian Championship field: LPGA Tour players, rankings

The 2024 Amundi Evian Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LPGA Tour field this week is set for this event, played at Evian Resort Golf Club in France, from June 11-14, 2024.

The Amundi Evian Championship field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 18th event of the season. The LPGA Tour heads to France for the fourth of five majors this season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, bringing the 2024 LPGA Tour schedule back to the home of Evian ahead of the Olympics.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event in the field, with all spots aready decided.

The week-of alternate list is set for the week, with Isabella Fierro and Maria Fassi being the first two names on the alternate list.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 42 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2024 Amundi Evian Championship field

PLAYER Marina Alex Narin An Ela Anacona (a) Pajaree Anannarukarn Aditi Ashok Celine Borge Celine Boutier Ashleigh Buhai Adela Cernousek (a) Trichat Cheenglab Peiyun Chien Hye-Jin Choi Carlota Ciganda Allisen Corpuz Lauren Coughlin Olivia Cowan Diksha Dagar Manon De Roey Perrine Delacour Gemma Dryburgh Lindy Duncan Nicole Broch Estrup Jodi Ewart Shadoff Ally Ewing Alexandra Forsterling Ayaka Furue Kristen Gillman Linn Grant Hannah Green Melanie Green (a) Savannah Grewal Nataliya Guseva Johanna Gustavsson Georgia Hall Lauren Hartlage Nasa Hataoka Brooke Henderson Esther Henseleit Wei-Ling Hsu Charley Hull Youmin Hwang Jin Hee Im Caroline Inglis Akie Iwai Jiwon Jeon Ariya Jutanugarn Moriya Jutanugarn Minami Katsu Sarah Kemp Megan Khang Hyo Joo Kim Grace Kim Auston Kim A Lim Kim Sei Young Kim Frida Kinhult Cheyenne Knight Lydia Ko Jin Young Ko Nelly Korda Rachel Kuehn (a) Jennifer Kupcho Stephanie Kyriacou Bronte Law Mi Hyang Lee Minjee Lee Alison Lee Yewon Lee Andrea Lee So Mi Lee Jeongeun Lee6 Lucy Li Ingrid Lindblad Yan Liu Ruixin Liu Gaby Lopez Nanna Koerstz Madsen Leona Maguire Marta Martin Caroline Masson Stephanie Meadow Wichanee Meechai Morgane Metraux Azahara Munoz Hira Naveed Yuna Nishimura Yealimi Noh Anna Nordqvist Ryann O'Toole Bianca Pagdanganan Alexa Pano Ji Young Park Emily Kristine Pedersen Ana Pelaez Trivino Sophia Popov Paula Reto Pauline Roussin-Bouchard Gabriela Ruffels Haeran Ryu Madelene Sagstrom Mao Saigo Yuka Saso Sarah Schmelzel Megan Schofill (a) Hinako Shibuno Jenny Shin Angela Stanford Maja Stark Linnea Strom Yu Jin Sung Jasmine Suwannapura Elizabeth Szokol Rio Takeda Chiara Tamburlini Shannon Tan Bailey Tardy Patty Tavatanakit Atthaya Thitikul Albane Valenzuela Anne van Dam Lilia Vu Chanettee Wannasaen Yana Wilson (a) Lottie Woad (a) Chun-Wei Wu (a) Miyu Yamashita Amy Yang Angel Yin Xiaowen Yin Arpichaya Yubol Rose Zhang Weiwei Zhang

Top 50 players in 2024 Amundi Evian Championship field